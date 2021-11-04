Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

English French

MONTREAL, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($51.2) million or ($19.27) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2021. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $28.9 million or $10.83 per share for the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the net income attributable to common shareholders was $674.0 million or 265.29 per share compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($151.9) million or ($57.69) per share the prior year.



