BIO-key adds Cyber Threat Intelligence Services, Cyberlitica to Channel Alliance Partner Program, Helping Customers Address Core Aspects of a Holistic Cybersecurity Program

WALL, N.J., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) , an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions, today announced the addition of Cyberlitica, a provider of advanced cyber threat intelligence services for the enterprise, government, and consumer markets, as the most recent addition to their Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) Program.



Organizations looking to prevent cyberattacks and the damage they cause are in search of technologies that can support their cybersecurity programs. As the National Institute for Standards and Technology or NIST framework outlines, there are five functions of a successful cybersecurity program – Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover. The addition of Cyberlitica as a member of the BIO-key CAP program is focused on helping customers address these core aspects as they develop a holistic approach to cybersecurity.

Cyberlitica offers a comprehensive suite of products and services available to combat cyber-warfare, account takeover, and fraud, faced by individuals and companies alike. While BIO-key’s award-winning IAM [and authentication] platform, PortalGuard, reduces password-related IT support calls by up to 95%; eliminates passwords; secures remote access; prevents phishing attacks; meets cyber insurance requirements; and improves productivity for the customer’s IT team. PortalGuard offers flexible options for single sign-on, self-service password reset, and 16 multi-factor authentication methods. PortalGuard is the only IAM platform to offer Identity-Bound Biometrics, available on-premises or in the cloud, as a service (IDaaS).

“Because of the many high-profile companies and government agencies that we work with, Cyberlitica chooses its partners very carefully with a vetting process that's one of the strictest in the industry,” said Bob Schiff, Founder and CEO, Cyberlitica. “That's why we chose BIO-key as our ‘Best of Breed’ partner for authentication. We know they have the products and services that our clients want and will service them with the support that each client needs to be successful in a very unpredictable world."

“Customers need multiple, interoperable solutions to solve their cybersecurity challenges,” said Fred Corsentino, CRO, BIO-key. “We look forward to working together with Cyberlitica to help customers improve their security posture, prevent cyberattacks, and solve their identity and access management challenges.”

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

About Cyberlitica (www.cyberlitica.com)

Cyberlitica offers threat intelligence solutions to employers and organizations of all sizes and across all industries. It provides Dark Web audit and monitoring services, Domain Intelligence Services identifying risk from where it originates…The Dark Web. It delivers 24x7x365 Dark Web monitoring and notification services, as well as the most cutting-edge insights, professional services, and customized training solutions that significantly mitigate risk.

