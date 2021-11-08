BRT Apartments Corp. Reports Third Quarter Results for 2021

– Continues Advantageous Buy-Outs of its JV Partners –

– Capital Structure Strengthened by Leverage Reduction –



GREAT NECK, N.Y., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE:BRT), a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multi-family properties, today reported that for the three months ended September 30, 2021, it generated net income of $28.11 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, Funds from Operations, or FFO1, of $7,000, or less than $0.01 per diluted share, and Adjusted Funds from Operations, or AFFO, of $5.66 million, or $0.31 per diluted share.

Jeffrey A. Gould, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Our third quarter results reflect the strong performance of our high-quality portfolio, and the continued hard work of our team in building our platform. As we have noted in the past, our markets are benefiting from sustained demand drivers, including population and job growth, which have allowed us to produce, over the third quarter of 2020, NOI growth of 8.9% across our entire same store portfolio. Since year-end, we strengthened our capital structure by reducing leverage, and we continue to grow our wholly-owned holdings by buying-out our joint venture partners, such as the purchase of our joint venture partners’ interests in Bells Bluff. We will continue to be disciplined and judicious in our efforts to buy-out joint venture partners and acquire multi-family properties that we believe will create long-term value for our stockholders.”

Financial Results:

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $28.11 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $7.48 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase is due primarily to a $34.98 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, of gain on the previously announced sales by an unconsolidated joint venture of the properties in Ocoee, Florida and Lawrenceville, Georgia. The 2020 period includes a $3.64 million non-cash impairment charge related to a vacant Daytona, Florida land parcel.

FFO was $7,000, or less than $0.01 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $4.56 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The change reflects BRT’s $4.58 million portion, or $0.25 per diluted share, of a $9.40 million loss on extinguishment of debt incurred by an unconsolidated joint venture in connection with the property sales that generated gains of $34.98 million, and loss on extinguishment of debt of $902,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, incurred in reducing mortgage debt in principal amount of $31.9 million at several consolidated properties.

AFFO for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $5.66 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $4.89 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, reflecting reduced interest expense and, to a lesser extent, improved operating margins due to stronger rental income and occupancy, at our same store consolidated and unconsolidated properties.

Diluted per share net income, FFO and AFFO were impacted during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 by the increase of 860,732 weighted average shares of common stock outstanding from the third quarter of 2020 through the current quarter, primarily due to stock issuances pursuant to the Company’s equity awards and at-the-market equity offering programs.

1 A description and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (i.e., FFO, AFFO, NOI and pro rata share) to GAAP financial measures is presented later in this release. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for further information. The term “leverage” refers to the quotient obtained by dividing the sum of the Company’s mortgage debt and junior subordinated notes by the Company’s total assets.

Operating Results:

Rental and other revenues for the current three months increased $689,000, or 9.8%, to $7.71 million from $7.02 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, due to increased rental income at same store properties and the net impact of acquisitions and dispositions.

Total expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 decreased $3.33 million, or 25%, to $9.84 million, from $13.17 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, due primarily to the inclusion, in the 2020 quarter, of the $3.64 million non-cash impairment charge.

Equity in loss of unconsolidated joint ventures for the current quarter increased by $2.67 million to a loss of $4.20 million compared to a loss of $1.53 million in the corresponding quarter of the prior year. The change is due primarily to our $4.58 million share of $9.40 million of mortgage debt prepayment costs related to the property sales. Rental and other revenues from unconsolidated properties for the current three months decreased $2.52 million, or 7.8%, to $29.82 million from $32.34 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to the impact of dispositions offset by improved rental income at same store properties.2 Total expenses at unconsolidated multi-family properties improved $4.73 million, or 13.4%, to $30.44 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, from $35.17 million from the corresponding 2020 quarter,3 primarily due to property dispositions. BRT’s pro rata share of such revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 were $19.58 million and $20.49 million, respectively, and its pro rata share of such expenses for such period were $20.08 million and $22.47 million, respectively. Included in total expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 are $14.58 million and $16.09 million of real estate operating expenses, respectively, of which BRT’s pro rata share was $9.53 million and $10.27 million, respectively.

