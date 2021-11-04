Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021, Declares Quarterly Dividend, and Appoints John Billowits as Chair of the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on January 11, 2022 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on December 20, 2021. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.



The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Q3 2021 Headlines:

Revenue grew 30% (7% organic growth, 5% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $1,299 million compared to $1,003 million in Q3 2020.

Net income attributable to common shareholders decreased 13% to $107 million ($5.04 on a diluted per share basis) from $122 million ($5.76 on a diluted per share basis) in Q3 2020.

A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $126 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $47 million resulting in total consideration of $173 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were $292 million, an increase of 25%, or $58 million, compared to $234 million for the comparable period in 2020.

Free cash flow available to shareholders 1 (“FCFA2S”) increased $45 million to $226 million compared to $181 million for the same period in 2020.

Subsequent to September 30, 2021, the Company completed or entered into agreements to acquire a number of businesses for aggregate cash consideration of $329 million. Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $41 million resulting in total consideration of $370 million.

Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $1,299 million, an increase of 30%, or $296 million, compared to $1,003 million for the comparable period in 2020. For the first nine months of 2021 total revenues were $3,724 million, an increase of 29%, or $846 million, compared to $2,878 million for the comparable period in 2020. The increase for both the three and nine month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 7% and 9% respectively, and 5% for both periods after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business.

The net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $107 million compared to net income of $122 million for the same period in 2020. On a per share basis this translated into a net income per diluted share of $5.04 in the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to net income per diluted share of $5.76 for the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI was $186 million or $8.79 per diluted share compared to $288 million or $13.58 per diluted share for the same period in 2020. There was no change in the number of shares outstanding.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, CFO increased $58 million to $292 million compared to $234 million for the same period in 2020 representing an increase of 25%. For the first nine months of 2021, CFO increased $127 million to $959 million compared to $831 million during the same period in 2020, representing an increase of 15%.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, FCFA2S increased $45 million to $226 million compared to $181 million for the same period in 2020. For the first nine months of 2021, FCFA2S decreased $43 million to $639 million compared to $682 million during the same period in 2020, representing a decrease of 6%.

The directors of Constellation have unanimously agreed to appoint John Billowits, a current director and former Chief Executive Officer of Constellation's Vela operating group, as the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company. Mark Leonard will continue in his current position as the President of the Company and (apart from relinquishing his duties as Chairman) his role and responsibilities within Constellation will remain unchanged. Mr. Leonard stated: "John brings intimate knowledge of the business of Constellation and had the deep respect of all of our directors and operating group managers, and so I'm very happy to leave the duties of Chair in John's very capable hands."

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, the TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. Constellation believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Constellation does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Constellation could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Constellation’s objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Constellation’s hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ in millions, except percentages) ($ in millions, except percentages) Net cash flows from operating activities 292 234 959 831 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (2 ) (2 ) (7 ) (6 ) Interest paid on other facilities (12 ) (8 ) (30 ) (22 ) Credit facility transaction costs (0 ) (0 ) (4 ) (0 ) Payments of lease obligations (21 ) (17 ) (61 ) (47 ) IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge (25 ) (20 ) (107 ) (55 ) Property and equipment purchased (7 ) (5 ) (18 ) (19 ) Interest and dividends received 1 0 1 0 226 181 732 682 Less amount attributable to Non-controlling interests 1 (93 ) - Free cash flow available to shareholders 226 181 639 682 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 961 $ 758 $ 565 Accounts receivable 512 483 420 Unbilled revenue 144 98 102 Inventories 32 27 30 Other assets 278 219 217 1,929 1,585 1,333 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 91 86 80 Right of use assets 252 251 239 Deferred income taxes 63 52 50 Other assets 94 75 79 Intangible assets 3,006 2,325 2,097 3,506 2,790 2,546 Total assets $ 5,434 $ 4,375 $ 3,879 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. $ 137 $ 113 $ 104 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 54 28 4 Redeemable preferred securities 7 - - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 720 666 535 Dividends payable 21 21 21 Deferred revenue 1,168 962 917 Provisions 11 12 11 Acquisition holdback payables 92 85 71 Lease obligations 81 74 68 Income taxes payable 86 78 90 2,377 2,040 1,821 Non-current liabilities: Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 550 421 397 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 325 199 169 Deferred income taxes 393 285 253 Acquisition holdback payables 49 37 30 Lease obligations 195 201 191 Other liabilities 145 146 116 1,656 1,288 1,155 Total liabilities 4,034 3,328 2,976 Shareholders' equity: Capital stock 99 99 99 Other equity (162 ) - - Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (69 ) (31 ) (49 ) Retained earnings 1,103 980 852 Non-controlling interests 429 - - 1,401 1,048 902 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,434 $ 4,375 $ 3,879





