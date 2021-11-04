Lifetime Brands, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Strong performance driven by 5.5% growth in gross profit

Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Robert Kay, Lifetime’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to report another strong quarter of growth in a challenging macroeconomic environment, as we continue to see robust demand for our products. Our growth has been achieved as a result of the Lifetime 2.0 strategy the company implemented over the past two plus years and aided by the mitigating actions we have taken to offset inflationary and supply chain disruptions. Compared to a very strong quarter last year, gross profit increased 5.5%. This strong performance has resulted in our ability to generate adjusted EBITDA of $96.7 million over the trailing twelve month period ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 25.1% compared to adjusted EBITDA over the trailing twelve month period ended December 31, 2020. The transformation of our international business continues to deliver improved profitability and year over growth in net sales of 16.8%. In addition, we believe that we are making good progress on our strategic growth initiatives, which have now been formalized into our next five-year plan and from which we expect to drive significant growth and long-term value creation.”

Mr. Kay continued, “Our team has done an excellent job mitigating the impact from global supply chain disruptions, as evidenced by our strong gross margin improvement in the third quarter. Our proactive actions to manage inventory levels and implement price increases, coupled with our best-in-class supply chain and logistics capabilities, have enabled us to continue meeting strong customer demand and positioned us well for the fourth quarter despite shipping challenges. As a result of these actions, and notwithstanding continued supply chain disruptions that have caused some missed shipments, we have once again raised our adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year.”

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

Consolidated net sales were $224.8 million for both the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. In constant currency, a non-GAAP financial measure, consolidated net sales decreased by $1.4 million, or 0.6%, as compared to consolidated net sales in the corresponding period in 2020. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to consolidated net sales, as reported, is included below.

Gross margin for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $83.1 million, or 37.0%, as compared to $78.8 million, or 35.1%, for the corresponding period in 2020.

Income from operations was $21.7 million, as compared to $21.5 million for the corresponding period in 2020.

Net income was $12.6 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, as compared to a net income of $13.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2020.

Adjusted net income was $13.4 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, as compared to adjusted net income, of $13.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2020. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to net income, as reported, is included below.

Nine Months Financial Highlights:

Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $607.1 million, an increase of $87.1 million, or 16.8%, as compared to net sales of $520.0 million for the corresponding period in 2020. In constant currency, a non-GAAP financial measure, consolidated net sales increased by $82.5 million, or 15.7%, as compared to consolidated net sales in the corresponding period in 2020.

Gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $215.3 million, or 35.5%, as compared to $185.9 million, or 35.8%, for the corresponding period in 2020.

Income from operations was $41.9 million, as compared to income from operations of $0.6 million for the corresponding period in 2020. Excluding a $20.1 million non-cash charge for goodwill impairment, and a $2.8 million non-cash charge for bad debt reserves to establish a provision against potential credit problems from certain retail customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, income from operations would have been $23.5 million, for the corresponding period in 2020.

Net income was $21.4 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $(18.2) million, or $(0.87) per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2020.

Adjusted net income was $22.4 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, as compared to adjusted net income, of $5.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2020. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to net income (loss), as reported, is included below.

Adjusted EBITDA, after giving effect to certain adjustments as permitted and defined under our debt agreements, was $96.7 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to net income, as reported, is included below.

Full Year 2021 Guidance Update

For the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, the Company is providing raised financial guidance:

Year Ended

December 31, 2020 Guidance for the

Year Ending

December 31, 2021 Net sales $769.2 million $870 to $890 million Income from operations $25.0 million $59 to $62.5 million Adjusted income from operations $47.9 million $59.5 to $63 million Net (loss) income $(3.0) million $30.9 to $33.6 million Adjusted net income $20.2 million $31.2 to $33.9 million Diluted (loss) income per common share $(0.14) per share $1.40 to $1.53 per share Adjusted diluted income per common share $0.95 per share $1.42 to $1.54 per share Weighted-average diluted shares 20.9 million 22 million Adjusted EBITDA $77.3 million $88 to $92 million

This guidance is based on a forecasted GBP to USD rate of $1.35. Net income and diluted income per common share were calculated based on an effective tax rate of 30%. Tables reconciling non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures, as reported, are included below.

The Company has previously provided long term financial objectives within its investor presentations, available on the Company's website in the 'Investor Relations' section. Based upon the company's accelerated growth and success in achieving its previously disclosed long term financial objectives, the Company has revised those objectives upward, including the following forward-looking financial measures:

Five Year Financial Objectives Sales $1.25 billion Adjusted EBITDA(1) $145 million

(1)The Company is not providing a quantitative reconciliation with respect to this forward-looking non-GAAP measure in reliance on the “unreasonable efforts” exception set forth in SEC rules because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. For example, unusual, one-time, non-ordinary, or non-recurring costs, which cannot be reasonably estimated.

