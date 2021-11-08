Incap's Kuressaare factory installed new production equipment

English Finnish

The electronics manufacturing company Incap Electronics Estonia installed a modern wave soldering machine and selective soldering machine at the Kuressaare plant and had an opening ceremony to celebrate the event. According to Andres Sutt, Estonian Minister of Entrepreneurship and Technology, the state-of-art technology of Incap can lay a solid foundation for the space industry in Estonia.

“The new equipment was procured at Incap’s plant in Estonia primarily to increase the quality of production to the highest level and to meet customer expectations more than ever,” said Greg Grace, Managing Director of Incap Estonia. The total value of the investment is a quarter-million euro.

“Electronic devices are being used more and more every day and their production is moving closer and closer to domestic markets. It encourages us to invest in advanced technology,” Grace stated. Offering high-value products has paid off in the form of outstanding customers - for example, the team of Incap's Kuressaare factory managed to participate in the production of electronics for NASA's stereo camera travelling to the Moon, where quality requirements and standards are exceptionally high.

Minister of Entrepreneurship and Technology, Andres Sutt, participated at the opening ceremony of the new equipment and stated that today Estonian industry is capable enough to produce almost everything necessary for the object going to the Moon. “We have all the necessary skills in Estonia, from smart hardware and software development to world-class manufacturing companies with the necessary supply chain to carry out real world-class projects. Incap's production alone is a perfect example of how top technology here can develop a space industry in Estonia,” said Sutt.

The wave soldering machine installed at the Incap factory is a device that allows to flexibly and quickly solder through-hole components with good quality. The selective soldering machine allows mounting on the circuit board components which do not tolerate the heat of a conventional soldering process and components can be mounted on both sides of the circuit board where precise soldering is needed.

As an international manufacturer of electronic equipment, Incap Estonia offers both large industries and smaller start-ups electronic equipment solutions using state-of-art technology. Electronics manufactured at Incap Estonia can be found, for example, in remote electricity meters, electric light vehicles, smart streetlights in different regions of Estonia, as well as in the equipment of the world's largest marine group. For example, the battery racks produced by Incap Estonia help Estonia's first hybrid ship Tõll to transport passengers and goods from the island to the mainland, and soon a camera with electronics produced in Kuressaare will fly with NASA to the Moon.

Incap Estonia operates in Kuressaare and is part of Incap Corporation group, which operates in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, UK and Hong Kong and employs nearly 1,900 people, about a hundred of whom work in Saaremaa.

