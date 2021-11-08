Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).



Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2021 was announced: 27 October 2021.

The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme: 27 October 2021 to 31 January 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, but maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 330,000,000.

From 1 November 2021 until 5 November 2021, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 988,192 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 221.5740 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK 1 November 197,000 219.9283 43,325,875.10 2 November 198,636 219.0669 43,514,572.75 3 November 200,465 219.0693 43,915,727.22 4 November 195,219 225.0851 43,940,888.14 5 November 196,872 224.8192 44,260,605.54 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated)







Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated) 584,464























4,575,502







221.9772























189.5059 129,737,671.01























867,084,609.04 Total buy-backs under the 2021 programme 6,148,158 197.7470 1,215,779,948.80

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 17,826,109 own shares, corresponding to 0.55% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations

Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)





