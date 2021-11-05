Food, Nutrition & Health Industry Trends for 2022: Snackification at the Heart of Strategy

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "10 Key Trends in Food, Nutrition & Health 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Everyone knows what the trends are in health & nutrition. The New Nutrition Business 10 Key Trends identifies the most important growth trends, and spells out the strategies you can use to connect to them - and create success for your business. It is unique in the food and beverage industry.

This report tells you the what, the why and - most importantly - the how, using real-world examples. This is why, for two decades, the smartest people in the business have used 10 Key Trends as a practical tool to help formulate strategy and innovation planning.

10 Key Trends sets out:

The 10 most important growth trends in nutrition & health.

The consumer, market and science drivers for each trend.

The direction of travel for each trend.

Which strategies you can use for each trend.

Which strategies are established paths and which are emergent opportunities.

Which strategies are higher-risk and which are lower-risk.

How each strategy is developing, using real-world examples.

Examples of failed strategies to help you avoid repeating common mistakes.

This report is laid out so that you can easily incorporate the data into your own presentations and use it with colleagues and customers.

Who will benefit from reading 10 Key Trends?

Brands, big or small, looking for a strategy direction or wanting to refine their strategy

Ingredient suppliers trying to understand the opportunities for their products and how to help their customers succeed

Researchers trying to figure out how to commercialise nutrition science

Start-ups (or anyone contemplating a start-up)

Investors looking to place their money wisely

For two decades, hundreds of companies have used 10 Key Trends as a way to formulate strategy and think about product development. Companies from American to Japan, Australia to France, and Sweden to South Korea all rely on this report and find themselves returning again and again to 10 Key Trends for guidance.

Mega Trends:

Naturally Functional

Fragmentation of health beliefs

Weight Wellness

Snackification at the heart of strategy

Sustainability

Key Trends

Carbs - better & fewer

Digestive Wellness diversifies

Fat fuels growth

Plants made convenient

Animal protein powers on

The plant protein paradox

Sweetness reinvented

Mood & mind

Emerging nutrient density

Provenance & authenticity

