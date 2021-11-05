Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Balloon Catheters Devices Pipeline Report 2021: Product Description, Licensing and Collaboration Details, Developmental Activities

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Balloon Catheters (Cardiovascular Devices) - Medical Devices Pipeline Product Landscape, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive information about the Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Balloon Catheters pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.



Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Balloon Catheters segment includes Standard Balloon Catheters and PTA Peripheral DCB Catheters. PTA Peripheral DCB Catheter is a drug-coated percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloon intended to prevent restenosis, or restenosis of the peripheral arteries. Standard Balloon Catheters are used to open up the arteries that are blocked by plaque build-up (atherosclerosis).



Note: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data in relation to the equipment type.



Scope

Extensive coverage of the Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Balloon Catheters under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Balloon Catheters and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

Key Topics Covered:



1 Tables & Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Balloon Catheters Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Balloon Catheters - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Balloon Catheters - Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Balloon Catheters - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Balloon Catheters - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Balloon Catheters - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Balloon Catheters - Ongoing Clinical Trials



4 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Balloon Catheters - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Balloon Catheters Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Balloon Catheters - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Balloon Catheters Companies and Product Overview

5.1 Andramed GmbH Company Overview

5.2 AnGes Inc Company Overview

5.3 AngioCure, Inc. Company Overview

5.4 Ascenion GmbH Company Overview

5.5 Boston Scientific Corp Company Overview

5.6 Cardionovum GmbH Company Overview

5.7 Cardiovascular Systems Inc Company Overview

5.8 Chansu Vascular Technologies LLC Company Overview

5.9 Concept Medical Inc Company Overview

5.10 Contego Medical LLC Company Overview

5.11 Endocor GmbH Company Overview

5.12 eucatech AG Company Overview

5.13 Genesis MedTech International Pvt Ltd Company Overview

5.14 Hexacath SA Company Overview

5.15 Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co Ltd Company Overview

5.16 Lutonix Inc Company Overview

5.17 M.A. Med Alliance SA Company Overview

5.18 Medtronic Plc Company Overview

5.19 Micell Technologies Inc Company Overview

5.20 NuVascular Technologies Inc Company Overview

5.21 OrbusNeich Company Overview

5.22 Orchestra BioMed Inc Company Overview

5.23 Pulsus Medical LLC (Inactive) Company Overview

5.24 QT Vascular Ltd Company Overview

5.25 QualiMed Innovative Medizinprodukte GmbH Company Overview

5.26 Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd Company Overview

5.27 Shockwave Medical Inc Company Overview

5.28 SiL Vascular Ltd Company Overview

5.29 Spectranetics Corp Company Overview

5.30 Stemplant LLC Company Overview

5.31 SurModics Inc Company Overview

5.32 Suzhou Tianhong Shengjie Medical Co Ltd Company Overview

5.33 Tailored Medical Devices Inc Company Overview

5.34 Transit Scientific LLC Company Overview

5.35 TransMed7 LLC Company Overview

5.36 Vascular Nanotransfer Technologies Company Overview

5.37 Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co Ltd Company Overview



