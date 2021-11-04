Los Angeles, USA, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cervical Cancer Pipeline Offers Promising New Options for Treatment | DelveInsight

The current chemotherapy-dominated landscape of cervical cancer treatment is set to change to include multiple different drug classes.

DelveInsight’s “Cervical Cancer Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in the Cervical Cancer pipeline landscapes. It comprises Cervical Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Cervical Cancer therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Cervical Cancer pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Cervical Cancer Pipeline Report

Major companies such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Akesobio, AstraZeneca, Genexine, Inc., Merck KGaA, Seagen Inc., Vaccibody AS, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Genor Biopharma Co., Ltd., Roche, Guangzhou Gloria Biosciences Co., Ltd., Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, BeiGene, Henlix Biotech, Biocad, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Cellid Co., Ltd., Innovent Biologics, Zeria Pharmaceutical, Advaxis, Inc., Hookipa Biotech GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., NETRIS Pharma, Rubius Therapeutics, Repertoire Immune Medicines, SOTIO Biotech a.s., VM Oncology, LLC, Andes Biotechnologies, Transgene, Xencor, Inc., Exelixis, Ocellaris Pharma, Inc, Fate Therapeutics, Arcus Biosciences, In., MacroGenics, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Cervical Cancer treatment scenario.

and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Cervical Cancer treatment scenario. In September 2021, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for priority review the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo® (cemiplimab-rwlc) to treat patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer whose disease progressed on or after chemotherapy. The target action date for the FDA decision is January 30, 2022.

announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for priority review the supplemental (sBLA) for PD-1 inhibitor (cemiplimab-rwlc) to treat patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer whose disease progressed on or after chemotherapy. The target action date for the FDA decision is January 30, 2022. In September 2021, Akeso, Inc., announced that the National Medical Products Administration (the NMPA) of China has officially accepted the new drug application for the world’s first-in-class Cadonilimab (PD-1/CTLA-4 bi-specific antibody, research and development code: AK104) for the treatment of relapsed or metastatic cervical cancer, which has received priority review.

announced that the has officially accepted the new drug application for the world’s first-in-class (PD-1/CTLA-4 bi-specific antibody, research and development code: AK104) for the treatment of relapsed or metastatic cervical cancer, which has received priority review. In September 2021, Seagen and Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval to TIVDAK™ (tisotumab vedotin-tftv), the first and only approved antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy.

and (Nasdaq: GMAB) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted to (tisotumab vedotin-tftv), the first and only approved antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy. In April 2021, Rubius Therapeutics announced that the first patient has been dosed in Phase 1 clinical trial of RTX-321 for the treatment of human papillomavirus (HPV) 16-positive cancers. RTX-321 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf Red Cell Therapeutic product candidate that is engineered as an artificial antigen-presenting cell (aAPC) with a dual mechanism of action: boosting HPV 16-specific CD8+ T cell responses and promoting broad stimulation of both innate and adaptive immune responses. The Phase 1 clinical trial of RTX-321 is enrolling patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic, unresectable, HPV 16-positive cancers, including cervical cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and anal cancer.

announced that the first patient has been dosed in Phase 1 clinical trial of for the treatment of human papillomavirus (HPV) 16-positive cancers. RTX-321 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf Red Cell Therapeutic product candidate that is engineered as an artificial antigen-presenting cell (aAPC) with a dual mechanism of action: boosting HPV 16-specific CD8+ T cell responses and promoting broad stimulation of both innate and adaptive immune responses. The Phase 1 clinical trial of RTX-321 is enrolling patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic, unresectable, HPV 16-positive cancers, including cervical cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and anal cancer. GloriaBio is investigating zimberelimab in advanced solid tumors and in March 2021 was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer in China. Zimberelimab is being developed by Arcus Bioscience in North America, Europe, Japan and certain other territories through a 2017 license agreement.

is investigating in advanced solid tumors and in March 2021 was granted for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer in China. Zimberelimab is being developed by in North America, Europe, Japan and certain other territories through a 2017 license agreement. NP137, a humanized monoclonal antibody of isotype IgG1 directed against netrin-1, is the first drug candidate developed by NETRIS Pharma. In December 2020, NETRIS Pharma announced that the first patient has been dosed in its GYNet Phase 1b/II clinical study. GYNet is a randomized, multicenter, open-label Phase Ib/II study that will enrol up to 240 patients with locally advanced/metastatic endometrial carcinoma or cervix carcinoma progressing/relapsing after at least one prior systemic chemotherapy.

Get an overview of pipeline landscape @ Cervical Cancer Clinical Trials Analysis

Cervical Cancer develops in a woman's cervix. Almost all Cervical Cancer cases are linked to infection with high-risk human papillomaviruses (HPV), an extremely common virus transmitted through sexual contact.

Cervical Cancer Emerging Drugs

Cemiplimab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Cemiplimab (Libtayo) is a fully-human monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint receptor PD-1 on T-cells.By binding to PD-1, Libtayo has been shown to block cancer cells from using the PD-1 pathway to suppress T-cell activation. Libtayo, which was invented using Regeneron's proprietary VelocImmune® technology, is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global collaboration agreement.

