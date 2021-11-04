Bombardier Celebrates Graduation of First Cohort of Red Oak, Texas-based Apprentices in Comprehensive Training Program

English French

Department of Labor (DOL) nationally accredited apprenticeship program allows Bombardier to attract talented individuals from across the U.S. to grow dedicated talent pool in Red Oak

Graduates of the program offered full-time employment to support development of Global 7500 advanced smooth flex wing at Red Oak facility

Program fuels local grassroots aerospace pipeline



RED OAK, Texas, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced the graduation of 10 participants from its first cohort of apprentices enrolled in its comprehensive apprenticeship training program developed in association with Texas State Technical College (TSTC) in Red Oak, Texas. With the successful completion of the training program, graduates are offered full-time employment at Bombardier’s Red Oak facility as an aircraft assembler or aerostructures apprentice to work on the Global 7500 business jet’s advanced smooth flex wing.

The two-year Department of Labor (DOL) accredited Bombardier Aerospace Apprenticeship Program (BAAP), launched in December 2019, offers students the opportunity to enter the high-tech aerospace sector with no specific pre-requisites. It challenges them to present a winning attitude and develop mechanical dexterity and sound logic skills to pass an entry-level aptitude test. In turn, Bombardier and TSTC offer expert training in conjunction with TSTC’s excellent facilities, allowing students to benefit at no cost from industry-tailored modules, experienced instructors, tools and equipment and financial support. Since its inception, some 80-plus individuals are currently being trained in the program. Bombardier and TSTC plan to recruit more than 50 individuals into the program over the next two years.

“I am thrilled to celebrate the successful graduation of the women and men in the BAAP program who will now transition forward in new careers at Bombardier, helping to ramp up the development of Bombardier’s Global 7500 program,” said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Operations and Operational Excellence, Bombardier. “The accomplishments of these talented individuals aptly underscore the importance of fueling the aerospace pipeline in our Red Oak facility, bringing world-class training opportunities and cementing Bombardier as a key pillar of the community. It’s a wonderful way for Bombardier to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week in the U.S.”

The apprenticeship program offers a unique blend of practical and on-the-job training with theoretical, in-class learning. Educational topics covered include the introduction of health, safety and quality best practices, as well as aircraft drawing and specification comprehension, manufacturing appreciation of standard and regulatory compliances of aircraft assembly and more.

The Global 7500 jet is the flagship of the Bombardier business aircraft fleet, and it has won numerous awards for its innovative design. The Global 7500 aircraft’s advanced smooth flex wing design features sophisticated slats and flap system that maximizes aerodynamic efficiency and performance for improved safety and an exceptionally smooth ride.