Mr. Kay added, “Since launching Lifetime 2.0 in 2018, we have taken significant steps to optimize our business model, utilize our infrastructure more efficiently, and invest in meaningful growth opportunities. Our strategy is working, and thanks to the hard work of our team, we have made incredible progress improving our operations and taking our business to the next level. As we embark on our next stage of growth at Lifetime, we are pleased to announce our new five-year financial objectives, demonstrating our confidence in the prospects for the business. Our revised targets, which were recently finalized and approved by our Board of Directors, reflect our progress to date as well as greater visibility into key growth opportunities, including commercial foodservice, our Year & Day® brand and new product categories that already are or will be shipping this year. In addition to these growth drivers, we also plan to undertake an expansion and redesign of our U.S. distribution operations that will support our planned growth and drive further efficiencies and incremental profitability moving forward. We are proud of what we have accomplished over the past few years, and look forward to continuing to execute the next phase of our strategy, which we believe will enable us to achieve these long-term financial objectives to the benefit of our shareholders.”

Dividend

On November 2, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0425 per share payable on February 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on January 31, 2022.

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands—except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 224,777 $ 224,750 $ 607,066 $ 519,960 Cost of sales 141,662 145,958 391,790 334,066 Gross margin 83,115 78,792 215,276 185,894 Distribution expenses 18,893 18,961 56,470 50,710 Selling, general and administrative expenses 42,542 38,325 116,879 114,274 Restructuring expenses — — — 253 Goodwill and other impairments — — — 20,100 Income from operations 21,680 21,506 41,927 557 Interest expense (3,835 ) (4,128 ) (11,668 ) (13,094 ) Mark to market gain (loss) on interest rate derivatives 120 99 664 (2,316 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings (losses) 17,965 17,477 30,923 (14,853 ) Income tax provision (5,589 ) (3,711 ) (9,837 ) (3,013 ) Equity in earnings (losses), net of taxes 195 147 341 (362 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 12,571 $ 13,913 $ 21,427 $ (18,228 ) BASIC INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.58 $ 0.66 $ 1.00 $ (0.87 ) DILUTED INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.57 $ 0.65 $ 0.98 $ (0.87 )





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands—except share data)

September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,682 $ 35,963 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $17,968 at September 30, 2021 and $17,013 at December 31, 2020 169,223 170,037 Inventory 256,922 203,164 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,991 12,129 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 443,818 421,293 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 21,629 23,120 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 89,211 96,543 INVESTMENTS 22,144 20,032 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 231,014 244,025 OTHER ASSETS 1,991 2,468 TOTAL ASSETS $ 809,807 $ 807,481 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current maturity of term loan $ 8,549 $ 17,657 Accounts payable 60,594 66,095 Accrued expenses 108,579 80,050 Income taxes payable 2,152 4,788 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 12,397 11,480 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 192,271 180,070 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 14,779 16,483 INCOME TAXES PAYABLE, LONG-TERM 1,444 1,444 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 93,978 102,355 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 11,031 10,714 REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY 1,600 27,302 TERM LOAN 238,729 238,977 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, shares authorized: 100 shares of Series A and 2,000,000 shares of Series B; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, shares authorized: 50,000,000 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; shares issued and outstanding: 22,018,193 at September 30, 2021 and 21,755,195 at December 31, 2020 220 218 Paid-in capital 270,309 268,666 Retained earnings 18,999 424 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,553 ) (39,172 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 255,975 230,136 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 809,807 $ 807,481





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 21,427 $ (18,228 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,560 18,385 Goodwill and other impairments — 20,100 Amortization of financing costs 1,309 1,326 Mark to market (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives (664 ) 2,316 Non-cash lease expense (1,089 ) 2,915 Provision (recovery) for doubtful accounts (166 ) 3,011 Stock compensation expense 3,973 4,321 Undistributed (earnings) losses from equity investment, net of taxes (341 ) 362 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 659 (55,466 ) Inventory (54,117 ) (37,303 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets 4,733 3,573 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 24,093 100,798 Income taxes receivable — 1,577 Income taxes payable (2,779 ) 1,521 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 14,598 49,208 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (3,361 ) (1,645 ) Proceeds from sale of shares of equity method investment 3,061 — Acquisition (178 ) — NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (478 ) (1,645 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from revolving credit facility 16,845 107,418 Repayments of revolving credit facility (42,531 ) (113,652 ) Repayments of term loan (10,478 ) (7,583 ) Payments for finance lease obligations (71 ) (75 ) Payments of tax withholding for stock based compensation (3,186 ) (486 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 877 — Cash dividends paid (2,913 ) (1,862 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (41,457 ) (16,240 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash 56 (18 ) (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (27,281 ) 31,305 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 35,963 11,370 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 8,682 $ 42,675