Net operating income, or NOI, at same store properties in our entire portfolio4 increased in the current quarter by 8.9% to $12.76 million, reflecting improved operating margins. NOI in our entire portfolio increased in the current quarter by 2.9% to $14.36 million, primarily reflecting improved operating margins at same store properties.

Transaction Activity During the Third Quarter:

As previously announced, BRT closed on the purchase of the remaining 41.9% interest in the joint venture that owns Bells Bluff, a 402-unit multi-family property located in West Nashville, TN. The purchase price for such interest was approximately $27.9 million and Bells Bluff is now wholly-owned by BRT. In connection with the closing, BRT obtained a 20-year fixed rate (i.e., 3.48% and interest only for ten years), mortgage in the principal amount of $52.0 million.

In July 2021, BRT completed the previously announced sales of Parc at 980, located in Lawrenceville, Georgia and The Avenue Apartments, located in Ocoee, Florida. BRT had a 50% interest in the unconsolidated joint venture that owned these properties. In connection with these sales, mortgage debt in principal amount of $107.5 million with a weighted average interest rate of 3.94% and a weighted average remaining term to maturity of 6.34 years was paid off. BRT, without giving effect to its $4.58 million share of a loss on extinguishment of debt, recognized its $34.98 million share of the gain on these sales. These properties produced an internal rate of return, or IRR, of 24.9% over the three years they were owned.

During the third quarter, BRT reduced the mortgage debt on its wholly-owned properties by $31.9 million. Such mortgage debt was scheduled to mature in the first quarter of 2022 and bore a weighted average interest rate of 4.53%. BRT also reduced its mortgage debt at its unconsolidated subsidiaries by $107 million in connection with the sales of Parc at 980 and The Avenue Apartments. The mortgages on such properties were scheduled to mature in 2028 and bore a weighted average interest rate of 3.94%.

2 Although these are items of income and expense at unconsolidated joint venture properties, these are presented on a 100% basis-not on a pro rata basis. Same store properties refer to properties owned for the entirety of the periods discussed.

3 See footnote 2 above.

4 That is, 100% of BRT’s wholly-owned subsidiaries and its pro rata share of its unconsolidated subsidiaries.

Subsequent Events

On October 1, 2021, BRT purchased, for $1.6 million, the remaining 10% interest owned by its joint venture partners in the venture that owns Crestmont at Thornblade, a 266-unit multi-family property in Greenville, SC.

On November 4, 2021, BRT completed the previously announced sale of its interests in two underperforming properties located in St. Louis, MO. In the quarter ended June 30, 2021, BRT recorded a $520,000 impairment charge with respect to this transaction and BRT anticipates that, in the quarter ending December 31, 2021, it will report a $385,000 gain from this sale.

Balance Sheet:

At September 30, 2021, BRT had $29.60 million of cash and cash equivalents, total assets of $398.05 million, total debt of $171.29 million, and BRT total stockholders’ equity of $206.27 million. At September 30, 2021, BRT’s available liquidity was approximately $52.16 million, comprised of $29.60 million of cash and cash equivalents, $7.56 million of restricted cash, and up to $15.0 million available under its credit facility. In addition, at September 30, 2021, BRT’s unconsolidated subsidiaries had an aggregate of $13.33 million of cash and cash equivalents for use in the operations of the applicable subsidiaries.

At November 1, 2021, BRT’s available liquidity was approximately $45.41 million, including $22.90 million of cash and cash equivalents, $7.51 million of restricted cash for property improvements and up to $15.0 million available under its credit facility. In addition, BRT’s unconsolidated subsidiaries have cash and cash equivalents for use in the operation of the applicable subsidiaries.

