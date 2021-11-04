Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Increases Quarterly Dividend and Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES

Q3 2021 Financial Highlights(1):



Revenues increased 32.4% to $625.3 million

Gross Margin at 12.9%

Adjusted EBITDA ( 3 ) amounted to $34.5 million

amounted to $34.5 million Net Earnings amounted to $7.7 million

Quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share paid on October 15, 2021(4) and the Board of Directors increases quarterly dividend to $0.14 per share effective the fourth quarter of 2021



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (“Doman” or “the Company”) (TSX:DBM; DBM.NT.A) announced today its third quarter 2021 financial results(1) for the period ended September 30, 2021.

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2021(1), consolidated revenues increased by 32.4% to $625.3 million when compared to $472.2 million in the same period in 2020. The increase in revenues was largely due to the results from acquisitions which was partially offset by a decrease attributable to the Company’s legacy operations, caused by industry-wide declines in pricing for construction materials during the quarter. The Company’s sales by product group in the quarter were made up of 66% construction materials, compared to 65% last year, with the remaining balance resulting from specialty and allied products of 30%, and other of 4%.

Gross margin dollars totaled $80.7 million, compared to $86.8 million during the corresponding period in 2020. Gross margin percentage amounted to 12.9% of revenues versus 18.4% during the same period in 2020. The decrease in margin dollars and margin percentage is mainly attributable to the previously mentioned decline in construction materials pricing, which was partially offset by the results from the acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA(3) and EBITDA(2) for the period amounted to $34.5 million and $33.2 million, respectively, compared to $57.0 million during the third quarter of 2020. Net earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 were $7.7 million, compared to net earnings of $31.0 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Subsequent to quarter-end, on October 15, 2021, the Company paid a $0.12 per share dividend to its shareholders of record on September 30, 2021(4).

The Company is pleased to announce that reflecting its confidence in the performance of the business, the Board of Directors is increasing the Company’s quarterly dividend to $0.14 per share starting in the fourth quarter of 2021, which dividend will be paid on January 14, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2021. This marks the Company’s 47th consecutive quarter of paying a dividend as a corporation.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021(1), the Company generated Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA of $188.6 million and $183.7 million, respectively, on revenues of $1.9 billion. Gross margin and gross margin percentage during the period amounted to $302.3 million, and 15.9%, respectively. This compares to 2020 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of $106.4 million, on revenues of $1.2 billion. Gross margin and gross margin percentage during the 2020 period amounted to $189.2 million and 15.6%. Net earnings for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 were $94.9 million versus $44.6 million in the comparative period of 2020.

“I am pleased with how our growth strategy continues to unfold, resulting in record sales in the quarter. For most of the third quarter, we continued to work through the downward commodity pricing pressures which were seen industry-wide, while remaining focused on margin protection as we worked through our inventories," commented Amar S. Doman, Chairman of the Board. "With pricing stabilizing late in the third quarter, we are optimistic that the above average volatility we have experienced in recent months may be behind us, which will enable us to leverage our top line growth, economies of scale and stabilize margins at our target levels in the coming quarters.”

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA):

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands of dollars) $ $ $ $ Net earnings 7,655 31,019 94,900 44,576 (Recovery of) Provision for income taxes (489 ) 11,653 30,324 16,774 Finance costs 8,665 3,484 18,724 12,774 Depreciation and amortization 17,339 10,850 39,614 32,180 Share-based compensation 34 23 148 58 EBITDA 33,204 57,029 183,710 106,362 Acquisition costs 1,303 - 4,893 - Adjusted EBITDA 34,507 57,029 188,603 106,362

About Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.

Doman is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DBM and is a leading North American distributor of building materials and is Canada's only fully integrated national distributor in the building materials and related products sector. Doman operates several distinct divisions: CanWel Building Materials with multiple treating plant, planing facilities and distribution centres coast-to-coast in all major cities and strategic locations across Canada; founded in 1959, Hixson Lumber Company in the central United States, with 19 treating plants, two specialty planing mills and five specialty sawmills located in eight states, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, distributing, producing and treating lumber, fencing and building materials; California Cascade in the western United States near Portland, Oregon, San Francisco and Los Angeles, California with treating facilities and distribution of building materials, lumber and renovation products; founded in 1935, the Honsador Building Products Group in 14 locations in the State of Hawaii, with treating facilities, truss plants and distribution of a wide range of building materials, lumber, renovation and electrical products. In addition, through its CanWel Fibre division, the Company operates a vertically integrated forest products company based in Western Canada, operating from British Columbia to Saskatchewan, also servicing the US Pacific Northwest. CanWel Fibre owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, strategic licenses and tenures, log harvesting and trucking operations, several post and pole peeling facilities and two pressure-treated specialty wood production plants and a specialty sawmill. Please see our filings on SEDAR under Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (formerly, CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd.) for additional information.

