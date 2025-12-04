Hyperion DeFi Announces Receipt of Kinetiq Airdrop, Partnership with Native Markets, and Purchase of 150,000 Additional HYPE

Receives 1,918,478.78 KNTQ in the Token Generation Event Airdrop, Plus Right to Earn Additional Yield on 28,888 HYPE Staked by the Company

Partnership with Native Markets to Support Hyperliquid-Aligned USDH Stablecoin Generates Additional Yield for 300,000 HYPE Staked by the Company

Announces 150,000 HYPE purchase resulting in 1,862,195 Gross HYPE Tokens Owned by the Company

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPD) (“Hyperion DeFi” or the “Company”), today announced a series of updates demonstrating its ongoing digital asset treasury growth and strong forward momentum across its DeFi strategy, including new yield opportunities, expanded ecosystem partnerships, and additional HYPE accumulation.

“Amidst significant market volatility, Hyperion DeFi continues to execute on the roadmap we presented on Day One: accumulate HYPE, generate income on HYPE, accelerate our DeFi flywheel, and support Hyperliquid’s global adoption,” said Hyunsu Jung, Interim Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to announce these latest achievements and are grateful for the continued support of our strategic partners. These transactions demonstrate continued growth in our diversified income streams, which go far beyond a simple buy-and-hold digital asset treasury strategy.”

Kinetiq Airdrop and Markets by Kinetiq HYPE Deployment Opportunity

On the Company’s Q3’25 Earnings Call held on November 13, 2025, Hyperion DeFi announced that it held kPoints (“Kinetiq Points”) and anticipated being eligible for the Kinetiq airdrop in Q4’25. Today the Company confirms the receipt of 1,918,478.78 KNTQ through the Kinetiq token generation event on November 27, 2025. While KNTQ’s trading history is new and expected to be volatile, the token’s recorded trading price on the Hyperliquid exchange was $0.145 as of 12:00 AM UTC on December 3, 2025.

In addition, Hyperion DeFi secured the right to stake 28,888 HYPE tokens to Markets by Kinetiq, a decentralized exchange enabled by Hyperliquid’s HIP-3. The Company expects to deploy the HYPE into Markets on December 8th and will earn 10% of the proportional fee revenue generated on market activity.

“Kinetiq was built to bring institutional-grade staking infrastructure and beyond, to Hyperliquid. Seeing early partners like Hyperion DeFi participate so meaningfully in this next phase is an important validation of that mission," said Justin Greenberg, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Kinetiq. "Their involvement in kPoints, the KNTQ genesis event and the launch of Markets by Kinetiq, sets a new standard for financial institutions of every kind. As we expand into decentralizing global markets, partners like Hyperion DeFi who understand the long-term importance of fully on-chain and transparent systems play a critical role in accelerating adoption across Wall Street, capital markets, and beyond.”

Partnership with Native Markets

The Company also announced a partnership with Native Markets, Inc. (“Native Markets”), to accelerate the global adoption of Hyperliquid’s native stablecoin, USDH. In this latest partnership, Hyperion DeFi allocated 300,000 HYPE to Native Markets. With a total of 1 million HYPE, Native Markets’ USDH is expected to receive the benefits of aligned quote assets, which include 20% lower taker fees, 50% higher maker rebates, and 20% more volume contribution toward fee tiers for all trading activity on USDH-denominated Hyperliquid markets. These benefits are expected to position USDH for increased adoption as the lowest-cost, most efficient stablecoin option for market participants.

“The launch of USDH on Hyperliquid marks a major milestone for Hyperion DeFi’s mission to advance financial innovation within this ecosystem,” said David Knox, Chief Financial Officer of Hyperion DeFi. “Stablecoins aren’t just another asset class; we believe they are the future of money movement and the connective tissue between digital asset networks and global liquidity. This deal, our third DeFi monetization transaction, advances our broader roadmap to strengthen cross-market liquidity and accelerate Hyperliquid’s position as a premier venue for global access to finance. As with our transactions with Credo and Felix, with this latest Native Markets transaction, we expect to be able to generate returns exceeding traditional staking yields, further accelerating our DeFi flywheel strategy. The transactions we are announcing today reinforce our confidence of 31% to 43% quarter-over-quarter adjusted revenue growth in Q4 and achieving positive operating cash flows in 2026.”