Supplemental Financial Information:

In an effort to enhance its financial disclosures to investors, BRT has posted a supplemental financial information report which can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.brtapartments.com under the caption “Investor Relations - Financial Statements and SEC Filings.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

BRT discloses FFO, AFFO and NOI because it believes that such metrics are widely recognized and appropriate measure of the performance of an equity REIT.

BRT computes FFO in accordance with the “White Paper on Funds from Operations” issued by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) and NAREIT’s related guidance. FFO is defined in the White Paper as net income (calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect funds from operations on the same basis.

BRT computes AFFO by adjusting FFO for loss on extinguishment of debt; straight-line rent accruals; restricted stock and restricted stock unit expense and deferred mortgage costs (including its share of its unconsolidated joint ventures); and gain on insurance recovery. Since the NAREIT White Paper only provides guidelines for computing FFO, the computation of AFFO may vary from one REIT to another.

BRT computes NOI by adjusting net income (loss) to (a) add back (1) depreciation expense, (2) general and administrative expenses, (3) interest expense, (4) loss on extinguishment of debt, (5) equity in loss of unconsolidated joint ventures, (6) provision for taxes, (7) the impact of non-controlling interests, and (b) deduct (1) other income, (2) gain on sale of real estate, and (3) gain on insurance recoveries related to casualty loss. BRT defines “Same Store NOI” as NOI for all its properties that were owned for the entirety of the periods being presented, other than properties in lease up. References to same store NOI with respect to BRT’s portfolio refers to 100% of the accounts and results of operations of BRT’s wholly owned subsidiaries and its pro rata (as described below) share of the results of operations and accounts of its same store unconsolidated subsidiaries.

The pro rata share reflects BRT’s percentage equity interest in the applicable subsidiary. Because it represents BRT’s equity ownership in its unconsolidated subsidiaries, BRT uses pro rata share to help provide a better understanding of the operations of its unconsolidated joint ventures. However, the use of pro rata information has limitations. Among other things, as a result of the allocation/ distribution provisions of the agreements governing the unconsolidated joint ventures, BRT’s share of the gain/loss with respect to such venture may be different than (and generally less than that) implied by its percentage equity interest therein. Further, the use of pro rata share is not representative of our operations and accounts as presented in accordance with GAAP.

BRT believes that FFO, AFFO and NOI are useful and standard supplemental measures of the operating performance for equity REITs and are used frequently by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating equity REITs, many of which present such metrics when reporting their operating results. FFO and AFFO are intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, which assures that the value of real estate assets diminish predictability over time. In fact, real estate values have historically risen and fallen with market conditions. As a result, BRT believes that FFO and AFFO provide a performance measure that when compared year-over-year, should reflect the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, interest costs and other matters without the inclusion of depreciation and amortization, providing a perspective that may not be necessarily apparent from net income. BRT also considers FFO and AFFO to be useful in evaluating potential property acquisitions. BRT views Same Store NOI as an important measure of operating performance because it allows a comparison of operating results of properties owned for the entirety of the current and comparable periods and therefore eliminates variations caused by acquisitions or dispositions during the periods.

FFO, AFFO and NOI do not represent net income or cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP. FFO, AFFO and NOI should not be considered to be an alternative to net income as a reliable measure of our operating performance; nor should FFO, AFFO and NOI be considered an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities (as defined by GAAP) as measures of liquidity. Further, because there is no industry standard definition of NOI and practice is divergent across the industry, the computation of NOI may from one REIT to another.

Forward Looking Information:

Certain information contained herein is forward looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. BRT intends such forward looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “apparent,” “experiencing” or similar expressions or variations thereof. Forward looking statements, including statements with respect to BRT’s multi-family property acquisition and ownership activities, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which, in some cases, are beyond BRT’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and to carefully review the sections entitled “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information”, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as amended, and in the other reports filed by the Company with the SEC thereafter, for a discussion of the factors that could cause BRT’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ from its expectations.

Additional Information:

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multi-family properties.

