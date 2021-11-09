English Swedish

Stockholm, Sweden, November 9, 2021



Immunicum to Present New Research Data at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting



Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on hard-to-treat established tumors and the prevention of cancer recurrence, announced today that it will present new data on its cancer relapse vaccine DCP-001 at the The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 36th Annual Meeting (SITC 2021), being held Wednesday, November 10, 2021 to Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. and virtually.



The study presented by Satwinder Kaur Singh, Ph.D., Director Research at Immunicum, demonstrates that after intradermal injection in a human skin explant model, DCP-001 is taken up by migrating skin dendritic cells and simultaneously leads to the activation of these cells. The process, which also takes place in cell cultures with monocyte-derived dendritic cells, can be enhanced by blocking CD47, providing for combination rationale with anti-CD47 therapies.



“The research data presented at SITC 2021 are supportive of our observations in the clinical studies and elucidate how intradermal vaccination with DCP-001 leads to systemic immune responses against tumor antigens,” commented Alex Karlsson-Parra, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Immunicum. “The study also demonstrates Immunicum’s scientific leadership in the field of allogeneic dendritic cell biology.”



Accepted abstracts will be available online on the SITC website on November 9, 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST)/ 2:00 PM Central European Time (CET)





Poster Details:



Abstract Title: CD47 and phosphatidylserine contribute to the interaction between antigen presenting cells and the allogeneic cell-based relapse vaccine DCP-001

Abstract Number: 219

Presenter: Satwinder Kaur Singh, Ph.D.

Session Title: Cellular Therapies

Session Date & Time: November 12, 2021, Poster hours: 7:00 AM - 8:30 PM EST

Location: Poster Hall E



All posters will be made available as virtual ePosters throughout the SITC 2021 conference. In addition, the poster will be made available on the Immunicum website following the poster presentation.

About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is a biopharmaceutical company focused on hard-to-treat established tumors and the prevention of cancer recurrence, two key challenges in oncology. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for solid and blood-borne tumors. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.immunicum.com