Additional HYPE Purchase

To further Hyperliquid DeFi deployment efforts, the Company has purchased an additional 150,000 HYPE, expanding its total holdings to 1,862,195 HYPE.

About the Hyperliquid Platform and the HYPE Token

Hyperliquid is a next-generation layer one blockchain optimized for high frequency, transparent trading. The blockchain includes fully on-chain perpetual futures and spot order books, with every order, cancel, trade, and liquidation occurring within 70 millisecond block times. It also hosts the HyperEVM, a general-purpose smart contract platform that supports permissionless decentralized financial applications akin to Ethereum.

HYPE is the native token of Hyperliquid. Staked HYPE provides utility for users via reduced trading fees and increased referral bonuses. As of November 2025, more than 35 million HYPE have been autonomously purchased and sequestered by the blockchain with the trading fees generated on the network’s central limit order books.

About Hyperion DeFi, Inc.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. is the first U.S. publicly listed company building a long-term strategic treasury of HYPE. The Company provides investors with streamlined access to the Hyperliquid ecosystem, one of the fastest growing, highest revenue-generating blockchains in the world. Shareholders benefit from compounding exposure to HYPE, both from its native staking yield and additional revenues generated from its unique on-chain utility.

Hyperion DeFi is also developing its proprietary Optejet User Filled Device that is designed to work with a variety of topical ophthalmic liquids, including artificial tears and lens rewetting products. The Optejet is especially useful in chronic front-of-the-eye diseases due to its ease of use, enhanced safety and tolerability, and potential for superior compliance versus standard eye drops. Together, these benefits may result in higher treatment compliance and better outcomes for patients and providers.

For more information, please visit Hyperiondefi.com or follow @hyperiondefi on X.

About Kinetiq

Kinetiq is a liquid staking protocol built natively on Hyperliquid to unlock utility, yield, and composability for HYPE. It has rapidly grown to become the leading LST on Hyperliquid with >80% market share, with >$1B in TVL and a modular product suite spanning staking, institutional infrastructure, permissionless exchange deployment, and now its own decentralized exchange powered by Hyperliquid’s HIP-3.

Created by Kinetiq, Markets is a fully onchain decentralized exchange built on Hyperliquid as a universal, permissionless layer for all asset classes. Markets is powered and co-owned by its community through kmHYPE, the first decentralized exchange Liquid Staking Token (exLST), built on the same battle-tested architecture that secures billions in TVL with Kinetiq’s kHYPE.

To learn more, visit kinetiq.xyz or follow @kinetiq_xyz on X.

About Native Markets

Native Markets is building $USDH, the Hyperliquid-native stablecoin. Integrated on the Hyperliquid blockchain, Native Markets' stablecoin enables gas-free payments, unlocks access to noncustodial financial primitives, and offers deep liquidity against existing stablecoins. With USDH's permissionless design, builders can seamlessly integrate the stablecoin and tap into the vibrant Hyperliquid ecosystem and its network effects.

To learn more, visit nativemarkets.com or follow @nativemarkets on X.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements, our future activities or other future events or conditions, including the viability of, and risks associated with, our cryptocurrency treasury strategy, the growth and revenue potential of the Hyperliquid ecosystem and the growth prospects of the Company. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and in some cases are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, Hyperion DeFi does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Certain information contained in this press release relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and Hyperion DeFi’s own internal estimates and research. While Hyperion DeFi believes these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of this press release, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent source has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of Hyperion DeFi’s internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this press release relating to or based on such internal estimates and research. You should conduct your own investigation and analysis of Hyperion DeFi, its business, prospects, results of operations and financial condition. In furnishing this information, Hyperion DeFi does not undertake any obligation to provide you with access to any additional information (including forward-looking information and any projections contained herein) or to update or correct the information.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. Investor Contact:

Jason Assad

Hyperion DeFi, Inc.

IR@hyperiondefi.com

(678) 570-6791