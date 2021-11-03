Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results 

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021 as compared to a net loss of $15.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income(1) was $1.7 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021 as compared to an adjusted net loss of $15.2 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.



The Company reported net income of $29.2 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $8.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Adjusted net income(1) was $34.2 million, or $1.31 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $10.1 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Gross written premiums increased by 47.9% to $152.3 million compared to $103.0 million in the third quarter of 2020

Net income of $0.2 million compared to a net loss of $15.7 million in the third quarter of 2020

Adjusted net income ( 1) of $1.7 million compared to an adjusted net loss of $15.2 million in the third quarter of 2020

of $1.7 million compared to an adjusted net loss of $15.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 Total loss ratio of 44.0% compared to 97.7% in the third quarter of 2020

Catastrophe loss ratio ( 1) of 27.0% compared to 86.9% in the third quarter of 2020

of 27.0% compared to 86.9% in the third quarter of 2020 Combined ratio of 102.8% compared to 157.1% in the third quarter of 2020

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses ( 1) of 73.2%, compared to 68.9% in the third quarter of 2020

of 73.2%, compared to 68.9% in the third quarter of 2020 Annualized return on equity of 0.3%, compared to negative 17.0% in the third quarter of 2020

Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 1.8%, compared to negative 16.5% in the third quarter of 2020



(1) See discussion of “Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.

“Our third quarter results demonstrated continued execution of Palomar’s commitment to building a market leading specialty insurer,” commented Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The quarter’s results are highlighted by year-over-year gross written premium increases of 48% most notably in our surplus lines, or E&S operation, which delivered $41.4 million of gross written premium and 22% sequential growth. Additionally, our core earthquake business grew at a healthy rate of 32% as our innovative products continued to capitalize on attractive market conditions. While our results reflect the impact of catastrophe losses from Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas as well as a single excess liability policy shock loss, we take solace in the fact that approximately 61% of the gross losses from these events came from discontinued lines of business and are non-recurring in nature. It is also worth noting those discontinued operations contributed 34% of our gross attritional losses in the quarter.

Mr. Armstrong added, “Importantly, we embarked upon several initiatives during the quarter that will translate into profitable growth into 2022 and beyond. One such example is our entrance into the fronting sector of the U.S. insurance market, where we are partnering with reinsurers, insurance carriers, and managing general agents to design customized insurance programs. Our PLMR-FRONT initiative provides us access and deeper reach into attractive markets, high leverage of our talent and capital, and generates recurring fee income. Beyond PLMR-FRONT, we launched new products and made several terrific additions to our team who will broaden our product suite and addressable market.”



Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 47.9% to $152.3 million compared to $103.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, while net earned premiums increased 54.0% compared to the prior year’s third quarter. Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the third quarter were $28.5 million due to attritional losses of $11.0 million and catastrophe losses of $17.5 million. The third quarter catastrophe loss results include Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas, the PG&E excess liability loss, and were partially offset by favorable prior period development.

The loss ratio for the quarter was 44.0%, comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio of 27.0%(1) and an attritional loss ratio of 17.0%, compared to a loss ratio of 97.7% during the same period last year comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio of 86.9%(1) and an attritional loss ratio of 10.8%. Non-catastrophe losses increased mainly due to growth of lines of business subject to attritional losses such as Specialty Homeowners, Flood, and Inland Marine.

Underwriting loss(1) was approximately $1.8 million resulting in a combined ratio of 102.8% compared to underwriting loss of $24.0 million and a combined ratio of 157.1% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) was 73.2% in the third quarter compared to 68.9% during the same period last year.

