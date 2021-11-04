Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Named to the 2021 Best Workplaces in Retail™ List by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work®

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), a leading, global, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories, today announced it has been named one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Retail™ by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. The Best Workplaces in Retail award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 1.3 million current employees working in the retail industry. This is Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s first time being named to this prestigious list.



“We are honored to be named one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Retail. After becoming Great Place to Work-Certified in August, we are thrilled to once again be recognized for our strong, welcoming company culture that means so much to our associates,” said Fran Horowitz, CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “I’m so proud of our global team and their unrelenting passion for our brands, customers, partners and communities, all of which truly make A&F Co. a special place to be.”

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has introduced several new initiatives and benefits for its associates over the past year to continue to enhance its workplace experience, including improved workplace flexibility, associate resource groups that aim to foster a greater sense of belonging for members of the BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ and working families communities, virtual engagement activities, and more. Furthermore, beginning in 2022, the company will add increased mental wellness resources and family planning benefits for its global associates.

“The Best Workplaces in Retail have used the COVID-19 pandemic to inspire much-needed change in the industry,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. ﻿“﻿These companies pivoted to new ways of working while putting the health and safety of their employees and customers first.”

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a leading, global, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids through five renowned brands. The iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand was born in 1892 and aims to make every day feel as exceptional as the start of a long weekend. abercrombie kids sees the world through kids’ eyes, where play is life and every day is an opportunity to be anything and better anything. The Hollister brand believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone and making teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin. Gilly Hicks, offering intimates, loungewear and sleepwear, is designed to give all Gen Z customers their daily dose of happy. Social Tourist, the creative vision of Hollister and social media personalities, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, offers trend forward apparel that allows teens to experiment with their style, while exploring the duality of who they are both on social media and in real life.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 730 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com, www.abercrombiekids.com, www.hollisterco.com, www.gillyhicks.com and www.socialtourist.com.

About the Best Workplaces in Retail™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Retail™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees in the retail industry at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

