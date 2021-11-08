Everything Blockchain, Inc., Announces Shareholder Call to Discuss Record Breaking Financial Performance

Jacksonville, Florida, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN, INC. (OTC Markets: OBTX) today announces it will conduct a shareholder call on November 22, 2021 at 4:10 PM to discuss its record breaking quarterly performance ending October 31, 2021. The Company expects to release its quarterly numbers during this shareholder call.

Additional information concerning the shareholder call will be announced the morning of November 22, 2021 at 9:00 AM. The information will be available on our website and all our social media feeds.

About Everything Blockchain:

Headquartered in Fleming Island, Florida, Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX) is a platform developer, specializing in systems’ architecture, and a software foundry of blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, Internet of Things (IoT), and Zero Trust.

