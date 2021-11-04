Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the Retina Subspecialty Day, American Academy of Ophthalmology 2021 Annual Conference

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today announced that Firas M. Rahhal, MD, Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group, Assoc. Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, UCLA School of Medicine, will present safety and efficacy data from Outlook Therapeutics’ Phase 3 pivotal NORSE TWO trial for ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg), an investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications. Dr. Rahhal will present the data in an oral presentation at the Retina Subspecialty Day of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2021 Annual Conference being held in New Orleans, Louisiana.



Details for the presentation are as follows:

Safety and Efficacy Results of ONS-5010, an Ophthalmic Bevacizumab, Phase 3 Pivotal Study of Monthly Intravitreal ONS-5010 in Subjects with Wet AMD (NORSE TWO)

Presenter: Firas M. Rahhal, MD

Session: Section X: Late Breaking Developments, Part II

Date and time: Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 9:17 AM EDT

For more information and to register for this event, please visit AAO 2021.

About American Academy of Ophthalmology

Launched in 1979, the American Academy of Ophthalmology is the world’s largest association of eye physicians and surgeons. A global community of 32,000 medical doctors, the AAO serves to protect sight and empower lives by setting the standards for ophthalmic education and advocating for patients and the public. We innovate to advance our profession and to ensure the delivery of the highest-quality eye care.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to submit ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab to the U.S. FDA as a BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

