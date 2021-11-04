One Liberty Properties Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP), a real estate investment trust focused on net leased properties, today announced operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Operating Results:

Rental income was $20.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $21.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease is due primarily to the impact of property dispositions in 2020 and 2021.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2021 improved to $12.4 million from $13.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. Contributing to the improvement were the inclusion, in the corresponding 2020 period, of a non-cash impairment charge related to a casualty loss, and, in the 2021 period, a reduction in litigation expense and a real estate tax refund, offset by, in the 2021 period, a non-cash increase in compensation expense related to equity incentive plan awards.

Net income attributable to One Liberty in the third quarter of 2021 was $6.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to $13.7 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. Net income for the 2020 quarter benefitted from a $10.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, gain on the sale of a property. Net income for the 2021 quarter includes a $1.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, gain on the sale of a property.

Adjusted Funds from Operations, or AFFO1, was $10.1 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $10.0 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the corresponding quarter in the prior year. In the 2021 quarter, AFFO, on an absolute basis benefitted from lower interest and real estate expense, offset by a reduction in rental income primarily related to property dispositions in 2020 and 2021.

Funds from Operations, or FFO, was $9.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $9.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. In the 2021 quarter, FFO benefitted from the decrease in interest and real estate expenses and an insurance recovery from a casualty loss, offset by a reduction in a rental income.

Net income, FFO and AFFO on a diluted per share basis were negatively impacted due to the 583,000 increase in the weighted average shares outstanding as a result of issuances of stock in- lieu-of a portion of the cash dividend and the equity incentive and dividend reinvestment programs.

1 A reconciliation of GAAP amounts to non-GAAP amounts (i.e., FFO and AFFO) is presented with the financial information included in this release.

Balance Sheet:

At September 30, 2021, the Company had $13.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, total assets of $752.0 million, total debt of $406.4 million, and total stockholders' equity of $304.2 million.

At November 1, 2021, One Liberty's available liquidity was approximately $105.2 million, including approximately $11.9 million of cash and cash equivalents (including the credit facility's required $3.0 million average deposit maintenance balance) and $93.3 million available under its credit facility.

Recent Transactions:



On September 29, 2021, One Liberty acquired a 103,000 square foot industrial property in Lehigh Acres, a suburb of Fort Myers, Florida, for a purchase price of $9.4 million, including a ten-year fixed rate (i.e., 3.17%) mortgage of $6.1 million. The property is leased to two tenants and the remaining average lease term is four years.

One Liberty anticipates that in November it will complete the purchase, for $8.0 million, of a 102,000 square foot warehouse distribution center well-located near the main commercial airport in Omaha, Nebraska, and net leased to Home Depot USA, Inc, the primary operating company of The Home Depot. The property is leased at an annual base rent of $546,000.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

One Liberty computes FFO in accordance with the "White Paper on Funds from Operations" issued by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and NAREIT's related guidance. FFO is defined in the White Paper as net income (calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities where the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis.

One Liberty computes AFFO by adjusting from FFO for straight-line rent accruals and amortization of lease intangibles, deducting lease termination and certain other fees and adding back amortization of restricted stock and restricted stock unit compensation expense, amortization of costs in connection with its financing activities (including its share of its unconsolidated joint ventures), income on insurance recoveries from casualties and debt prepayment costs. Since the NAREIT White Paper does not provide guidelines for computing AFFO, the computation of AFFO may vary from one REIT to another.

One Liberty believes that FFO and AFFO are useful and standard supplemental measures of the operating performance for equity REITs and are used frequently by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating equity REITs, many of which present FFO and AFFO when reporting their operating results. FFO and AFFO are intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminish predictability over time. In fact, real estate values have historically risen and fallen with market conditions. As a result, management believes that FFO and AFFO provide a performance measure that when compared year-over-year, should reflect the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, interest costs and other matters without the inclusion of depreciation and amortization, providing a perspective that may not be necessarily apparent from net income. Management also considers FFO and AFFO to be useful in evaluating potential property acquisitions.