Investment Results

Net investment income increased by 4.6% to $2.2 million compared to $2.1 million in the prior year’s third quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended September 30, 2021, offset by lower yields on invested assets. Funds are generally invested in high quality securities, including government agency, asset and mortgage-backed securities, municipal and corporate bonds with an average credit quality of “A2/A”. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.04 years at September 30, 2021. Cash and invested assets totaled $467.0 million at September 30, 2021. During the current year third quarter, the Company recognized realized and unrealized losses of $0.3 million due to unrealized losses on equity securities as compared to realized and unrealized gains of $0.02 million in last year’s third quarter.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was negative 101.6% compared to 28.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. For both periods, the effective tax rate differed from the statutory rate primarily due to the tax impact of the permanent component of employee stock option exercises.

Stockholders’ Equity and Returns

Stockholders' equity was $377.8 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $363.7 million at December 31, 2020. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 0.3% compared to negative 17.0% for the same period last year while annualized adjusted return on equity was 1.8% compared to negative 16.5% for the same period last year.

The Company did not repurchase any of its shares during the current quarter relating to its previously announced $40 million share purchase authorization. For the current year to date, the Company has repurchased approximately $15.8 million or 239,000 shares of its common stock.

Fourth quarter 2021 Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $17.0 million to $18.5 million, excluding any losses from a catastrophe.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call November 4, 2021, to discuss its third quarter 2021 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-423-9813 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8573 (international) and asking for the Palomar Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13723673. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on November 11, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.plmr.com/ . The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement

Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Summary of Operating Results

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:

Three months ended September 30, 2021 2020 Change % Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 152,332 $ 102,967 $ 49,365 47.9 % Ceded written premiums (58,073 ) (41,570 ) (16,503 ) 39.7 % Net written premiums 94,259 61,397 32,862 53.5 % Net earned premiums 64,720 42,020 22,700 54.0 % Commission and other income 1,018 816 202 24.8 % Total underwriting revenue (1) 65,738 42,836 22,902 53.5 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 28,475 41,060 (12,585 ) (30.7) % Acquisition expenses 26,412 17,976 8,436 46.9 % Other underwriting expenses 12,652 7,805 4,847 62.1 % Underwriting income (loss) (1) (1,801 ) (24,005 ) 22,204 (92.5) % Net investment income 2,236 2,138 98 4.6 % Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments (313 ) 24 (337 ) (1,404.2) % Income (loss) before income taxes 122 (21,843 ) 21,965 (100.6) % Income tax expense (124 ) (6,158 ) 6,034 (98.0) % Net income (loss) $ 246 $ (15,685 ) $ 15,931 (101.6) % Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 1,525 551 974 176.8 % Amortization of intangibles 115 — 115 NM Tax impact (166 ) (101 ) (65 ) NM Adjusted net income (loss) (1) $ 1,720 $ (15,235 ) $ 16,955 (111.3) % Key Financial and Operating Metrics Annualized return on equity 0.3 % (17.0 )% Annualized adjusted return on equity (1) 1.8 % (16.5) % Loss ratio 44.0 % 97.7 % Expense ratio 58.8 % 59.4 % Combined ratio 102.8 % 157.1 % Adjusted combined ratio (1) 100.2 % 155.8 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.01 $ (0.62 ) Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $ 0.07 $ (0.60 ) Catastrophe losses $ 17,487 $ 36,512 Catastrophe loss ratio (1) 27.0 % 86.9 % Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1) 73.2 % 68.9 % NM- not meaningful

(1) - Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:

Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 Change % Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 385,267 $ 258,268 $ 126,999 49.2 % Ceded written premiums (153,005 ) (101,264 ) (51,741 ) 51.1 % Net written premiums 232,262 157,004 75,258 47.9 % Net earned premiums 165,988 116,145 49,843 42.9 % Commission and other income 2,735 2,492 243 9.8 % Total underwriting revenue (1) 168,723 118,637 50,086 42.2 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 31,288 46,901 (15,613 ) (33.3) % Acquisition expenses 68,150 45,909 22,241 48.4 % Other underwriting expenses 39,438 24,732 14,706 59.5 % Underwriting income (1) 29,847 1,095 28,752 2,625.8 % Net investment income 6,649 6,287 362 5.8 % Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments (752 ) 1,243 (1,995 ) (160.5) % Income before income taxes 35,744 8,625 27,119 314.4 % Income tax expense 6,529 523 6,006 1,148.4 % Net income $ 29,215 $ 8,102 $ 21,113 260.6 % Adjustments: Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings 411 708 (297 ) NM Stock-based compensation expense 3,370 1,457 1,913 131.3 % Amortization of intangibles 704 — 704 NM Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate 1,698 399 1,299 NM Tax impact (1,156 ) (534 ) (622 ) NM Adjusted net income (1) $ 34,242 $ 10,132 $ 24,110 238.0 % Key Financial and Operating Metrics Annualized return on equity 10.5 % 3.7 % Annualized adjusted return on equity (1) 12.3 % 4.7 % Loss ratio 18.8 % 40.4 % Expense ratio 63.2 % 58.7 % Combined ratio 82.0 % 99.1 % Adjusted combined ratio (1) 78.3 % 96.8 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 0.32 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $ 1.31 $ 0.40 Catastrophe losses $ 6,719 $ 36,512 Catastrophe loss ratio (1) 4.0 % 31.4 % Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1) 74.2 % 65.4 % NM- not meaningful

(1) - Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets





Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and par value data)

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Investments: Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $397,955 in 2021; $381,279 in 2020) $ 408,046 $ 397,987 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $17,829 in 2021; $22,291 in 2020) 17,358 24,322 Total investments 425,404 422,309 Cash and cash equivalents 41,405 33,538 Restricted cash 229 248 Accrued investment income 2,506 2,545 Premium receivable 75,543 48,842 Deferred policy acquisition costs 53,995 35,481 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 129,044 94,566 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 54,431 10,162 Ceded unearned premiums 42,949 35,031 Prepaid expenses and other assets 40,212 34,119 Property and equipment, net 578 739 Intangible assets, net 10,512 11,512 Total assets $ 876,808 $ 729,092 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 21,551 $ 20,730 Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 175,687 129,036 Unearned premiums 257,667 183,489 Ceded premium payable 32,426 22,233 Funds held under reinsurance treaty 7,282 4,515 Deferred tax liabilities, net 4,418 5,376 Total liabilities 499,031 365,379 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 25,415,299 and 25,525,796 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 316,352 310,507 Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,102 13,246 Retained earnings 53,320 39,957 Total stockholders' equity 377,777 363,713 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 876,808 $ 729,092

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement





Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Gross written premiums $ 152,332 $ 102,967 $ 385,267 $ 258,268 Ceded written premiums (58,073 ) (41,570 ) (153,005 ) (101,264 ) Net written premiums 94,259 61,397 232,262 157,004 Change in unearned premiums (29,539 ) (19,377 ) (66,274 ) (40,859 ) Net earned premiums 64,720 42,020 165,988 116,145 Net investment income 2,236 2,138 6,649 6,287 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments (313 ) 24 (752 ) 1,243 Commission and other income 1,018 816 2,735 2,492 Total revenues 67,661 44,998 174,620 126,167 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 28,475 41,060 31,288 46,901 Acquisition expenses 26,412 17,976 68,150 45,909 Other underwriting expenses 12,652 7,805 39,438 24,732 Total expenses 67,539 66,841 138,876 117,542 Income (loss) before income taxes 122 (21,843 ) 35,744 8,625 Income tax expense (124 ) (6,158 ) 6,529 523 Net income (loss) 246 (15,685 ) 29,215 8,102 Other comprehensive income, net: Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively (1,655 ) 909 (5,144 ) 5,752 Net comprehensive income (loss) $ (1,409 ) $ (14,776 ) $ 24,071 $ 13,854 Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share $ 0.01 $ (0.62) $ 1.15 $ 0.33 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.01 $ (0.62) $ 1.12 $ 0.32 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 25,388,630 25,492,274 25,473,006 24,654,722 Diluted 26,043,680 25,492,274 26,133,664 25,384,518

