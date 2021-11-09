Peter Kent hired as ClubCorp’s Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Growth

DALLAS, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClubCorp – The World Leader in Private Clubs® – today announced Peter Kent, known in the industry for his global sales and business development efforts, has joined as its new Chief Commercial Officer focused on continuing the company’s innovative efforts to drive revenue.



“We are excited to have Peter join our team. With his experience building and leading sales and revenue organizations, Peter will continue to develop an integrated and innovative sales strategy serving our clubs, and most importantly our membership,” said ClubCorp CEO David Pillsbury. “He will lead an experienced and diverse sales team and will build on the strong foundation we have today in membership, private events, outings and retail.”

Before joining ClubCorp, Kent served as Chief Commercial Officer for ILITCH Sports and Entertainment managing commercial aspects of the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, 313 Presents, and Olympia Development. At Ilitch Sports, Kent managed all aspects of sales, pricing, revenue management, strategic partnerships, sponsorship sales, and more.

“ClubCorp is known in the industry for its vast portfolio of premier and family-focused clubs, innovative benefits and services and experiential lifestyle,” Kent said. “With the footprint of ClubCorp and the work they are doing to diversify and increase participation in the game along with the variety of experiences that ClubCorp makes available through golf and country clubs, city clubs, stadium clubs and Big Shots Golf, ClubCorp is set for accelerated growth in all areas of the business and I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the already impressive team.”

Bob Morse, ClubCorp’s President and Chief Operating Officer said, “Peter’s experience in building a world-class sales team and culture will help expand our product offer within our current membership and introduce new consumer markets to the robust lifestyle experiences we provide. We’re thrilled to have Peter leading this effort.”

Kent worked as Regional Sales Manager at Nike Golf back in 2002. He then joined Pillsbury four years later at the PGA Tour. In total, Kent spent 11 years with the PGA Tour as Senior Vice President Global Business Development/Tournament Revenue. He managed global sales efforts for all properties/tours under the PGA Tour umbrella. Early in his Tour career, Kent helped lead retail business for the PGA Tour and TPC properties. Through his success in that area of the Tour’s business doubling sales and profitability, he was assigned to build a national sales organization for the PGA Tour’s overall tournament business.