BRT APARTMENTS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Real estate properties, net of accumulated depreciation $ 224,620 $ 160,192 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 128,478 169,474 Cash and cash equivalents 29,598 19,885 Restricted cash 7,560 8,800 Other assets 7,792 7,390 Total assets $ 398,048 $ 365,741 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Mortgages payable, net of deferred costs $ 134,193 $ 130,434 Junior subordinated notes, net of deferred costs 37,098 37,083 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 20,464 20,536 Total Liabilities 191,755 188,053 Total BRT Apartments Corp. stockholders’ equity 206,272 177,772 Non-controlling interests 21 (84 ) Total Equity 206,293 177,688 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 398,048 $ 365,741













BRT APARTMENTS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Revenues: Rental and other revenues from real estate properties $ 7,709 $ 7,020 Other income 5 293 Total revenues 7,714 7,313 Expenses: Real estate operating expenses 3,404 3,289 Interest expense 1,535 1,731 General and administrative 3,114 2,730 Impairment charge — 3,642 Depreciation 1,787 1,777 Total expenses 9,840 13,169 Total revenue less total expenses (2,126 ) (5,856 ) Equity in loss of unconsolidated joint ventures (4,196 ) (1,529 ) Equity in earnings from sale of unconsolidated joint ventures properties 34,982 — Gain on sale of real estate 414 — Loss on extinguishment of debt (902 ) — Income (loss) from continuing operations 28,172 (7,385 ) Income tax provision 31 65 Net income (loss) from continuing operations, net of taxes 28,141 (7,450 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (35 ) (34 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 28,106 $ (7,484 ) Per share amounts attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 1.55 $ (0.44 ) Funds from operations - Note 1 $ 7 $ 4,555 Funds from operations per common share - diluted - Note 2 $ — $ 0.27 Adjusted funds from operations - Note 1 $ 5,655 $ 4,894 Adjusted funds from operations per common share - diluted - Note 2 $ 0.31 $ 0.28 Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 17,261,520 17,176,401 Diluted 17,292,988 17,176,401









BRT APARTMENTS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Note 1: Funds from operations is summarized in the following table: GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 28,106 $ (7,484 ) Add: depreciation of properties 1,787 1,777 Add: our share of depreciation in unconsolidated joint ventures 5,514 6,624 Add: Impairment charge — 3,642 Deduct: our share of equity in earnings from sale of unconsolidated joint venture (34,982 ) — Deduct: gain on sale of real estate and partnership interest (414 ) — Adjustments for non-controlling interests (4 ) (4 ) NAREIT Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders 7 4,555 Adjustments for: straight-line rent accruals (10 ) (10 ) Add: loss on extinguishment of debt 902 — Add: our share of loss on extinguishment of debt from unconsolidated joint ventures 4,581 — Add: amortization of restricted stock and restricted stock units 843 461 Add: amortization of deferred borrowing costs 62 80 Add: our share of deferred mortgage costs from unconsolidated joint venture properties 148 156 Less: our share of gain on insurance proceeds from unconsolidated joint venture (880 ) (350 ) Adjustments for non-controlling interests 2 $ 2 Adjusted funds from operations attributable to common stockholders $ 5,655 $ 4,894









BRT APARTMENTS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Note 2: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 1.54 $ (0.44 ) Add: depreciation of properties 0.10 0.11 Add: our share of depreciation in unconsolidated joint ventures 0.30 0.39 Add: Impairment charge — 0.21 Deduct: our share of equity in earnings from sale of unconsolidated joint venture (1.92 ) — Deduct: gain on sale of real estate (0.02 ) — Adjustment for non-controlling interests — — NAREIT Funds from operations per diluted common share — 0.27 Adjustments for: straight line rent accruals — — Add: loss on extinguishment of debt 0.05 — Add: our share of loss on extinguishment of debt from unconsolidated joint ventures 0.25 — Add: amortization of restricted stock and restricted stock units 0.05 0.02 Add: amortization of deferred borrowing costs — — Add: our share of deferred mortgage costs from unconsolidated joint venture properties 0.01 0.01 Less: our share of gain on insurance proceeds from unconsolidated joint venture (0.05 ) (0.02 ) Adjustments for non-controlling interests — — Adjusted funds from operations per diluted common share $ 0.31 $ 0.28