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily earthquake, wind, inland marine, and flood insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product and location are presented below:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) % of % of % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Product Residential Earthquake $ 50,075 32.9 % $ 40,507 39.3 % $ 128,165 33.3 % $ 103,503 40.1 % Commercial Earthquake 27,433 18.0 % 18,061 17.5 % 66,052 17.1 % 40,727 15.8 % Specialty Homeowners 19,881 13.1 % 17,048 16.6 % 53,018 13.8 % 38,461 14.9 % Inland Marine 19,532 12.8 % 4,406 4.3 % 39,047 10.1 % 9,747 3.8 % Hawaii Hurricane 8,996 5.9 % 4,360 4.2 % 22,921 5.9 % 10,296 4.0 % Commercial All Risk 6,867 4.5 % 12,467 12.1 % 30,032 7.8 % 39,765 15.4 % Residential Flood 3,228 2.1 % 2,170 2.1 % 8,377 2.2 % 5,728 2.2 % Other 16,320 10.7 % 3,948 3.9 % 37,655 9.8 % 10,041 3.8 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 152,332 100.0 % $ 102,967 100.0 % $ 385,267 100.0 % $ 258,268 100.0 %





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) % of % of % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP State California $ 72,505 47.6 % $ 52,960 51.4 % $ 180,142 46.8 % $ 124,131 48.1 % Texas 19,715 13.0 % 20,460 19.9 % 48,142 12.5 % 55,047 21.3 % Hawaii 10,342 6.8 % 5,097 5.0 % 26,312 6.8 % 11,990 4.6 % Florida 7,203 4.7 % 685 0.7 % 24,958 6.5 % 685 0.3 % Washington 7,180 4.7 % 4,340 4.2 % 15,931 4.1 % 10,002 3.9 % Oregon 3,964 2.6 % 2,912 2.8 % 9,686 2.5 % 7,298 2.8 % North Carolina 3,719 2.4 % 2,839 2.8 % 11,871 3.1 % 7,131 2.8 % Illinois 2,893 1.9 % 1,575 1.5 % 8,668 2.2 % 4,416 1.7 % Other 24,811 16.3 % 12,099 11.7 % 59,557 15.5 % 37,568 14.5 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 152,332 100.0 % $ 102,967 100.0 % $ 385,267 100.0 % $ 258,268 100.0 %

During the three months ended September 30, 2021, PSIC accounted for $110.9 million or approximately 72.8% of our gross written premiums and PESIC accounted for $41.4 million or approximately 27.2% of our gross written premiums.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, PSIC accounted for $286.0 million or approximately 74.2% of our gross written premiums and PESIC accounted for $99.3 million or approximately 25.8% of our gross written premiums.

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 Change % Change 2021 2020 Change % Change ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Gross earned premiums $ 117,276 $ 79,428 $ 37,848 47.7 % $ 311,088 $ 215,266 $ 95,822 44.5 % Ceded earned premiums (52,556 ) (37,408 ) (15,148 ) 40.5 % (145,100 ) (99,120 ) (45,980 ) 46.4 % Net earned premiums $ 64,720 $ 42,020 $ 22,700 54.0 % $ 165,988 $ 116,146 $ 49,842 42.9 % Net earned premium ratio 55.2% 52.9% 53.4% 54.0%

Loss detail

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 Change % Change 2021 2020 Change % Change ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Catastrophe losses $ 17,487 $ 36,512 $ (19,025 ) (52.1) $ 6,719 $ 36,512 $ (29,793 ) (81.6) Non-catastrophe losses 10,988 4,548 6,440 141.6 % 24,569 10,389 14,180 136.5 % Total losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 28,475 $ 41,060 $ (12,585 ) (30.7) % $ 31,288 $ 46,901 $ (15,613 ) (33.3) %





