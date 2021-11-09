Pax8 Named to Outside’s Annual Best Places to Work

DENVER, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced it has been named in Outside Magazine's annual list of Best Places to Work. The program recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work, and help their companies grow.



“We are honored to receive this admired recognition,” said John Street, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8. “With everyone working from home, creating an environment where employees have work-life balance and feel supported is critical. We will continue enhancing Pax8’s award-winning culture to provide our employees the benefits and resources to maintain a healthy lifestyle, enjoy the outdoors, and grow successful careers.”

The Outside Best Places to Work program is an annual sponsored content feature presented by Outside Magazine and Best Companies Group that lists organizations with the highest employee engagement and satisfaction levels. Harrisburg, PA.-based Best Companies Group identifies the leading employers by conducting a free two-part assessment of each company. The first part is a questionnaire completed by the employer about company policies, practices, and demographics, and the second part is a confidential employee survey on engagement and satisfaction. The program divides employers into small, 15-49 employees; medium, 50-249 employees; and large, 250 or more employees. This year’s report features 75 companies of various sizes.

Rankings and profiles of the winning companies can be found at www.outsideonline.com.

To learn more about Pax8, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