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss) (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 Unaudited

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue License $ 69 $ 57 $ 206 $ 166 Professional services 256 187 747 534 Hardware and other 45 45 127 122 Maintenance and other recurring 929 713 2,643 2,056 1,299 1,003 3,724 2,878 Expenses Staff 676 504 1,982 1,493 Hardware 25 25 71 70 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 113 82 317 237 Occupancy 10 9 30 26 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 46 32 129 114 Professional fees 21 15 53 41 Other, net 21 5 41 10 Depreciation 31 26 90 77 Amortization of intangible assets 134 103 376 293 1,077 800 3,087 2,362 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (5 ) 1 (3 ) 5 IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge 25 20 107 55 Finance and other expense (income) (4 ) (2 ) (9 ) (4 ) Bargain purchase gain (1 ) (0 ) (1 ) (0 ) Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 1 3 7 11 Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) - - 295 - Finance costs 18 13 50 34 34 34 446 101 Income (loss) before income taxes 188 168 190 414 Current income tax expense (recovery) 70 62 209 177 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (4 ) (16 ) (43 ) (50 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 67 46 166 127 Net income (loss) 121 122 24 288 Net income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 107 122 186 288 Non-controlling interests 15 - (162 ) - Net income (loss) 121 122 24 288 Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc. Basic and diluted $ 5.04 $ 5.76 $ 8.79 $ 13.58





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 Unaudited

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 121 $ 122 $ 24 $ 288 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other (21 ) 8 (39 ) (9 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of income tax (21 ) 8 (39 ) (9 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 100 $ 130 $ (15 ) $ 279 Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. (13 ) 8 (19 ) (9 ) Non-controlling interests (8 ) - (19 ) - Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ (21 ) $ 8 $ (39 ) $ (9 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 93 130 167 279 Non-controlling interests 7 - (182 ) - Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 100 $ 130 $ (15 ) $ 279





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Equity Attributable to Shareholders of CSI Capital

stock





Other equity







Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Retained

earnings





Total







Non-controlling

interests





Total equity







Balance at January 1, 2021 $ 99 $ - $ (31 ) $ 980 $ 1,048 - $ 1,048 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - - 186 186 (162 ) 24 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - (19 ) - (19 ) (19 ) (39 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period

- - (19 ) - (19 ) (19 ) (39 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (19 ) 186 167 (182 ) (15 ) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Special dividend of Topicus Subordinate Voting Shares - (141 ) (16 ) - (157 ) 157 - Issuance of Topicus Coop Ordinary Units to non-controlling interests - (21 ) (2 ) - (23 ) 23 - Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with acquisitions and other movements - 1 - 1 1 1 3 Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - (64 ) (64 ) - (64 ) Reclassification of redeemable preferred securities of Topicus Coop from liabilities to non-controlling interest - - - - - 434 434 Accrued dividends to preference unit holders of Topicus Coop - - - - - (5 ) (5 ) Balance at September 30, 2021 $ 99 $ (162 ) (69 ) $ 1,103 $ 972 $ 429 $ 1,401





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Nine months ended September 30, 2020

Equity Attributable to Shareholders of CSI Capital

stock





Other equity







Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Retained

earnings





Total







Non-controlling

interests





Total equity







Balance at January 1, 2020 $ 99 $ - $ (40 ) $ 628 $ 687 $ - $ 687 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - - 288 288 - 288 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - (9 ) - (9 ) - (9 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (9 ) - (9 ) - (9 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (9 ) 288 279 - 279 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - (64 ) (64 ) - (64 ) Balance at September 30, 2020 $ 99 $ - $ (49 ) $ 852 $ 902 $ - $ 902



