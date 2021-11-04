English Swedish

November 4, 2021

Immunicum to Present Data Update on Phase II ADVANCE II at Annual American Society of Hematology Meeting (ASH)

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on hard-to-treat established tumors and the prevention of cancer recurrence, announced today that updated results from the company’s ongoing ADVANCE II study with Immunicum’s cancer relapse vaccine DCP-001 will be presented at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting to be held from December 11-14, 2021.

The ADVANCE II study is an international, multi-center, open label Phase II study in which two different dosing regimens of DCP-001 are studied in acute myeloid leukemia patients with persistent measurable residual disease (MRD).

“Initial results from the ADVANCE II study reported to date demonstrated that treatment with DCP-001 was safe, well tolerated and showed promising early signs of efficacy on converting patients to an MRD negative status,” commented Jeroen Rovers, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Immunicum. “We look forward to sharing more mature data from the fully enrolled clinical study with the scientific and medical community at the ASH conference this year.”

Accepted abstracts will be available online on the ASH website on November 4th from 9:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 2:00 PM Central European Time (CET): https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting/abstracts

Poster Details:

Poster Title: Treatment with an Allogeneic Leukemia-Derived Dendritic Cell Vaccine in AML Patients Shows MRD Conversion and Improved Survival

Presenter: Arjan Van de Loosdrecht, Ph.D,

Abstract Number: 1274

Session Title: Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Therapies, Excluding Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapies

Session Date & Time: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM EST

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

All posters will be made available as virtual ePosters throughout the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting. In addition, the poster will be made available on the Immunicum website following the poster presentation.

