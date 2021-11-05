SMCP - Implementation of a share buyback program

English French

Press release - Paris, November 5th, 2021

Implementation of a share buyback program

At its meeting on September 2, 2021, the board of Directors of SMCP decided, in accordance with the 31st resolution approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting on June 17, 2021, to authorize the Group to implement a share buyback program.

In accordance with this authorization, a mandate was granted to an investment services provider to purchase from November 5th, 2021 and for a period ending on December 31, 2021 shares of SMCP SA for a maximum amount of 2.7 million euros for a purchase price that cannot exceed the maximum price set by the 31st resolution.

The purpose of the share buyback program is to cover its long-term incentive programs (LTIP), as was the case for the latest share buyback programs carried out in the first half of 2021.

ABOUT SMCP

SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 43 countries, the Group comprises a network of over 1,600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).

CONTACTS

INVESTORS/PRESS SMCP BRUNSWICK Mathilde Magnan Hugues Boëton Tristan Roquet Montegon +33 (0) 1 55 80 51 00 +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83 mathilde.magnan@smcp.com smcp@brunswickgroup.com

