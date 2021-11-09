BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For October 2021

English French

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For October 2021

CLICHY – November 08, 2021

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for October 2021 :

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 01/10/21 395 51,1535 20 205,63 01/10/21 5 055 51,1535 258 580,94 04/10/21 5 400 51,5642 278 446,68 05/10/21 5 850 47,7123 279 116,96 06/10/21 5 850 47,7892 279 566,82 07/10/21 5 800 47,8734 277 665,72 08/10/21 5 750 48,3654 278 101,05 11/10/21 8 700 48,1862 419 219,94 12/10/21 8 660 48,4605 419 667,93 13/10/21 8 650 48,5382 419 855,43 14/10/21 5 312 48,7618 259 022,68 14/10/21 288 48,7618 14 043,40 15/10/21 8 620 48,7018 419 809,52 18/10/21 8 496 48,9031 415 480,74 18/10/21 84 48,9031 4 107,86 19/10/21 8 575 48,9679 419 899,74 20/10/21 8 394 48,8298 409 877,34 20/10/21 206 48,8298 10 058,94 21/10/21 8 580 48,9020 419 579,16 22/10/21 8 500 49,4753 420 540,05 25/10/21 8 320 50,3458 418 877,06 26/10/21 8 375 50,0880 419 487,00 27/10/21 8 000 52,0327 416 261,60 28/10/21 8 390 50,1169 420 480,79 29/10/21 8 231 50,2143 413 313,90 29/10/21 129 50,2143 6 477,64 TOTAL 158 610 49,2891 7 817 744,52

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Contact

Sophie Palliez-Capian

VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement

+33 1 45 19 55 28

+ 33 87 89 3351

Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Michèle Ventura

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 52 98

Michele.ventura@bicworld.com

Albane de La Tour d’Artaise

Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 51 51

+ 33 7 85 88 19 48

Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr

2021-2022 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

3rd Quarter 2021 Results October 26, 2021 FY 2021 Results February 15, 2022 1st Quarter 2022 Results April 26, 2022 2022 Annual General Meeting 18 May, 2022 First Half 2022 Results August 2, 2022 3 rd Quarter 2022 Results October 27, 2022

Attachment