AK104: Akeso Inc.

AK104 is a potential next-generation, first-in-class humanized IgG1 tetrameric bi-specific antibody drug candidate that is based on Akeso’s proprietary “TETRABODY” technology and simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint molecules: PD-1 and CTLA-4. AK104 is in a tetrameric form, which is designed to bind to PD-1 and CTLA-4 simultaneously to achieve the efficacy of PD-1 and CTLA-4 combination blockade with lower toxicity.

Tiragolumab: Roche

Tiragolumab (anti-TIGIT, RG6058) is a fully human monoclonal antibody designed to bind to TIGIT and prevent its interaction with the poliovirus receptor (PVR). T cell immunoglobulin and ITIM domain protein (TIGIT), a member of the immunoglobulin superfamily, is a novel immune inhibitory receptor. The drug is currently in the Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat cervical cancer.

VB10.16: Vaccibody AS

Vaccibody’s lead product candidate VB10.16 is a DNA based immunotherapy targeting malignancies caused by Human Papillomavirus 16 (HPV16). Vaccibody has a clinical collaboration agreement with Roche to study VB10.16, Vaccibody’s vaccine is directed towards HPV positive cancers in combination with Roche’s checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab (TECENTRIQ®) in advanced cervical cancer. The drug is currently in the Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat cervical cancer.

For further information, refer to the detailed report @ Cervical Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics

Scope of Cervical Cancer Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 80+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Akesobio, AstraZeneca, Genexine, Inc., Merck KGaA, Seagen Inc., Vaccibody AS, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Genor Biopharma Co., Ltd., Roche, Guangzhou Gloria Biosciences Co., Ltd., Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, BeiGene, Henlix Biotech, Biocad, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Cellid Co., Ltd., Innovent Biologics, Zeria Pharmaceutical, Advaxis, Inc., Hookipa Biotech GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., NETRIS Pharma, Rubius Therapeutics, Repertoire Immune Medicines, SOTIO Biotech a.s., VM Oncology, LLC, Andes Biotechnologies, Transgene, Xencor, Inc., Exelixis, Ocellaris Pharma, Inc, Fate Therapeutics, Arcus Biosciences, In., MacroGenics, and others

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Akesobio, AstraZeneca, Genexine, Inc., Merck KGaA, Seagen Inc., Vaccibody AS, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Genor Biopharma Co., Ltd., Roche, Guangzhou Gloria Biosciences Co., Ltd., Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, BeiGene, Henlix Biotech, Biocad, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Cellid Co., Ltd., Innovent Biologics, Zeria Pharmaceutical, Advaxis, Inc., Hookipa Biotech GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., NETRIS Pharma, Rubius Therapeutics, Repertoire Immune Medicines, SOTIO Biotech a.s., VM Oncology, LLC, Andes Biotechnologies, Transgene, Xencor, Inc., Exelixis, Ocellaris Pharma, Inc, Fate Therapeutics, Arcus Biosciences, In., MacroGenics, and others Key Drugs Profiles: 80+ Products

Phases:

· Cervical Cancer Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· Cervical Cancer Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· Cervical Cancer Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· Cervical Cancer Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists

· Cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4 inhibitors

· TIGIT protein inhibitors

· Netrin 1 inhibitors

Molecule Types:

· Peptides

· Monoclonal antibodies

· Small molecules

· Polymer

· Gene therapy

Route of Administration:

· Parenteral

· Intravenous

· Oral

· Subcutaneous

· Topical

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Cervical Cancer Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Cervical Cancer treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Cervical Cancer?

How many are Cervical Cancer emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Cervical Cancer?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Cervical Cancer market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Cervical Cancer?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Cervical Cancer therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Cervical Cancer?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Cervical Cancer?

Table of Contents

1 Cervical Cancer Report Introduction 2 Cervical Cancer Executive Summary 3 Cervical Cancer Overview 4 Cervical Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Cervical Cancer Therapeutic Assessment 6 Cervical Cancer – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 7 Cervical Cancer Late Stage Products (Preregistration) 7.1 Cemiplimab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 7.2 AK104: Akeso Biopharma 8 Cervical Cancer Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 Tiragolumab: Roche 8.2 VB10.16: Vaccibody AS 9 Cervical Cancer Early Stage Products (Phase I and I/II) 9.1 NP 137: Netris Pharma 9.2 RTX-321: Rubius Therapeutics 10 Cervical Cancer Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 10.1 FlowVax HPV: Flow Pharma 11 Cervical Cancer Inactive Products 12 Cervical Cancer Key Companies 13 Cervical Cancer Key Products 14 Cervical Cancer Unmet Needs 15 Cervical Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers 16 Cervical Cancer Future Perspectives and Conclusion 17 Cervical Cancer Analyst Views 18 Appendix 19 About DelveInsight

Get a customised pipeline report @ Cervical Cancer Drugs Pipeline Report

Other Reports

Browse Blog Posts

Read more here on what is shaping the Alagille Syndrome Market ?

Which companies are vying to get a significant chunk in the Elastomeric Pump Market?

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Healthcare Consulting services comprising credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.