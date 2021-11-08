AI in Auto-insurance Market size worth $ 582.41 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 14.06% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ AI in Auto-insurance Market ” By Product (Claims Assessment, Chatbots, Policy Pricing), By Application (Passenger Cars and Commercial Cars), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global AI in Auto-insurance Market size was valued at USD 221.94 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 582.41 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.06% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=190343

Browse in-depth TOC on “ AI in Auto-insurance Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global AI in Auto-insurance Market Overview

The growth of the market is mainly accounted for by the increasing number of auto insurance claims due to a significant rise in the workforce using automotive vehicles. Increasing motor insurance claims in the GCC nations owing to a hike in the prevalence of car crashes, creating higher demand for automation in the car insurance to speed up the process. According to the Brazilian national transport confederation or Confederaçao Nacional do Transporte (CNT), a Brazilian trade association the number of car crashes leading to deaths in Brazil represents a hike of 3.3% in 2019 when compared to the previous year. Also, a higher vehicle purchase rate in Egypt, Brazil, Argentina, and others, is shifting demand towards insuring vehicles from car crashes. An increase in the number of cars crashes results in higher insurance that increases the claims. Due to this, the insurers have to undergo various paperwork which is tedious, lengthy, unable to detect false claims, and requires lots of time.

Rising demand for insurance automation to personalize offerings to the customers to deliver real-time with the goal to strengthen relationships. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, Machine Learning to fasten the process through freeing the staff from claims and shifting their focus on frictionless and rapid claiming processes. The growth of the market is hampered due to unprecedented privacy issues. Companies are increasingly developing smart photo analysis systems to understand the damage to the vehicle through detection of the crash, assessing and initiating the insurance claims through real-time analysis. The increasing shift towards innovative technology is paving the way for market growth. Ongoing digitalization is gaining huge attention in various parts of the world. In today’s time, digital technologies as well as automotive telematics is changing the face of the automotive insurance industry. The emergence of new technology and increasing awareness about the benefits of artificial intelligence is pushing the market growth.

Key Developments

ICICI Lombard has partnered with Microsoft Corporation to develop an AI-enabled car inspection feature in its mobile app, “Insure.”

Liberty Mutual has announced a strategic relationship with Groundspeed Analytics, Inc., a leading data science company, to transform unstructured documents into structured, enriched and clean information, and to more quickly get that data to specific underwriters to use in discussions with brokers and customers.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Microsoft Corporation, Liberty Mutual, Seguros Sura, Claim Genius Inc., YOUSE, GEICO, and others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global AI in the Auto-insurance Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

AI in Auto-insurance Market, By Product Claims Assessment Chatbots Policy Pricing Others







AI in Auto-insurance Market, By Application Passenger Cars Commercial Cars







AI in Auto-insurance Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Policy Management Software Market By Deployment Mode (Solution and Services), By Industry Vertical (Transportation and logistics, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Education) By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Tokenization Market By Component (Solution and Service), By Application (Compliance Management, User Authentication, and Payment Security), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail, Healthcare), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

U.S. Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, and Large Enterprise), By Application (Life and Pension, and Property and Casualty), By Type (Claims Management, Asset Management, Administration), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Devops Market By Type (Solutions and Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare, Education, Energy and Utilities, Retail), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top Insurance Claims Management Software : Good brands that care for you

Visualize AI in Auto-insurance Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.