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period $ 23,633 $ 7,087 $ 34,470 $ 3,869 Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to: Current year 28,286 40,803 34,202 46,867 Prior years 189 257 (2,914 ) 34 Total incurred 28,475 41,060 31,288 46,901 Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to: Current year 2,787 8,232 3,407 9,754 Prior years 2,678 375 15,708 1,476 Total payments 5,465 8,607 19,115 11,230 Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period 46,643 39,540 46,643 39,540 Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period 129,044 92,537 129,044 92,537 Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period $ 175,687 $ 132,077 $ 175,687 $ 132,077

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Total revenue $ 67,661 $ 44,998 $ 174,620 $ 126,167 Net investment income (2,236 ) (2,138 ) (6,649 ) (6,287 ) Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments 313 (24 ) 752 (1,243 ) Underwriting revenue $ 65,738 $ 42,836 $ 168,723 $ 118,637

Underwriting income (loss)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Income before income taxes $ 122 $ (21,843 ) $ 35,744 $ 8,625 Net investment income (2,236 ) (2,138 ) (6,649 ) (6,287 ) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 313 (24 ) 752 (1,243 ) Underwriting income (loss) $ (1,801 ) $ (24,005 ) $ 29,847 $ 1,095

Adjusted net income (loss)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 246 $ (15,685 ) $ 29,215 $ 8,102 Adjustments: Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings — — 411 708 Stock-based compensation expense 1,525 551 3,370 1,457 Amortization of intangibles 115 — 704 — Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate — — 1,698 399 Tax impact (166 ) (101 ) (1,156 ) (534 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 1,720 $ (15,235 ) $ 34,242 $ 10,132

Annualized adjusted return on equity

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Annualized adjusted net income $ 6,880 $ (60,940) $ 45,656 $ 13,509 Average stockholders' equity $ 377,260 $ 368,568 $ 370,745 $ 290,225 Annualized adjusted return on equity 1.8 % (16.5) % 12.3 % 4.7 %

Adjusted combined ratio

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 66,521 $ 66,025 $ 136,141 $ 115,050 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 64,720 $ 42,020 $ 165,988 $ 116,145 Combined ratio 102.8 % 157.1 % 82.0 % 99.1 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings $ — $ — $ (411 ) $ (708 ) Stock-based compensation expense (1,525 ) (551 ) (3,370 ) (1,457 ) Amortization of intangibles (115 ) — (704 ) — Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate — — (1,698 ) (399 ) Adjusted combined ratio 100.2 % 155.8 % 78.3 % 96.8 %

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands, except per share data) (in thousands, except per share data) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 1,720 $ (15,235 ) $ 34,242 $ 10,132 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted $ 26,043,680 25,492,274 26,133,664 25,384,518 Diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 0.07 $ (0.60 ) $ 1.31 $ 0.40

Catastrophe loss ratio

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 28,475 $ 41,060 $ 31,288 $ 46,901 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 64,720 $ 42,020 $ 165,988 $ 116,145 Loss ratio 44.0 % 97.7 % 18.8 % 40.4 % Numerator: Catastrophe losses $ 17,487 $ 36,512 $ 6,719 $ 36,512 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 64,720 $ 42,020 $ 165,988 $ 116,145 Catastrophe loss ratio 27.0 % 86.9 % 4.0 % 31.4 %

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 66,521 $ 66,025 $ 136,141 $ 115,050 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 64,720 $ 42,020 $ 165,988 $ 116,145 Combined ratio 102.8 % 157.1 % 82.0 % 99.1 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings $ — $ — $ (411 ) $ (708 ) Stock-based compensation expense (1,525 ) (551 ) (3,370 ) (1,457 ) Amortization of intangibles (115 ) — (704 ) — Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate — — (1,698 ) (399 ) Catastrophe losses (17,487 ) (36,512 ) (6,719 ) (36,512 ) Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses 73.2 % 68.9 % 74.2 % 65.4 %

Tangible Stockholders’ equity

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands) Stockholders' equity $ 377,777 $ 363,713 Intangible assets (10,512 ) (11,512 ) Tangible stockholders' equity $ 367,265 $ 352,201