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021:

Quarter Ended Twelve Months

Ended

September 30,

2021 December 31, 2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 (in thousands) Net income as reported $ 15,221 $ 3,067 $ 5,789 $ 12,571 $ 36,648 Undistributed equity (losses) earnings, net (1,620 ) 247 (393 ) (195 ) (1,961 ) Income tax provision 6,853 2,416 1,832 5,589 16,690 Interest expense 4,183 4,014 3,819 3,835 15,851 Mark to market gain on interest rate derivatives (172 ) (498 ) (46 ) (120 ) (836 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,279 5,958 5,765 5,837 23,839 Stock compensation expense 1,630 1,444 1,328 1,201 5,603 Acquisition related expenses 126 182 72 41 421 Restructuring benefit (42 ) — — — (42 ) Wallace facility remedial design expense — — — 500 500 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,458 $ 16,830 $ 18,166 $ 29,259 $ 96,713

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined in the Company’s debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude undistributed equity in (losses) earnings, income tax provision, interest expense, mark to market gain on interest rate derivatives, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, and other items detailed in the table above that are consistent with exclusions permitted by our debt agreements.





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands—except per share data)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)

Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted income (loss) per common share (in thousands -except per share data):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) as reported $ 12,571 $ 13,913 $ 21,427 $ (18,228 ) Adjustments: Acquisition related expenses 41 57 295 159 Restructuring expenses — — — 253 Warehouse relocation — — — 1,093 Mark to market (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives (120 ) (99 ) (664 ) 2,316 Goodwill and other impairments — — — 20,100 Foreign currency translation loss reclassified from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss 1,362 — 3,404 235 Gain on change in ownership in equity method investment (971 ) — (2,703 ) — Wallace facility remedial design expense 500 — 500 — Income tax effect on adjustments 43 11 116 (878 ) Adjusted net income $ 13,426 $ 13,882 $ 22,375 $ 5,050 Adjusted diluted income per common share(1) $ 0.61 $ 0.65 $ 1.02 $ 0.24

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 excludes acquisition related expenses, mark to market (gain) on interest rate derivatives, foreign currency translation loss reclassified from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, gain on change in ownership in equity method investment and Wallace facility remedial design expense. The income tax effect on adjustments reflects the statutory tax rates applied on the adjustments.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 excludes acquisition related expenses, restructuring expenses, warehouse relocation, mark to market (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives, goodwill and other impairments, and foreign currency translation loss reclassified from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss. The income tax effect on adjustments reflects the statutory tax rates applied on the adjustments.

(1)Adjusted diluted income per common share is calculated based on diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 22,085 and 21,285 for the three month period ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Adjusted diluted income per common share is calculated based on diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 21,964 and 21,015 for the nine month period ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The diluted weighted-average shares outstanding for the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2021 include the effect of dilutive securities of 536 and 621, respectively. The diluted weighted-average shares outstanding for the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2020 include the effect of dilutive securities of 350 and 180 shares, respectively.





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)

Constant Currency:

As Reported

Three Months Ended

September 30, Constant Currency (1)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Year-Over-Year

Increase (Decrease) Net sales 2021 2020 Increase

(Decrease) 2021 2020 Increase

(Decrease) Currency

Impact Excluding

Currency Including

Currency Currency

Impact U.S. $ 197,724 $ 201,539 $ (3,815 ) $ 197,724 $ 201,620 $ (3,896 ) $ (81 ) (1.9 )% (1.9 )% 0.0 % International 27,053 23,211 3,842 27,053 24,588 2,465 (1,377 ) 10.0 % 16.6 % 6.6 % Total net sales $ 224,777 $ 224,750 $ 27 $ 224,777 $ 226,208 $ (1,431 ) $ (1,458 ) (0.6 )% 0.0 % 0.6 %





As Reported

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Constant Currency (1)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Year-Over-Year

