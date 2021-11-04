Atos at COP26: Global decarbonization leader underlines pivotal role of digital innovation in fight against climate change

English French

Paris, Glasgow - 4 November 2021 – In its participation and engagement at Glasgow COP26 this week Atos will highlight increasing evidence of the role that new and emerging digital solutions play in helping organisations of every description reduce emissions.

In demonstrating its leading global decarbonization credentials through a commitment to offset residual emissions by 2028 alongside introducing practical solutions for its client base as well as significant R&D investment in future digital technologies aimed at reducing emissions in new and effective ways, Atos is pressing the case for accelerated progress towards net-zero via its delegation of senior digital experts attending the summit.

Speaking at a panel organized by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) tomorrow, Nourdine Bihmane, Global Chief Delivery Officer and Head of Net-Zero Transformation at Atos, will make the case for digital, not only as an enabler of the transition to net-zero but as a key accelerator of this process.

Ahead of the panel event, Nourdine Bihmane said: “I believe a net-zero future is possible, but we must take bold action on a global scale. On this journey that we need to accelerate, digital is a lever to support both private and public sectors. Data is at the center of this, to make accurate and timely decisions to measure, reduce and then remove excess CO2 from the atmosphere. At Atos, we have developed an end-to-end portfolio leveraging both technology and nature-based solutions to support this critical transition for our clients.”

Over the course of COP26, Atos will:

Engage with global business leaders from the technology sector, public sector, and other industries to improve knowledge of the scale of the sustainability challenge and discuss how they can work collaboratively to tackle it. This work is supported by a recent annual report from EcoAct , an Atos company, which includes Climate Reporting Performance analysis ranking the top 20 companies in the FTSE 100, DOW 30 and EURO STOXX 50 for climate disclosure, helping businesses in the decarbonization space understand how they are performing against their climate goals.

from , an Atos company, which includes Climate Reporting Performance analysis ranking the top 20 companies in the FTSE 100, DOW 30 and EURO STOXX 50 for climate disclosure, helping businesses in the decarbonization space understand how they are performing against their climate goals. Take a central role in the DEFRA Tech for Climate Action to examine and propose technologies and innovations for building resilience, mitigating emissions, and achieving net-zero by 2050 in alignment with the IPCC recommendations, as well as the vital role secure digital tools play in cutting carbon emissions.

Propose concrete action through innovation such as Terra² ; a pioneering mobile application that provides valuable climate data enabling decision makers and influencers to make data-driven decisions, supporting the COP26 ambition.

Atos provides a backdrop to COP26 action with Digital Vision: COP26 – its recent opinion paper examining how organizations in every sector can harness digital technology to accelerate progress to net-zero targets and shape a sustainable future, with contributions from Atos experts and senior figures in business and politics.

Alongside this, an article from Atos UK and Northern Europe CEO Clay Van Doren - ‘Green Cloud: How collaboration is unlocking the green potential of cloud computing’ –has been published in techUK’s latest report, Climate Tech: The Innovators, launched at the organisation’s COP26 Reception at the Trades Hall of Glasgow last night.

Clay Van Doren, CEO, UK & Ireland and Northern Europe at Atos, said: “As a lead actor in the decarbonization space providing both actionable solutions now, and R&D investment for the long-term, Atos calls on governments to seize this momentous opportunity for urgent collective action to deliver lasting change. Having committed to net-zero by 2028 and as a signatory of the Climate Pledge ranked Number 1 in the IT services sector by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes, we will lead the charge supporting governments and businesses to reach net-zero. That is why we are taking a full and active role in COP26.”

Ranked Number 1 in the IT services sector by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes (DJSI) World and Europe, Atos offers an end-to-end digital approach to enable decarbonization and deliver significant change for clients and partners on their journey to net-zero. The company has its own commitment to reduce the global carbon emissions under its control and influence by 50% by 2025, and to offset its residual emissions by 2028 – seven years ahead of the 2035 target previously set by the business.

