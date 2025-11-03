Hyperion DeFi Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call for November 13, 2025

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPD) (“Hyperion DeFi” or the “Company”), the first U.S. publicly listed company dedicated to building a long-term strategic treasury of Hyperliquid’s native token, HYPE, today announced that it will hold its earnings conference call and webcast for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call on the same day.

Participants may submit questions in advance of the call via email to IR@hyperiondefi.com.

A webcast of the call will be archived and available through Thursday, November 27th at 11:59 on the Company's website.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, please log on or dial in approximately 5 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: November 13, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Access ID: 13756742

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1740017&tp_key=ffd201b3b3

Dial in: 1-877-407-9039 or 1-201-689-8470

Call me™: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13748140&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

Participants can use the dial-in numbers listed above or click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event. The Call me™ link will be available 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Replay Information

Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay Expiration: Thursday, November 27, 2025

Access ID: 13756742

About the Hyperliquid Platform and the HYPE Token

Hyperliquid is a next-generation layer one blockchain optimized for high frequency, transparent trading. The blockchain includes fully on-chain perpetual futures and spot order books, with every order, cancel, trade, and liquidation occurring within 70 millisecond block times. It also hosts the HyperEVM, a general-purpose smart contract platform that supports permissionless decentralized financial applications akin to Ethereum.

HYPE is the native token of Hyperliquid. Staked HYPE provides utility for users via reduced trading fees and increased referral bonuses. As of October 2025, over 30 million HYPE have been autonomously purchased and sequestered by the blockchain with the trading fees generated on the network’s order books.

About Hyperion DeFi, Inc.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. is the first U.S. publicly listed company building a long-term strategic treasury of HYPE. The Company provides investors with streamlined access to the Hyperliquid ecosystem, one of the fastest growing, highest revenue-generating blockchains in the world. Shareholders benefit from compounding exposure to HYPE, both from its native staking yield and additional revenues generated from its unique on-chain utility.

Hyperion DeFi is also developing its proprietary Optejet User Filled Device (UFD) that is designed to work with a variety of topical ophthalmic liquids, including artificial tears and lens rewetting products. The Optejet is especially useful in chronic front-of-the-eye diseases due to its ease of use, enhanced safety and tolerability, and potential for superior compliance versus standard eye drops. Together, these benefits may result in higher treatment compliance and better outcomes for patients and providers.

For more information, please visit Hyperiondefi.com.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. Investor Contact:

Jason Assad

Hyperion DeFi, Inc.

IR@hyperiondefi.com

(678) 570-6791