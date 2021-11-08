GURU Organic Energy Presents a New Natural Innovation: GURU Guayusa With Tropical Punch Flavour

English French

MONTREAL, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, is pleased to announce the addition of GURU Guayusa Tropical Punch (pronounced gwai-yoo-suh) to its growing, plant-based energy drink family. Inspired by the Jivaro people of Ecuador and concocted in Quebec, Canada, GURU Guayusa Tropical Punch is infused with natural and organic energy-boosting ingredients.

“Innovation is an integral part of our growth strategy. We are very excited by this new product launch, which is yet another step in solidifying our leadership position in the organic plant-based energy drink market,” said Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU. “Last year, we introduced Yerba Mate, and Matcha the year before, which both became top products in our lineup, driven by strong demand for their healthy, plant-based ingredients and delicious flavour profiles. We are now bringing in Guayusa Tropical Punch, which will complement our growing line of differentiated organic energy drinks that deliver good energy, and which has already garnered strong interest from our pre-launch activities.”

“As we go to battle against all the chemical energy drinks out there in the market, we are excited to bring this ancestral plant into our botanical product line-up,” said Luc Martin-Privat, Pharm.D - GURU Brewmaster and Vice President, R&D and Innovation. “As part of GURU's mission to clean up the energy drink industry, we are constantly on the lookout for new energizing ingredients from around the world. Made with Guayusa, a superleaf with natural energy-boosting and antioxidant properties, and combined with the rich flavours of passion fruit, guava, jack fruit and a refreshing hint of clementine, our new GURU Guayusa Tropical Punch not only has a great taste, but also creates a smooth, balanced and sustained alertness with no peak and no crash.”

With Guayusa Tropical Punch, GURU has also introduced a new blend of all-natural sweeteners comprised of organic stevia and monk fruit to achieve a rounder taste, which combined with cane sugar, help reduce calories to only 50 calories per can, which is three times fewer calories and sugar than the competition.

GURU Guayusa Tropical Punch: Inspired by the Jivaro

The Jivaro people have long been considered fierce warriors. Going back to the expansion of the Inca Empire, the Jivaro fought to remain free of Inca control, and later, against Spanish conquistadors, during their conquest of South America. The Guayusa superleaf, which comes from a small tree that grows in the Ecuadorian rainforest, became the Jivaro’s secret weapon. It was used as a tea for the watchmen to stay awake at night, and also became part of their morning ritual as they prepared for battle. Today, Guayusa remains a part of everyday life, consumed as a substitute for tea or coffee, and recognized for boosting physical energy, increasing mental clarity and alertness, as well as its antioxidant properties.

GURU Guayusa Tropical Punch is now available in most convenience and grocery stores across Quebec, through GURU’s exclusive Canadian distribution partner, PepsiCo® Beverages Canada, and will be available in other Canadian provinces in the spring of 2022.

About GURU Products

All GURU energy drinks are plant-based, high in natural caffeine, free of artificial sweeteners, artificial colours and flavours, and have no preservatives. In addition, all drinks are organic, vegan and gluten free – and the best thing is their amazing taste.

About GURU

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of more than 21,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram and @guruenergy on Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information with respect to our objectives and the strategies for achieving those objectives, as well as information with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of words such as “may”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, or “continue”, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company and its business, operations, prospects and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments, and the reader is therefore cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include the following management of growth; reliance on key personnel; changes in consumer preferences; significant changes in government regulation; criticism of energy drink products and/or the energy drink market; economic downturn and continued uncertainty in the financial markets and other adverse changes in general economic or political conditions, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic or other major macroeconomic phenomena; global or regional catastrophic events; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; revenues derived entirely from energy drinks; increased competition; relationships with co-packers and/or their ability to manufacture GURU’s products; relationships with existing customers; changing retail landscape; increases in costs and/or shortages of raw materials and/or ingredients and/or fuel and/or costs of co-packing; failure to accurately estimate demand for its products; intellectual property rights; maintenance of brand image or product quality; retention of the full-time services of senior management; climate change; litigation; information technology systems; fluctuation of quarterly operating results; no assurance of continued profitability or positive EBITDA; and conflicts of interest. Certain assumptions were made in preparing the forward-looking statements concerning availability of capital resources, business performance, market conditions and consumer demand. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

