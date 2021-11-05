The Vita Coco Company to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 11, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you brands, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Thursday, November 11, 2021 after market close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 547-1866 or for international callers by dialing (224) 619-3907, conference ID 2788336. A replay of the conference call will be available through November 25, 2021 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or for international callers by dialing (404) 537-3406, conference ID 2788336. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.thevitacococompany.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company was co-founded in 2004 by co-CEO Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

