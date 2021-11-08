LegalZoom Offers Exclusive Pricing on Legal Services and Business Formations to Business Prime Members

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ), a leading online platform for legal, compliance and tax solutions, is collaborating with Amazon Business to allow for small business owners who are Business Prime members to save money on business formation services when they use LegalZoom to register as an LLC or corporation.



Amazon Business connects business owners to hundreds of thousands of sellers that offer business-only selection, quantity discounts and other time-saving products and services. Business Prime is a membership plan with benefits that include unlimited fast, free shipping on eligible items, the ability to guide users to certain selection, visibility into a member’s spending history, and more.

“Entity formation legal services are among the top needs of our small business customers,” said Todd Heimes, global director of Amazon Business. “We want to provide value to businesses at every stage of their growth – be it when they’re just incorporating, or looking to scale and grow to the next level. Working with LegalZoom is another example of how Amazon Business continues to deliver value to our Business Prime members who are starting and want to grow their businesses with us.”

“Having a legally formed business provides many financial advantages and liability protections,” said Kathy Tsitovich, chief partnerships officer at LegalZoom. “As the leader in helping entrepreneurs start and run their businesses, our collaboration with Amazon Business will bring those advantages to many more people who want to achieve financial independence and realize their dream of owning and running a small business.”

Business Prime members can avail their member-exclusive offer by visiting https://amazon.com/businessprime and clicking on ‘Redeem offer’ next to the LegalZoom placement. This member-exclusive offer will be available at the end of November.

As a trusted partner to small businesses, LegalZoom has developed a curated, robust partner ecosystem of complementary, best-in-class services that provide small businesses with the right tools and services to manage and grow their business. LegalZoom will continue to expand its partnership ecosystem to provide small business owners easy and seamless ways to obtain essential business services. To learn more about these and other collaborations benefitting LegalZoom customers, contact partnerships@legalzoom.com.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom (NASDAQ: LZ) is a leading online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States that is on a mission to democratize law. LegalZoom operates across all 50 states and over 3,000 counties in the United States and has more than 20 years of experience navigating complex regulations and simplifying the legal and compliance process for its customers. Driven by its core value that every business deserves the full protection of the legal system and a simple way to stay compliant with it, LegalZoom helps its customers form and protect their businesses, their ideas and families. In 2020, 10% of all new LLCs and 5% of all new corporations in the United States were formed through LegalZoom, enabling small business owners to apply their energy and passion to their businesses instead of the legal and regulatory complexity required to operate them. In addition to business formations, LegalZoom offers ongoing compliance and tax advice, trademark and copyright filings and estate planning documents to protect small businesses and the families that create them.

