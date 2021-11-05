Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Director / PDMR Shareholding

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or “MCT”)
(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
5 November 2021
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the “Market Abuse Regulations”), the Company announces that it was informed on 5 November, 2021 of the following transaction by Beg Kaleh Pension Limited, a company connected with one of the Company’s directors, Mr Philip Bisson, by virtue of his being the ultimate beneficial owner of that company.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Beg Kaleh Pension Limited
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person closely associated with Philip Bisson, Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
|b)
|LEI
|2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Redeemable Participating Preference Shares
ISIN GB00B15PV034
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£1.20
|30,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
30,000
£36,000
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|4 November 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange XLON
Following this transaction, Mr Bisson holds a beneficial interest in 1,194,000 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares, representing 1.12% of the Fund’s issued share capital (excluding treasury shares).
Enquiries:
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Secretary
Tel.: 01534 700 000
Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
END OF ANNOUNCEMENT