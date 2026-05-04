SMCP - Linda Li is appointed as President and CEO North America

Press release - Paris, May 4th, 2026

Linda Li is appointed as President and CEO North America

SMCP is pleased to announce the appointment of Linda Li as President and CEO for North America. She will succeed Ida Simonsen, who has decided to pursue new opportunities, and whom the Group warmly thanks for her contribution to the development of its North American operations over the past years. Linda Li will join the Group’s Executive Committee.

SMCP intends to continue rolling out its strategy in North America around several key pillars: controlled expansion of its network, continued implementation of its full-price policy, and acceleration of its omnichannel approach to strengthening its brands’ desirability.

Isabelle Guichot, CEO of SMCP, said: “We are delighted to welcome Linda Li to SMCP as President and CEO for North America. Her strong track record at the intersection of retail and fashion, combined with her deep knowledge of the North American market, will be key assets in continuing to drive the development of our brands in the region. Her leadership and operational discipline will enable us to accelerate our growth momentum and further strengthen our presence in this strategic market.”

Prior to joining SMCP, Linda Li served as Managing Director & President of COS North America, where she successfully led the region’s omnichannel development and commercial performance. She previously spent many years within H&M Group in the Americas, holding several senior positions including Head of Marketing & Communications and Head of E-Commerce. She began her career at the Boston Consulting Group. Linda Li graduated from Harvard College and Harvard Business School.

ABOUT SMCP

SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro. Maje. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 59 countries. the Group led by Isabelle Guichot as CEO, comprises a network of c. 1,600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris. in 1984 and 1998 respectively. and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A. ISIN Code FR0013214145. ticker: SMCP).

CONTACTS INVESTORS/PRESS

SMCP

Amélie Dernis

+33 (0) 1 55 80 51 00

amelie.dernis@smcp.com BRUNSWICK

Hugues Boëton +33 (0) 6 79 99 27 15

Tristan Roquet Montegon +33 (0) 6 37 00 52 57

smcp@brunswickgroup.com

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