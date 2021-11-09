Illinois Will Be Home to 25 New Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Locations

Co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Concept to Make its Mark on Windy City and Surrounding Area

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and 13 other restaurant concepts, is heading to Illinois with a newly inked deal in partnership with A.D.T.J. Development LLC to open 25 Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express stores throughout the state of Illinois, in particular, in Chicago and the surrounding area.

The locations are slated to open over the next eight years. Both the Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express brands have been populating the West Coast, East Coast, and regions in the South. This will be FAT Brands’ largest presence in Illinois to date and signals a substantial move into the Midwest markets.

“The city of Chicago has a vibrant restaurant scene and has welcomed fast casual eateries over the past decade. It’s an exciting time for FAT Brands to be growing our presence in the area,” said FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn. “We are eager to plant our roots down in Chicago and the state as a whole, delivering an unparalleled burger and wing experience to new audiences.”

“Fatburger has always been our favorite burger and we have each traveled far and wide,” said Managing Partner of A.D.T.J. Development LLC Toi Salter. “We are excited as a team to bring the Fatburger experience to the state of Illinois.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs, to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible™ Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com.

For more information or to find a Buffalo’s Express near you, please visit www.buffalos.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 15 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,100 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings and proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with over 100 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family™.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to future store openings in Illinois and the future financial performance and growth of FAT Brands. Forward-looking statements reflect our expectations concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that are filed by FAT Brands Inc. from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