Increase (Decrease) Net sales 2021 2020 Increase

(Decrease) 2021 2020 Increase

(Decrease) Currency

Impact Excluding

Currency Including

Currency Currency

Impact U.S. $ 540,488 $ 463,338 $ 77,150 $ 540,488 $ 463,482 $ 77,006 $ (144 ) 16.6 % 16.7 % 0.1 % International 66,578 56,622 9,956 66,578 61,047 5,531 (4,425 ) 9.1 % 17.6 % 8.5 % Total net sales $ 607,066 $ 519,960 $ 87,106 $ 607,066 $ 524,529 $ 82,537 $ (4,569 ) 15.7 % 16.8 % 1.1 %

(1) “Constant Currency” is determined by applying the 2021 average exchange rates to the prior year local currency sales amounts, with the difference between the change in “As Reported” net sales and “Constant Currency” net sales, reported in the table as “Currency Impact”. Constant currency sales growth is intended to exclude the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.







LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Guidance

Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (in millions):

Net income guidance $30.9 to $33.6 Add back: Income tax expense 12.6 to 13.4 Interest expense 15 Depreciation and amortization 23.5 Stock compensation expense 5 Other adjustments(1) 1 to 1.5 Adjusted EBITDA guidance $88 to $92

(1) Includes estimates for acquisition related expenses, undistributed equity in (earnings) losses, Wallace facility remedial design expense, and other items that are consistent with exclusions permitted by our debt agreements.

Adjusted income from operations guidance for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (in millions):

Income from operations guidance $59 to $62.5 Wallace facility remedial design expense 0.5

Adjusted income from operations guidance $59.5 to $63.0 Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share guidance for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (in millions - except per share data): Net income guidance $30.9 to $33.6 Wallace facility remedial design expense 0.5

Other adjustments (1) 0

Income tax effect on adjustment (0.2) Adjusted net income guidance $31.2 to $33.9 Adjusted diluted income per share guidance $1.42 to $1.54

(1) Includes estimates for acquisition related expenses, mark to market (gain) on interest rate derivatives, foreign currency translation loss reclassified from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss and gain on change in ownership in equity method investment.





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020:

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2020 (in thousands) Net (loss) income as reported $ (28,164 ) $ (3,977 ) $ 13,913 $ 15,221 $ (3,007 ) Undistributed equity losses (earnings), net (339 ) 848 (147 ) (1,620 ) (1,258 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (3,729 ) 3,031 3,711 6,853 9,866 Interest expense 4,736 4,230 4,128 4,183 17,277 Mark to market loss (gain) on interest rate derivatives 2,251 164 (99 ) (172 ) 2,144 Depreciation and amortization 6,234 6,061 6,090 6,279 24,664 Goodwill and other impairments 20,100 — — — 20,100 Stock compensation expense 1,326 1,420 1,575 1,630 5,951 Acquisition related expenses 47 55 57 126 285 Restructuring expenses (benefit) — 253 — (42 ) 211 Warehouse relocation expenses 790 303 — — 1,093 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,252 $ 12,388 $ 29,228 $ 32,458 $ 77,326

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined in the Company’s debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude undistributed equity in (earnings) losses, income tax (benefit) provision, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, mark to market loss (gain) on interest rate derivatives, goodwill and other impairments, stock compensation expense, and other items detailed in the table above that are consistent with exclusions permitted by our debt agreements.





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands—except per share data)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share (in thousands - except per share data):

Year Ended December 31, 2020 Net loss as reported $ (3,007 ) Adjustments: Acquisition related expenses 285 Restructuring expenses 211 Warehouse relocation expenses 1,093 Mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives 2,144 Goodwill and other impairments 20,100 Foreign currency translation loss reclassified from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss 235 Income tax effect on adjustments (858 ) Adjusted net income $ 20,203 Adjusted diluted income per share (1) $ 0.95

(1)Adjusted diluted income per common share is calculated based on diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 21,179 for the year ended December 31, 2020. The diluted weighted-average shares outstanding for the year ended December 31, 2020 include the effect of dilutive securities of 319 shares.

Adjusted income from operations (in thousands):

Year Ended December 31, 2020 (in thousands) Income from operations $ 24,970 Excluded non-cash charges: Goodwill and other impairments 20,100 Bad debt reserve related to COVID-19 pandemic (1) 2,844 Total excluded non-cash charges $ 22,944 Adjusted income from operations $ 47,914

(1) Bad debt reserve recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 to establish a provision against potential credit problems from certain retail customers who may have financial difficulty that has been caused or increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This reflects the Company's assessment of risk of not being able to collect such receivables from certain customers in the U.S. that are at risk of seeking or have already obtained bankruptcy protection and our international customer base which has a higher proportion of small and independent brick-and-mortar retailers. This charge was taken in response to the Company's assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on these accounts