BRT APARTMENTS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NOI TO NET INCOME

(Unaudited)

The following tables provides a reconciliation of NOI to net income attributable to common stockholders as computed in accordance with GAAP for the periods presented:

Consolidated Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 28,106 $ (7,484 ) Less: Other Income (5 ) (293 ) Add: Interest expense 1,535 1,731 General and administrative 3,114 2,730 Impairment charge — 3,642 Depreciation 1,787 1,777 Provision for taxes 31 65 Less: Gain on sale of real estate (414 ) — Equity in earnings from sale of unconsolidated joint

venture properties (34,982 ) — Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt 902 — Equity in loss of unconsolidated joint venture properties 4,196 1,529 Add: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 35 34 Net Operating Income $ 4,305 $ 3,731 Less: Non-same store Net Operating Income $ (845 ) $ (476 ) Same store Net Operating Income $ 3,460 $ 3,255













BRT APARTMENTS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NOI AT UNCONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

The following tables provides a reconciliation of NOI to equity in loss of unconsolidated joint ventures as computed in accordance with GAAP for the periods presented for BRT’s pro rata share of NOI at its unconsolidated subsidiaries. Also presented is the combined same store NOI for Consolidated and Unconsolidated subsidiaries:

Unconsolidated Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 BRT's equity in earnings from sale of unconsolidated joint venture properties and equity in loss of joint ventures $ 30,786 $ (1,529 ) Add: Interest expense 5,037 5,571 Depreciation 5,514 6,623 Less: Gain on insurance recoveries (880 ) (350 ) Gain on sale of real estate (34,982 ) — Equity in earnings of joint ventures (7 ) (97 ) Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt 4,581 — — Net Operating Income $ 10,049 $ 10,218 Less: Non-same store Net Operating Income $ (749 ) $ (1,753 ) Same store Net Operating Income $ 9,300 $ 8,465 Consolidated same store Net Operating Income $ 3,460 $ 3,255 Unconsolidated same store Net Operating Income 9,300 8,465 Combined same store Net Operating Income $ 12,760 $ 11,720













BRT APARTMENTS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

The condensed income statements below present, for the periods indicated, a reconciliation of the information that appears in note 8 of BRT’s Quarterly report on Form 10-Q to BRT’s pro rata share of the operations of its unconsolidated subsidiaries:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Total Partner Share BRT’s Pro-Rata Share Revenues: Rental and other revenue $ 29,818 $ 10,237 $ 19,581 Total revenues 29,818 10,237 19,581 Expenses: Real estate operating expenses 14,587 5,055 9,532 Interest expense 7,568 2,531 5,037 Depreciation 8,288 2,774 5,514 Total expenses 30,443 10,360 20,083 Total revenues less total expenses (625 ) (123 ) (502 ) Other equity earnings 7 — 7 Gain on sale of real estate 83,984 49,002 34,982 Gain on insurance recoveries 1,246 366 880 Loss on extinguishment of debt (9,401 ) (4,820 ) (4,581 ) (1) Net loss (income) $ 75,211 $ 44,425 $ 30,786





Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Total Partner Share BRT’s Pro-Rata Share Revenues: Rental and other revenue $ 32,341 $ 11,852 $ 20,489 Total revenues $ 32,341 $ 11,852 $ 20,489 Expenses: Real estate operating expenses 16,092 5,821 10,271 Interest expense 8,663 3,092 5,571 Depreciation 10,411 3,788 6,623 Total expenses 35,166 12,701 22,465 Total revenues less total expenses (2,825 ) (849 ) (1,976 ) Other equity earnings 97 — 97 Gain on insurance recoveries 427 77 350 Net loss $ (2,301 ) $ (772 ) $ (1,529 ) (1)

________________

(1) Reflects BRT’s share as determined in accordance with GAAP - not its pro-rata share.