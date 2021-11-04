Company announcement – No. 64 / 2021

Zealand Pharma Hosts Conference Call on November 11 at 4 pm CET (10 am ET) to Present Third Quarter Results for 2021

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, U.S. November 4, 2021 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078,) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that it will host a conference call on November 11, 2021 at 4 pm CET (10 am ET) following the announcement of results for the third quarter of 2021.

Presenting during the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Dulac, President of Zealand Pharma US Frank Sanders, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Matt Dallas, and Executive Vice President, and Chief Medical Officer Adam Steensberg. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. The conference call will be conducted in English, and the dial-in numbers are:

Denmark, tollfree..........................................80 711 246 Denmark, Copenhagen............................. +45 32 720 417 United Kingdom........................................... +44 (0) 844 481 9752 United States................................................. +1 646 741 3167 France, Paris.................................................. +33 (0) 170700781 Netherlands, Amsterdam ....................... +31 (0) 207956614 International...................................................+44 (0) 2071 928338 Confirmation Code: ....................................9606399





A live audio webcast of the call, including an accompanying slide presentation, will be available via the following link, https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9zezcohh, and will be accessible on the Investor section of Zealand’s website (www.zealandpharma.com/investor). Due to increased demand of conference call services, it could take longer to be connected to the call. Participants are advised to register for the webcast 30 minutes before the scheduled start, if possible. A recording of the event and a transcript will be available on the Investor section of Zealand’s website after the call.

