Save Foods to Pursue Further and Larger Scale Research Collaboration with the University of California, Riverside

The decision to increase collaboration was made by the Company’s Board following the successful validation study conducted in the field by Dr. Jim Adaskaveg, a key opinion leader and professor at the University of California

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods (Nasdaq: SVFD) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agrifood tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure the safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announced that following the completion of several successful field trials of Save Foods’ pre-harvest products conducted by Dr. Jim Adaskaveg, Professor at the Microbiology and Plant Pathology Department at the University of California, Riverside, the Board of Directors of the Company approved increased collaboration with this university and instructed the Company’s scientific team to present a working plan for the pre-harvest application within the coming 90 days. The previous studies demonstrated that pre-harvest applications of Save Foods’ products are effective at mitigating the presence of decay-causing pathogens on the surface of citrus fruits. Removing pathogen inoculum loads reduces the main decays of citrus such as Penicillium, sour rot, Alternaria rot, Mucor rot, and Rhizopus rot. To ensure the harvest of higher quality fruits and to avoid/reduce food waste, treatment against the pathogens starts in the field. Currently, the number of treatment applications is strictly monitored and limited.



In a press release issued on October 20 of this year, the Company reported that for the last couple of years, its products were tested to evaluate the efficacy and impact of pre-harvest treatments on the quality of citrus fruit varieties. These studies, conducted by Dr. Adaskaveg, suggested that the shelf life of citrus fruits can be significantly improved when treated with Save Foods’ products prior to harvest.

In a recent study on mandarins, Save Foods’ product was applied to field-inoculated fruit one day before harvest at a 3% concentration, which reduced sour rot from 67.9% in the untreated control to 1.2% after injuring and incubating the fruit for 10 days at 20°C. Dr. Adaskaveg commented: “When growers harvest crops, they often rely on postharvest treatments to reduce pathogens, but our studies show that by applying the Save Foods product just before harvest, the performance of post-harvest treatments and the shelf life of the fruit is greatly improved. Save Foods may offer growers an eco-friendly and safe treatment that may be applied up to the day of harvest.”

Dr. Neta Matis, VP R&D of Save Foods Ltd., the Company’s subsidiary, commented: “These exciting results bring us one step closer to the potential commercialization of our pre-harvest product. The study included four varieties of citrus fruits including the “Valencia” orange. The study demonstrated that nine days after harvest Save Foods treatment reduced the incidence of decay (waste) by more than 75%.”

Dan Sztybel, the CEO of Save Foods Ltd.: “Treating the fruit in the field is a huge market opportunity; in 2019 the world's total citrus fruit harvested was estimated at 9.85 million hectares. Our studies have shown that applying our product in the field significantly reduces the presence of decay-causing pathogens from the fruit surface. The studies showed that our pre-harvest treatment is a practical and environmentally friendly approach for the control of foodborne and plant pathogens, and this reduces food loss and improves food safety.”

Mr. Sztybel continued: “We are encouraged by this important milestone and we look forward to reporting the growth of our portfolio which already includes protocols for post-harvest treatments of citrus, avocado, mango, bell peppers, microgreens, pears and more.”

