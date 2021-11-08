Eyenovia to Participate in Myopia Panel Discussion at the Eyecelerator@AAO 2021 Meeting

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic company developing a pipeline of advanced therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP™) platform technology, today announced that Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Eyenovia, will participate in a panel discussion on myopia at the Eyecelerator@AAO 2021 Meeting, which is being held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA.



Details of the panel are below:

Panel: Myopia Control: Corrective Lenses, Drugs and Diagnostics Location: La Nouvelle C Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021 Time: 3:00pm CT/4:00pm ET

About Eyecelerator

Eyecelerator is a partnership between the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) to connect entrepreneurs, investors, businesses and ophthalmologists to accelerate ophthalmic innovation and improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit https://eyecelerator.com.

​About the American Academy of Ophthalmology

The Academy is the world’s largest association of eye physicians and surgeons. A global community of 32,000 medical doctors, it protects sight and empowers lives by setting the standards for ophthalmic education and advocating for its patients and the public. The Academy innovates to advance the profession and to ensure the delivery of the highest-quality eye care. Through its EyeSmart® articles on AAO.org, the Academy provides the public with the most trusted information about eye health. For more information, visit aao.org.

About ASCRS

ASCRS is an international educational society with ophthalmic surgeons at every career stage. Its mission is to empower anterior segment surgeons to improve the vision, outcomes and quality of life for their patients through innovative approaches to education, advocacy and philanthropy. For more information, visit ascrs.org.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, presbyopia and myopia progression. For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

Forward-Looking Statements

