SiTime Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Net revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was $63.0 million, a 92.9% increase from the $32.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 and a 41.7% increase from the $44.5 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Results

In the third quarter of 2021 gross margins were $41.7 million, or 66.2% of revenue, operating expenses were $27.6 million, or 43.8% of revenue, GAAP income from operations was $14.1 million, or 22.3% of revenue and net income was $14.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted share.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $267.0 million on September 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP Results

This press release and its attachments include certain non-GAAP supplemental performance measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In the third quarter of 2021, non-GAAP gross margins were $42.1 million, or 66.9% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $20.1 million, or 31.8% of revenue, non-GAAP income from operations was $22.0 million, or 34.9% of revenue and non-GAAP net income was $21.9 million, or $1.03 per diluted share.

The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.

SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime’s financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime’s ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes.

Conference Call

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit https://www.sitime.com/ .

SiTime Corporation Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue $ 63,029 $ 44,496 Cost of revenue 21,334 17,669 Gross profit 41,695 26,827 Operating expenses: Research and development 13,005 12,067 Selling, general and administrative 14,616 12,686 Total operating expenses 27,621 24,753 Income from operations 14,074 2,074 Interest expense — 2 Other expense, net (110 ) (30 ) Income before income taxes 13,964 2,046 Income tax expense (4 ) (23 ) Net income $ 13,960 $ 2,023 Net income attributable to common stockholders and comprehensive income $ 13,960 $ 2,023 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.73 $ 0.11 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.10 Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net income per share 19,149 18,942 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share 21,252 20,893





SiTime Corporation

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments Three Months Ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP Revenue $ 63,029 $ 44,496 GAAP gross profit 41,695 26,827 GAAP gross margin 66.2 % 60.3 % Stock-based compensation and related taxes 443 461 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 42,138 $ 27,288 Non-GAAP gross margin 66.9 % 61.3 % Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP GAAP research and development expenses 13,005 12,067 Stock-based compensation and related taxes (3,094 ) (2,967 ) Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 9,911 $ 9,100 GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses 14,616 12,686 Stock-based compensation and related taxes (4,414 ) (4,173 ) Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses $ 10,202 $ 8,513 Total Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 20,113 $ 17,613 Reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to non-GAAP income

from operations GAAP income from operations $ 14,074 $ 2,074 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 7,951 7,601 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 22,025 $ 9,675 Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue 34.9 % 21.7 % Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income GAAP net income $ 13,960 $ 2,023 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 7,951 7,601 Non-GAAP net income $ 21,911 $ 9,624 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income

per share 21,252 20,893 Stock-based compensation and related taxes Stock-based compensation $ 7,388 $ 6,624 Stock-based compensation related taxes 563 977 Stock-based compensation and related taxes $ 7,951 $ 7,601 GAAP net income per share diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.10 Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above 0.37 0.36 Non-GAAP net income per share diluted $ 1.03 $ 0.46





SiTime Corporation

Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 (in thousands) Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 267,042 $ 253,538 Accounts receivable, net 32,466 25,270 Related party accounts receivable 5 2,411 Inventories 19,635 18,494 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,906 2,844 Total current assets 323,054 302,557 Property and equipment, net 31,346 20,772 Intangible assets, net 4,540 2,475 Right-of-use assets, net 8,341 8,417 Other assets 162 162 Total assets $ 367,443 $ 334,383 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,972 $ 9,932 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 20,464 13,807 Total current liabilities 33,436 23,739 Lease liabilities 6,356 6,718 Other non-current liabilities 1,654 — Total liabilities 41,446 30,457 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 376,973 368,862 Accumulated deficit (50,978 ) (64,938 ) Total stockholders’ equity 325,997 303,926 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 367,443 $ 334,383