FFO and AFFO do not represent net income or cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as defined by GAAP. FFO and AFFO should not be an alternative to net income as a reliable measure of our operating performance nor as an alternative to cash flows as measures of liquidity. FFO and AFFO do not measure whether cash flow is sufficient to fund all of the Company's cash needs, including principal amortization, capital improvements and distributions to stockholders.

Forward Looking Statement:

Certain information contained in this press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by One Liberty Properties, Inc. is forward looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provision for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include this statement for the purpose of complying with these safe harbor provisions. You should not rely on forward looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. Information regarding risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual outcomes or other events to differ materially from any such forward looking statements appear under “Forward Looking Statements”, “Risk Factors” or “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Annual Report”), and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) filed after the filing of the Annual Report. Currently, a significant uncertainty the Company is facing is the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, and potential impact, on the Company’s and its tenants’ financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance, the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which the pandemic impacts the Company and its tenants depends on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence.

About One Liberty Properties:

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in Thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Real estate investments, at cost $ 834,455 $ 839,058 Accumulated depreciation (157,499 ) (147,136 ) Real estate investments, net 676,956 691,922 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 10,178 10,702 Cash and cash equivalents 13,740 12,705 Unbilled rent receivable 14,470 15,438 Unamortized intangible lease assets, net 21,498 24,703 Other assets 15,131 20,667 Total assets $ 751,973 $ 776,137 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgages payable, net of $3,477 and $3,845 of deferred financing costs, respectively $ 403,452 $ 429,704 Line of credit-outstanding, net of $270 and $425 of deferred financing costs, respectively 2,930 12,525 Unamortized intangible lease liabilities, net 10,702 11,189 Other liabilities 29,790 30,759 Total liabilities 446,874 484,177 Total One Liberty Properties, Inc. stockholders' equity 304,172 290,767 Non-controlling interests in consolidated joint ventures 927 1,193 Total equity 305,099 291,960 Total liabilities and equity $ 751,973 $ 776,137 ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. (NYSE: OLP) (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Rental income, net $ 20,349 $ 21,071 $ 61,338 $ 63,171 Lease termination fees 87 — 336 — Total revenues 20,436 21,071 61,674 63,171 Operating expenses: Depreciation and amortization 5,596 5,723 17,055 17,201 General and administrative 3,559 3,456 10,970 10,244 Real estate operating expenses 3,199 3,451 10,272 10,098 State taxes 55 75 221 227 Impairment due to casualty loss — 430 — 430 Total operating expenses 12,409 13,135 38,518 38,200 Other operating income Gain on sale of real estate, net 1,277 10,316 22,768 14,568 Operating income 9,304 18,252 45,924 39,539 Other income and expenses: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures 77 132 75 186 Equity in earnings from sale of unconsolidated joint venture properties 801 — 801 121 Prepayment costs on debt (38 ) (58 ) (837 ) (1,123 ) Other income 678 453 865 462 Interest: Expense (4,365 ) (4,752 ) (13,573 ) (14,583 ) Amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs (245 ) (301 ) (754 ) (760 ) Net income 6,212 13,726 32,501 23,842 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (153 ) (1 ) (151 ) (7 ) Net income attributable to One Liberty Properties, Inc. $ 6,059 $ 13,725 $ 32,350 $ 23,835 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders-diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.67 $ 1.55 $ 1.17 Funds from operations - Note 1 $ 9,816 $ 9,680 $ 26,316 $ 27,135 Funds from operations per common share-diluted - Note 2 $ 0.47 $ 0.47 $ 1.25 $ 1.34 Adjusted funds from operations - Note 1 $ 10,140 $ 10,026 $ 30,299 $ 29,676 Adjusted funds from operations per common share-diluted - Note 2 $ 0.48 $ 0.49 $ 1.44 $ 1.46 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 20,115 19,640 20,044 19,483 Diluted 20,273 19,686 20,198 19,511 ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. (NYSE: OLP) (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Note 1: 2021 2020 2021 2020 NAREIT funds from operations is summarized in the following table: GAAP net income attributable to One Liberty Properties, Inc. $ 6,059 $ 13,725 $ 32,350 $ 23,835 Add: depreciation and amortization of properties 5,483 5,623 16,735 16,895 Add: our share of depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated joint ventures 121 135 387 409 Add: impairment due to casualty loss — 430 — 430 Add: amortization of deferred leasing costs 113 100 320 306 Add: our share of amortization of deferred leasing costs of unconsolidated joint ventures 5 5 20 14 Deduct: gain on sale of real estate, net (1,277 ) (10,316 ) (22,768 ) (14,568 ) Deduct: equity in earnings from sale of unconsolidated joint venture properties (801 ) — (801 ) (121 ) Adjustments for non-controlling interests 113 (22 ) 73 (65 ) NAREIT funds from operations applicable to common stock 9,816 9,680 26,316 27,135 Deduct: straight-line rent accruals and amortization of lease intangibles (366 ) (685 ) (685 ) (2,226 ) Deduct: our share of straight-line rent accruals and amortization of lease intangibles of unconsolidated joint ventures (11 ) (40 ) (11 ) (143 ) Deduct: lease termination fee income (87 ) — (336 ) — Deduct: lease assignment fee income — — (100 ) — Add: amortization of restricted stock compensation 1,163 1,136 4,191 3,441 Add: prepayment costs on debt 38 58 837 1,123 Deduct: income on insurance recoveries from casualty loss (675 ) (430 ) (695 ) (430 ) Add: amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs 245 301 754 760 Add: our share of amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs of unconsolidated

