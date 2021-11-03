H&R Block Welcomes Four New Vice Presidents to Leadership Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today announced four new vice presidents to aid in business growth and to further support its customers and associates. John Thompson has joined the company as Financial Services Vice President, Products. Charlene Wilson and Kate O’Connor have been promoted to Vice President, People and Culture for Global Consumer Tax; and Vice President, People and Culture for Strategy/Small Business and Financial Services, respectively. Erin Turley has been promoted to Vice President, International and Integrated Delivery.



“Our long-term growth strategy, Block Horizons 2025, is all about building year-round financial confidence and providing the most helpful service to our customers and associates,” said Jeff Jones, H&R Block president and CEO. “Our new vice presidents will provide the leadership that H&R Block needs to propel us into our next phase of growth.”

John Thompson, Financial Services Vice President, Products

John Thompson joins the company as the Financial Services Vice President, Products. In this role, Thompson will lead the work of H&R Block’s new and existing portfolio of financial products and services. Prior to joining the company, Thompson was the Chief Program Officer of Financial Health Network where he conceived and created a startup venture, Attune, that enables organizations to understand the financial health needs of their customers and employees. Thompson brings an extensive background in entrepreneurship, financial services, and product development, including tax refund and cash management products, to H&R Block. He will report directly to Chief Financial Services Officer Les Whiting.

Charlene Wilson, Vice President, People and Culture for Global Consumer Tax

Charlene Wilson was recently promoted to Vice President, People and Culture for Global Consumer Tax, where she will report to Chief People and Culture Officer Tiffany Monroe and support the company's Global Consumer Tax team. For more than 10 years, Wilson has served in H&R Block’s legal department. Wilson was a Senior Corporate Counsel for the employment side of H&R Block’s business for four years before extending into international operations and, most recently, Assistant General Counsel, franchise. Prior to joining H&R Block, Wilson had almost 10 years of experience providing advice and counsel to human resources professionals through her work in employment law.

Kate O’Connor, Vice President, People and Culture for Strategy/Small Business and Financial Services

Kate O’Connor has been promoted to Vice President, People and Culture for Strategy/Small Business and Financial Services, reporting to Chief People and Culture Officer Tiffany Monroe and supporting two key teams at H&R Block -- Strategy/Small Business and Financial Services. O’Connor has been instrumental in supporting the Strategy/Small Business and Financial Services teams, and started with H&R Block in 2019 as West Market field HR Director and was most recently added to the People and Culture leadership team in June to support Strategy/Small Business and Financial Services. Prior to joining Block, O'Connor was a Group Vice President for Target where she led a team of district leaders overseeing 64 stores and 9,000 team members across six states.

Erin Turley, Vice President, International and Integrated Delivery

Erin Turley has been promoted to Vice President, International and Integrated Delivery, reporting to H&R Block's President of Global Consumer Tax and Service Delivery. In the past year, Turley has served as Program Director, Global Consumer Tax and Service Delivery, where she led a team focused on season readiness, pilots and service delivery for small business and financial services. As part of her new role, leaders of H&R Block Canada, H&R Block Australia, and H&R Block India will also report to Turley. In her six years at H&R Block, Turley has worked across a variety of departments, including Marketing, Corporate Strategy, and, most recently, U.S. Retail and Global Consumer Tax. Prior to joining H&R Block, Turley held leadership positions at Smithfield Foods, Dairy Farmers of America, and Kraft Foods.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small-business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

