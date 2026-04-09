SMCP - 2025 Universal registration document available

 | Source: SMCP SA SMCP SA

Press release - Paris, April 9th, 2026

SMCP SA: Publication of the 2025 Universal registration document

SMCP SA announces the publication of its 2025 Universal registration document (Document d’enregistrement universel 2025) including the annual financial report for the 2025 fiscal year, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (the Autorité des Marchés Financiers – AMF) on April 9, 2026.

The 2025 Universal registration document includes notably:

  • the annual financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025;
  • the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;
  • the Sustainability report;
  • the description of the share buyback program.

The French version of the 2025 Universal registration document is available on the SMCP’s website (www.smcp.com), section “Regulated information” and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

A translation into English of the 2025 Universal registration document will be available soon.

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Press Release - SMCP - 2025 Universal registration document available
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