joint ventures 4 4 13 13 Adjustments for non-controlling interests 13 2 15 3 Adjusted funds from operations applicable to common stock $ 10,140 $ 10,026 $ 30,299 $ 29,676 Note 2: NAREIT funds from operations is summarized in the following table: GAAP net income attributable to One Liberty Properties, Inc. $ 0.28 $ 0.67 $ 1.55 $ 1.17 Add: depreciation and amortization of properties 0.26 0.27 0.78 0.84 Add: our share of depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated joint ventures 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 Add: impairment due to casualty loss — 0.02 — 0.02 Add: amortization of deferred leasing costs 0.01 — 0.02 0.02 Add: our share of amortization of deferred leasing costs of unconsolidated joint ventures — — — — Deduct: gain on sale of real estate, net (0.06 ) (0.50 ) (1.09 ) (0.72 ) Deduct: equity in earnings from sale of unconsolidated joint venture properties (0.04 ) — (0.04 ) (0.01 ) Adjustments for non-controlling interests 0.01 — 0.01 — NAREIT funds from operations per share of common stock-diluted (a) 0.47 0.47 1.25 1.34 Deduct: straight-line rent accruals and amortization of lease intangibles (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (0.04 ) (0.12 ) Deduct: our share of straight-line rent accruals and amortization of lease intangibles of unconsolidated joint ventures — — — (0.01 ) Deduct: lease termination fee income — — (0.02 ) — Deduct: lease assignment fee income — — — — Add: amortization of restricted stock compensation 0.06 0.06 0.20 0.17 Add: prepayment costs on debt — — 0.04 0.06 Deduct: income on insurance recoveries from casualty loss (0.03 ) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) (0.02 ) Add: amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.04 Add: our share of amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs of unconsolidated

joint ventures — — — — Adjustments for non-controlling interests — — — — Adjusted funds from operations per share of common stock-diluted (a) $ 0.48 $ 0.49 $ 1.44 $ 1.46

(a) The weighted average number of diluted common shares used to compute FFO and AFFO applicable to common stock includes unvested restricted shares that are excluded from the computation of diluted EPS.



