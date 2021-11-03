Eton Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, November 15, 2021

DEER PARK, Ill., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that it will report third quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Monday, November 15, 2021. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT).



In addition to taking live questions from participants on the conference call, management will be answering emailed questions from investors. Investors can email questions to: investorrelations@etonpharma.com.



The live webcast can be accessed on the investors section of Eton’s website at https://ir.etonpharma.com/. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-795-8473 (domestic) or 1-470-495-9161 (international) and refer to conference ID 1875678. An archived webcast will be available on Eton’s website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for 30 days thereafter.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The company currently owns or receives royalties from five FDA-approved products, including ALKINDI® SPRINKLE, Biorphen®, Alaway® Preservative Free, Rezipres®, and carglumic acid, and has five additional products that have been submitted to the FDA.

