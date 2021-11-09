The 27th annual REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive begins November 15

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lower Mainland’s largest and longest running blanket drive is set to kick off on Monday, November 15, and will run until November 22!



The REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive will combine its traditional collection and distribution of warm clothes and blankets with an online fundraiser for our partner charities due to lighter restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 27-year-old blanket drive campaign is a partnership among the Lower Mainland’s three real estate boards, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV), the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB), and the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board (CADREB).

In a traditional year, the more than 18,000 Realtors in the region would work with their clients and a network of charitable organizations in every Lower Mainland community to collect and distribute blankets and lightly used clothing to help more than 35,000 residents stay warm during the winter months.

The easing of some pandemic restrictions has prompted organizers to safely resume the campaign, as well as continue with the successful online fundraising effort first held in 2020.

“Although some COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, the pandemic continues to adversely affect our partner charities,” said Taylor Biggar, Chair, REBGV. “With the success of our online fundraiser last year, we’re holding both a blanket drive and financial drive in 2021 to help meet these dual needs of the charities.”

“The effects of the pandemic continue to impact those in our communities who are most vulnerable, and the Blanket Drive gives us all opportunities to do our part to help fulfill a great need,” Larry Anderson, FVREB President said. “Our members and volunteers take personal pride in being part of a collective effort, knowing their donations make a real and human impact in the community.”

Help spread the word about the REALTORS Care® Blanket Charity Drive! Visit www.facebook.com/BlanketDrive for a list of donation drop-off locations across the region and to find shareable social media posts and other content.

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver and Fraser Valley Real Estate Boards are professional associations representing more than 18,000 REALTORS® who live and work in the Lower Mainland from Whistler to Abbotsford. The Boards provide a variety of member services, including the Multiple Listing Service®. For more information on real estate, statistics, and buying or selling a home, contact a local REALTOR® or visit www.rebgv.org or www.fvreb.bc.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c1541b0-fabc-4127-84a3-e164f36a0ca5