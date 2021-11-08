Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or “MCT”)

(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546)

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

8 November 2021

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the “Market Abuse Regulations”), the Company announces that it was informed on 5 November, 2021 of the following transactions by Probitas Trust Company Limited, a company connected with one of the Company’s directors, Mr Philip Bisson, by virtue of his being a director of that company.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name



Probitas Trust Company Limited 2



Reason for the notification



Position/status



Person closely associated with Philip Bisson, Director b)



Initial notification /Amendment



Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



Name



Middlefield Canadian Income PCC b)



LEI



2138007ENW3JEJXC8658 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code







Redeemable Participating Preference Shares







ISIN GB00B15PV034 b)



Nature of the transaction



Sale c)







Price(s) and volume(s)











Price(s) Volume(s) £1.18 50,000 £1.18 20,000 d)



Aggregated information







- Aggregated volume







- Price











70,000







£82,600.00



Date of the transaction



4 November, 2021 f)



Place of the transaction



London Stock Exchange XLON

Following the above transactions, Probitas Trust Company Limited holds 150,000 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares, representing 0.14% of the Fund’s issued share capital (excluding treasury shares).

Mr Bisson was not the beneficiary in relation to this disposal, nor did he take part in any decision by the Board of Probitas Trust Company Limited regarding this sale of Redeemable Participating Preference Shares.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Secretary

Tel.: 01534 700 000

Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT