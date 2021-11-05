Wisdomtree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company - NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN THE INDEX OF STOXX AND DAX SECURITIES

5 November 2021

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (THE “ISSUER”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

(1) WISDOMTREE EURO STOXX 50® 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: IE00B7SD4R47)

(2) WISDOMTREE EURO STOXX 50® 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: IE00B8JF9153)

(3) WISDOMTREE EURO STOXX BANKS 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: IE00BLS09N40)





(TOGETHER THE “STOXX AFFECTED SECURITIES”)

(4) WISDOMTREE DAX 30 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: IE00B878KX55)

(5) WISDOMTREE DAX 30 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: IE00B8GKPP93)

(TOGETHER THE “DAX AFFECTED SECURITIES” AND TOGETHER WITH THE STOXX AFFECTED SECURITIES, THE “AFFECTED SECURITIES”)

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN THE INDEX OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

Terms not defined in this notice shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Issuer’s Base Prospectus dated 2 November 2021.

The Index Provider in respect of the Affected Securities is STOXX Ltd (the “Affected Securities Index Provider”).

The Issuer wishes to notify holders of the Affected Securities that it has been notified by the Affected Securities Index Provider that in consideration of the upcoming discontinuation of Euro OverNight Index Average (EONIA), the Affected Securities Index Provider will on 8 November 2021 switch the rate used in the Index of the Affected Products from EONIA to Euro Short-Term Rate (€STR), introduced by the ECB.

The Issuer refers to the holders of the Affected Securities to:

1) The following notice issued by the Affected Securities Index Provider in respect of the DAX Affected Securities: https://www.dax-indices.com/document/News/2021/June/Client_Information_EONIA_DBAG_Indices_Change_ENG_20210616.pdf





2) The following notice issued by the Affected Securities Index Provider in respect of the STOXX Affected Securities: https://www.stoxx.com/document/News/2021/June/Client_Information_EONIA_STOXX_Indices_Change_20210616_2458802637.pdf





The Issuer refers holders of the Affected Securities to the Risk Factors set out on page 19 (The actions of the Index Sponsor, including any change in the composition or discontinuance of an Index, could adversely affect the market value of the ETP Securities referencing such Index) and page 35 (Regulation and reform of benchmarks, including LIBOR, EURIBOR and other interest rate, commodity, foreign exchange rate and other type of benchmarks) in the Prospectus.

For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com