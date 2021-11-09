Worksport signs with Canadian agency to explore Government-wide Sustainable Energy Opportunities

Mississauga, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd’s (Nasdaq-CM: WKSP; WKSPW) (the “Company”) wholly owned subsidiary Terravis Energy has engaged consulting agency, Kealey & Associates to provide it with guidance with respect to introducing Terravis’ R&D initiatives to various agencies with the Canadian governments.



Kealey & Associates is a consulting agency with a strong focus on strategy and advocacy for its clients. The agency’s team has over 20 years of experience in the business practices of strategic communications, management consulting, and public policy advocacy in health care, energy, consumer packaged goods, sales, and marketing. Mr. Kealey and his team of consultants have in-depth political experience and expertise that has positively influenced public policy and legislation across North America. Kealey & Associates has effectively combined business and political proficiencies to provide the most strategic and effective advice and programs for its clients over the years.

Terravis Energy CEO Lorenzo H. Rossi comments, “We are excited to work with Marc and his team as we gear up for this next phase of large-scale business, which requires special introductions to government dynamics. Our teams at Worksport and Terravis Energy look forward to showcasing our game-changing technologies to the world, especially to those communities across Canada that are in desperate need for sustainable solutions.”

Kealey & Associates’ strategies and programs maximize potential outcomes by minimizing, and in some cases eliminating altogether, potential barriers to government-wide opportunities. Their comprehensive understanding of government dynamics and first-hand experience of government policy initiatives and legislation mechanics ensure that any potential barriers are identified and addressed before the gates open. In the 21st century, one must know the process, the bureaucrats, and the stakeholders. Worksport is innovating at breakneck speed in fairly regulated markets and has strategically signed with Kealey & Associates to weave through government dynamics to maximize Company programs.

The Company’s commitment to decarbonizing transportation and shifting consumer mindsets toward sustainable energy technologies is driven stronger every day. Management believes that the Company’s solar-integrated as well as Hydrogen-based solutions have immense potential to weave seamlessly into people’s lifestyles, enhancing their respective utilities. And with Terravis Systems now available for Preorder, Worksport’s Terravis line of products are right around the corner of automated Production.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com , www.investworksport.com and www.goterravis.com.

Connect with Worksport:

Please follow the company’s social media accounts on Twitter , Facebook , Linkedin , and Instagram , as well as sign up for the company’s newsletters at www.worksport.com or www.investworksport.com. Worksport Ltd. strives to provide frequent updates of its operations to its community of investors, clients, and customers to maintain the highest level of visibility.

Linkedin

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

For additional information, please contact:

Steven Obadiah

Business Development Manager

Worksport Ltd.

T: 1-(888) 506-2013

E: investors@worksport.com

W: www.investworksport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of the Company concerning its business strategy, an up listing to a national exchange, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. No Stock Exchange or Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Attachments