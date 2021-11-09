Plant Veda Prepares to Ramp up Production by Hiring Veteran Plant Manager Mehdi Gohardehi

VANCOUVER, B.C., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative food manufacturer, is pleased to announce that production and food quality expert, Mehdi Gohardehi, has been engaged by the Company as a Plant Manager.



Mr. Gohardehi previously commanded manufacturing operations at Solico Group, a multinational food company with an annual turnover of a billion dollars. He managed the facility to the highest of global food & safety standards, including compliance and certification with the International Standards Organization (ISO) and HACCP, a systematic and preventive approach to food safety. Mr. Gohardehi also oversaw compliance with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). Products formulated under Mr. Gohardehi’s oversight included dairy products, ready meals, beverages, and snacks.

“Managing production growth in food manufacturing is as much of an art as it is a science," states Plant Veda CEO, Sunny Gurnani. “Mehdi’s significant expertise and deep knowledge in running large scale dairy-based operations will be critical as we continue to build out the facility and quickly scale up our production to meet the market demand.”

“This dairy industry veteran has proven his formula with a hands-on approach, lean manufacturing and scalability without compromising quality or safety. Please join me in welcoming Mehdi to the Plant Veda family.”

About Plant Veda (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B)

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. We remain clear in our goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health through plant-based consumption. Our Company has succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives, continuing shaking up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave our customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

Learn more at www.PlantVeda.com .

To subscribe to updates about Plant Veda, visit www.PlantVeda.com/pages/investors .

To find Plant Veda products at a location near you, visit www.PlantVeda.com/pages/store-locations .

Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , YouTube

Company Contact:

Aaron Wong, Director

Email: Aaron@PlantVeda.com

Number: 778-840-9664

Investor Relations:

Email: Investors@PlantVeda.com

Number: 778-383-6737

Media Contact:

Email: Media@PlantVeda.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the anticipated performance of Plant Veda’s in the dairy-alternative industry, in addition to the following: Potential outcomes from the hiring of Mehdi Gohardehi. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the dairy-alternative markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of securities in the United States or any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of the United States or any such state or jurisdiction.