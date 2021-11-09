BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For October 2021

Clichy, FRANCE

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For October 2021

CLICHY – November 08, 2021

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for October 2021 :

DateNumber of sharesAverage weighted price in €Amount in €
01/10/2139551,153520 205,63
01/10/215 05551,1535258 580,94
04/10/215 40051,5642278 446,68
05/10/215 85047,7123279 116,96
06/10/215 85047,7892279 566,82
07/10/215 80047,8734277 665,72
08/10/215 75048,3654278 101,05
11/10/218 70048,1862419 219,94
12/10/218 66048,4605419 667,93
13/10/218 65048,5382419 855,43
14/10/215 31248,7618259 022,68
14/10/2128848,761814 043,40
15/10/218 62048,7018419 809,52
18/10/218 49648,9031415 480,74
18/10/218448,90314 107,86
19/10/218 57548,9679419 899,74
20/10/218 39448,8298409 877,34
20/10/2120648,829810 058,94
21/10/218 58048,9020419 579,16
22/10/218 50049,4753420 540,05
25/10/218 32050,3458418 877,06
26/10/218 37550,0880419 487,00
27/10/218 00052,0327416 261,60
28/10/218 39050,1169420 480,79
29/10/218 23150,2143413 313,90
29/10/2112950,21436 477,64
TOTAL158 61049,28917 817 744,52

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Contact

Sophie Palliez-Capian
VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
+33 1 45 19 55 28
+ 33 87 89 3351
Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Michèle Ventura
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 52 98
Michele.ventura@bicworld.com

Albane de La Tour d’Artaise
Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 51 51
+ 33 7 85 88 19 48
Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

2021-2022 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

3rd Quarter 2021 ResultsOctober 26, 2021
FY 2021 ResultsFebruary 15, 2022
1st Quarter 2022 ResultsApril 26, 2022
2022 Annual General Meeting18 May, 2022
First Half 2022 ResultsAugust 2, 2022
3 rd Quarter 2022 ResultsOctober 27, 2022

Attachment


Attachments

BIC_Trading in own shares_OCT21