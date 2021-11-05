CORRECTING AND REPLACING: Eyenovia to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on Wednesday, November 10

Eyenovia will release third quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, November 10, after the close. The prior version of this press release incorrectly stated that third quarter 2021 results would be released on Thursday, November 11, after the close.



Company to host an investor conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 11 at 5:00pm ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP™) therapeutics, announced that the Company will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, after the market close. Eyenovia management will host a conference call to review the financial and operating results and provide a business update the next day, Thursday, November 11, at 5:00pm ET.

Participants should dial 877-407-9039 (domestic) or 201-689-8470 (international) with the conference code 13724626. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.eyenovia.com.

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Eyenovia’s website for one year.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, presbyopia and myopia progression. For more information, visit www.eyenovia.com.