For further information regarding Doman please contact:

Ali Mahdavi

Investor Relations

416-962-3300

ali.mahdavi@domanbm.com



Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements. When used in this press release, forward-looking statements often but not always, can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as, including but not limited to, “may”, “will”, “would”, “should”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “predict”, “remain”, “estimate”, “potential”, “forecast”, “budget”, “schedule”, “continue”, “could”, “might”, “project”, “targeting”, "future" and other similar terminology or the negative or inverse of such words or terminology. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements with respect to: the ultimate impact (express or implied) of: a) fluctuations in commodity and construction materials pricing; b) the performance of recently acquired businesses; and c) the novel coronavirus COVID-19 (“COVID-19”) pandemic, on the Company’s operational and financial results and on consumer behavior and economic activity, including but not limited to the third quarter and full-year 2021 results, which impact is difficult to estimate or quantify as it will depend on, inter alia, the duration of the contagion, the impact of government policies, and the pace of economic recovery. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of Doman’s management regarding future events and operating performance, but involve other known and unknown or unpredictable risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Doman, including but not limited, to sales, earnings, cash flow from operations, EBITDA(2) generated, dividends generated or paid by Doman, including whether at the rate as of the date hereof or some other dividend rate in the future which may be lower than either of the preceding rates discussed therein, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in the light of such factors. Actual events could differ materially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors. These factors include but are not limited to those set out in the Company’s annual information form dated March 12, 2021, and other public filings. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. In addition, a number of material factors or assumptions were utilized or applied in making the forward-looking statements, and may include, but are not limited to, assumptions regarding the performance of the Canadian and U.S. economies, the relative stability of or level of interest rates, exchange rates, volatility of commodity prices, availability or more limited availability of access to equity and debt capital markets to fund, at acceptable costs, Doman’s future growth plans, the implementation and success of the integration of Doman’s acquisitions, the ability of Doman to refinance its debts as they mature, the Canadian and United States housing and building materials markets; the direct and indirect effect of the U.S. housing market and economy; exchange rate fluctuations between the Canadian and US dollar; retention of key personnel; Doman’s ability to sustain its level of sales and earnings margins; Doman’s ability to grow its business long term and to manage its growth; Doman’s management information systems upon which it is dependent are not impaired or compromised by breaches of Doman’s cybersecurity; Doman’s insurance is sufficient to cover losses that may occur as a result of its operations; international trade and tariff risks, political risks, the amount of Doman’s cash flow from operations; tax laws; and the extent of Doman’s future acquisitions and capital spending requirements or planning as well as the general level of economic activity, in Canada and the U.S., and abroad, discretionary spending and unemployment levels; the effect of general economic conditions, including market demand for Doman’s products, and prices for such products; the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations; and the risk of losses from fires, floods and other natural disasters and unemployment levels. There is a risk that some or all of these assumptions may prove to be incorrect. These and other factors could cause or contribute to actual results differing materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We caution that the foregoing factors that may affect future results are not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to Doman, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Neither Doman nor any of its associates or directors, officers, partners, affiliates, or advisers, provides any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in these communications will actually occur. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws and legal or regulatory obligations, Doman is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(1) Please refer to our Q3 2021 MD&A and Financial Statements for further information. Our Q3 2021 Financial Statements filings are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).

(2) In the discussion, reference is made to EBITDA, which represents earnings from continuing operations before interest, including amortization of deferred financing costs, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. This is not a generally accepted earnings measure under IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS, and therefore the measure as calculated by Doman may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. EBITDA is presented as we believe it is a useful indicator of a company’s ability to meet debt service and capital expenditure requirements and because we interpret trends in EBITDA as an indicator of relative operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to net earnings or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS. For a reconciliation of EBITDA to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with IFRS refer to “Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA”.

(3) In the discussion, reference is made to Adjusted EBITDA, which is EBITDA as defined above, before certain non-recurring or unusual items. This is not a generally accepted earnings measure under IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS. The measure as calculated by Doman may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is presented as we believe it is a useful indicator of Doman’s ability to meet debt service and capital expenditure requirements from its regular business before non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to net earnings or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS. For a reconciliation from Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with IFRS refer to “Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA”.

(4) The Company adjusted its quarterly common share dividend from $0.14 to $0.12 per share, effective for the dividend paid on October 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2020. Please refer to the press release dated June 15, 2020 for further information. On September 15, 2021, Doman declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, which was paid on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2021. Please refer to our Q3 2021 MD&A and our Q3 2021 Financial Statements for more information.