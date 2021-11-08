Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or “MCT”)
(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
8 November 2021
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the “Market Abuse Regulations”), the Company announces that it was informed on 5 November, 2021 of the following transactions by Probitas Trust Company Limited, a company connected with one of the Company’s directors, Mr Philip Bisson, by virtue of his being a director of that company.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Probitas Trust Company Limited
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person closely associated with Philip Bisson, Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
|b)
|LEI
|2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Redeemable Participating Preference Shares
ISIN GB00B15PV034
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£1.18
|50,000
|£1.18
|20,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
70,000
£82,600.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|4 November, 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange XLON
Following the above transactions, Probitas Trust Company Limited holds 150,000 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares, representing 0.14% of the Fund’s issued share capital (excluding treasury shares).
Mr Bisson was not the beneficiary in relation to this disposal, nor did he take part in any decision by the Board of Probitas Trust Company Limited regarding this sale of Redeemable Participating Preference Shares.
Enquiries:
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Secretary
Tel.: 01534 700 000
Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
END OF ANNOUNCEMENT