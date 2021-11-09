AssetMark Reports $86.8B Platform Assets for Third Quarter 2021

CONCORD, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Net income for the quarter was $12.3 million, or $0.17 per share.
  • Adjusted net income for the quarter was $29.9 million, or $0.40 per share, on total revenue of $139.7 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $44.8 million, or 32.0% of total revenue.
  • Platform assets increased 29.1% year-over-year and 2.6% quarter-over-quarter to $86.8 billion, aided by quarterly record net flows of $2.8 billion and partially offset by a negative market impact net of fees of $0.6 billion. Year-to-date annualized net flows as a percentage of beginning-of-year platform assets were 12.5%.
  • More than 6,500 new households and 201 new producing advisors joined the AssetMark platform during the third quarter. In total, as of September 30, 2021 there were over 8,500 advisors (approximately 2,750 were engaged advisors) and over 203,000 investor households on the AssetMark platform.
  • We realized a 23.7% annualized production lift from existing advisors for the third quarter, indicating that advisors continued to grow organically and increase wallet share on our platform.

“This is another record-breaking quarter for AssetMark, underscoring the strength of our business and execution of our advisor-centric strategy,” said AssetMark CEO Natalie Wolfsen. “Net flows of $2.8 billion marked the third consecutive quarter of record organic growth. We also realized the company’s highest quarterly revenue, adjusted EBITDA, net income and EPS this quarter. While we are very happy with these results, our focus remains on the future and our commitment to delivering value to our advisors and our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2021 Key Operating Metrics

 3Q213Q20Variance per year
Operational metrics:    
Platform assets (at period-beginning) (millions of dollars)84,59463,22933.8%
Net flows (millions of dollars)2,8301,209134.1%
Market impact net of fees (millions of dollars)(598)2,816NM
Acquisition impact (millions of dollars)--NM
Platform assets (at period-end) (millions of dollars)86,82667,25429.1%
Net flows lift (% of beginning of year platform assets)3.8%2.0%180 bps
Advisors (at period-end)8,5528,4730.9%
Engaged advisors (at period-end)2,7492,39814.6%
Assets from engaged advisors (at period-end) (millions of dollars)79,66760,04332.7%
Households (at period-end)203,004182,68311.1%
New producing advisors20117117.5%
Production lift from existing advisors (annualized %)23.7%18.7%26.6%
Assets in custody at ATC (at period-end) (millions of dollars)65,65647,98936.8%
ATC client cash (at period-end) (millions of dollars)2,6112,656(1.7%)
    
Financial metrics:    
Total revenue (millions of dollars)14010730.4%
Net income (loss) (millions of dollars)12.28.642.5%
Net income (loss) margin (%)8.8%8.0%80 bps
Capital expenditure (millions of dollars)9.38.311.3%
    
Non-GAAP financial metrics:   
Adjusted EBITDA (millions of dollars)44.829.352.6%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)32.0%27.4%460 bps
Adjusted net income (millions of dollars)29.918.264.5%
Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results   

Webcast and Conference Call Information

AssetMark will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2021 results. In conjunction with this earnings press release, AssetMark has posted an earnings presentation on its investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. 

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment advisor subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $86.8 billion in platform assets as of September 30, 2021 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology that conveys uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including our business strategies, our financial performance, investments in new products, services and capabilities and general market, economic and business conditions. Other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our prospectus dated July 17, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Additional information is also available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. All information provided in this release is based on information available to us as of the date of this press release and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are inherently uncertain. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.


AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands except share data and par value)

  September 30,
2021		  December 31,
  2020		 
  (unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $50,448  $70,619 
Restricted cash  12,000   11,000 
Investments, at fair value  13,872   10,577 
Fees and other receivables, net  9,776   8,891 
Income tax receivable, net  11,154   8,596 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  11,305   13,637 
Total current assets  108,555   123,320 
Property, plant and equipment, net  7,788   7,388 
Capitalized software, net  71,994   68,835 
Other intangible assets, net  706,623   655,736 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  23,315   27,496 
Goodwill  440,757   338,848 
Other assets  2,145   1,965 
Total assets $1,361,177  $1,223,588 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $1,024  $2,199 
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities  47,724   43,694 
Total current liabilities  48,748   45,893 
Long-term debt, net  115,000   75,000 
Other long-term liabilities  17,190   16,302 
Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities  29,288   31,820 
Deferred income tax liabilities, net  159,475   149,500 
Total long-term liabilities  320,953   272,622 
Total liabilities  369,701   318,515 
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock, $0.001 par value (675,000,000 shares authorized and 73,548,557 and 72,459,255 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)  74   72 
Additional paid-in capital  923,511   850,430 
Retained earnings  67,891   54,571 
Total stockholders’ equity  991,476   905,073 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $1,361,177  $1,223,588 


AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Revenue:                
Asset-based revenue $134,152  $103,808  $374,655  $304,170 
Subscription-based revenue  3,172      3,172    
Spread-based revenue  1,235   2,628   6,513   14,128 
Other revenue  1,108   702   2,375   2,861 
Total revenue  139,667   107,138   386,715   321,159 
Operating expenses:                
Asset-based expenses  38,697   33,431   110,609   98,530 
Spread-based expenses  (484)  436   1,060   2,158 
Employee compensation  44,051   42,802   150,800   131,663 
General and operating expenses  18,794   15,947   52,599   48,695 
Professional fees  5,071   3,636   14,349   10,627 
Depreciation and amortization  10,648   8,670   29,849   25,826 
Total operating expenses  116,777   104,922   359,266   317,499 
Interest expense  1,061   1,344   2,606   4,445 
Other income (expense), net  119   (15)  82   (4)
Income (loss) before income taxes  21,710   887   24,761   (781)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes  9,460   (7,710)  11,441   (2,834)
Net income  12,250   8,597   13,320   2,053 
Net comprehensive income $12,250  $8,597  $13,320  $2,053 
Net income per share attributable to common
    stockholders:		                
Basic $0.17  $0.13  $0.19  $0.03 
Diluted  0.17   0.12   0.19   0.03 
Weighted average number of common shares
    outstanding, basic		  72,921,794   67,282,040   71,764,582   67,211,341 
Weighted average number of common shares
    outstanding, diluted		  73,566,777   70,068,690   71,940,398   69,695,817 


AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2021  2020 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net income $13,320  $2,053 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  29,849   25,826 
Interest  540   456 
Deferred income taxes  226   593 
Share-based compensation  48,079   40,041 
Impairment of right-of-use assets and property, plant, and equipment     2,381 
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:        
Fees and other receivables, net  (594)  2,853 
Receivables from related party  (91)  (42)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  4,866   4,796 
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities  14   (13,160)
Income tax receivable, net  (2,308)  (11,398)
Net cash provided by operating activities  93,901   54,399 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Purchase of WBI OBS Financial, LLC, net of cash received     (18,561)
Purchase of Voyant, Inc., net of cash received  (124,236)   
Purchase of investments  (2,435)  (1,896)
Sale of investments  173   12 
Purchase of property and equipment  (652)  (2,288)
Purchase of computer software  (26,016)  (18,750)
Net cash used in investing activities  (153,166)  (41,483)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Proceeds from credit facility draw down  75,000    
Payments on credit facility  (35,000)   
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  94   187 
Net cash provided by financing activities  40,094   187 
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  (19,171)  13,103 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period  81,619   105,341 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $62,448  $118,444 
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION        
Income taxes paid $15,977  $8,807 
Interest paid  1,870   3,985 
Non-cash operating activities:        
Non-cash changes to right-of-use assets  (1,176)  38,734 
Non-cash changes to lease liabilities  (1,176)  40,078 
Common stock issued in acquisition of business  24,910   - 

Explanations and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income, all of which are non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating our performance. We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that such non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, such non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.  

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and less interest income), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments set forth below. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful financial metrics in assessing our operating performance from period to period because they exclude certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business, such as certain material non-cash items and other adjustments such as share-based compensation, strategic initiatives and reorganization and integration costs. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provide useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including:

  • non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance; and
  • costs associated with acquisitions and the resulting integrations, debt refinancing, restructuring, litigation and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

We use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin:

  • as measures of operating performance;
  • for planning purposes, including the preparation of budgets and forecasts;
  • to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business;
  • to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies;
  • in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance; and
  • as considerations in determining compensation for certain employees.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation to, or as substitutes for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;
  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments; and
  • the definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin can differ significantly from company to company and as a result have limitations when comparing similarly titled measures across companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited).

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 
(in thousands except for percentages) 2021  2020  2021  2020 
Net income $12,250  $8,597   8.8%  8.0%
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes  9,460   (7,710)  6.8%  (7.2)%
Interest income  (18)  (111)     (0.1)%
Interest expense  1,061   1,344   0.8%  1.3%
Amortization/depreciation  10,648   8,670   7.6%  8.1%
EBITDA  33,401   10,790   24.0%  10.1%
Share-based compensation(1)  7,974   12,919   5.7%  12.1%
Reorganization and integration costs(2)  2,315   101   1.7%  0.1%
Acquisition expenses(3)  948   3,014   0.7%  2.8%
Business continuity plan(4)  4   42       
Office closures(5)     2,479      2.3%
Unrealized loss (gain) in investments  119   (15)  0.1%   
Adjusted EBITDA $44,761  $29,330   32.2%  27.4%
                 
  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
(in thousands except for percentages) 2021  2020  2021  2020 
Net income $13,320  $2,053   3.4%  0.6%
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes  11,441   (2,834)  3.0%  (0.9)%
Interest income  (116)  (842)     (0.3)%
Interest expense  2,606   4,445   0.7%  1.4%
Amortization/depreciation  29,849   25,826   7.7%  8.1%
EBITDA  57,100   28,648   14.8%  8.9%
Share-based compensation(1)  48,079   40,041   12.4%  12.5%
Reorganization and integration costs(2)  8,094   248   2.1%  0.1%
Acquisition expenses(3)  5,236   10,239   1.4%  3.2%
Business continuity plan(4)  136   1,383      0.4%
Office closures(5)  167   2,479      0.8%
Unrealized loss (gain) in investments  82   (4)      
Adjusted EBITDA $118,894  $83,034   30.7%  25.9%
  1. “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of Class C Common Units (which are incentive units) of AssetMark Holdings LLC, our former parent company, and RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
  2. “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to the departure of our former chief executive officer in March 2021, our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
  3. “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.
  4. “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to operations while transitioning to a remote workforce and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  5. “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.

Set forth below is a summary of the adjustments involved in the reconciliation from net income and net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, broken out by compensation and non-compensation expenses (unaudited).

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021		 Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
(in thousands) Compensation  Non-
Compensation 		 Total Compensation Non-
Compensation		 Total
Share-based compensation(1) $7,974  $  $7,974  $12,919  $  $12,919 
Reorganization and integration costs(2)  1,484   831   2,315   101      101 
Acquisition expenses(3)  178   770   948   1,409   1,605   3,014 
Business continuity plan(4)     4   4      42   42 
Office closures(5)              2,479   2,479 
Unrealized loss (gain) in investments     119   119      (15)  (15)
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA $9,636  $1,724  $11,360  $14,429  $4,111  $18,540 
                         
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021		 Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
(in percentages) Compensation Non-
Compensation		 Total Compensation Non-
Compensation		 Total
Share-based compensation(1)  5.7%     5.7%  12.1%     12.1%
Reorganization and integration costs(2)  1.1%  0.6%  1.7%  0.1%     0.1%
Acquisition expenses(3)  0.1%  0.5%  0.6%  1.3%  1.5%  2.8%
Business continuity plan(4)                  
Office closures(5)              2.3%  2.3%
Unrealized loss (gain) in investments                  
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin %  6.9%  1.1%  8.0%  13.5%  3.8%  17.3%
                         


  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021		 Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
(in thousands) Compensation Non-
Compensation		 Total Compensation Non-
Compensation		 Total
Share-based compensation(1) $48,079  $  $48,079  $40,041  $  $40,041 
Reorganization and integration costs(2)  4,417   3,677   8,094   250   (2)  248 
Acquisition expenses(3)  1,403   3,833   5,236   4,858   5,381   10,239 
Business continuity plan(4)  12   124   136   1,082   301   1,383 
Office closures(5)     167   167      2,479   2,479 
Unrealized loss (gain) in investments     82   82      (4)  (4)
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA $53,911  $7,883  $61,794  $46,231  $8,155  $54,386 
                         
  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021		 Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
(in percentages) Compensation Non-
Compensation		 Total Compensation Non-
Compensation		 Total
Share-based compensation(1)  12.4%     12.4%  12.5%     12.5%
Reorganization and integration costs(2)  1.1%  1.0%  2.1%  0.1%     0.1%
Acquisition expenses(3)  0.4%  1.0%  1.4%  1.5%  1.7%  3.2%
Business continuity plan(4)           0.3%  0.1%  0.4%
Office closures(5)              0.8%  0.8%
Unrealized loss (gain) in investments                  
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin %  13.9%  2.0%  15.9%  14.4%  2.6%  17.0%
  1. “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of Class C Common Units (which are incentive units) of AssetMark Holdings LLC, our former parent company, and RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
  2. “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to the departure of our former chief executive officer in March 2021, our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
  3. “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.
  4. “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to operations while transitioning to a remote workforce and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  5. “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income represents net income before: (a) share-based compensation expense, (b) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, (c) acquisition and related integration expenses, (d) restructuring and conversion costs and (e) certain other expenses. Reconciled items are tax effected using the income tax rates in effect for the applicable period, adjusted for any potentially non-deductible amounts. We prepared adjusted net income to eliminate the effects of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. We have historically not used adjusted net income for internal management reporting and evaluation purposes; however, we believe that adjusted net income, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including
the following:

  • non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance;
  • costs associated with acquisitions and related integrations, restructuring and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance; and
  • amortization expense can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon each company’s financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of acquired intangible assets and the method by which assets were acquired; as such, the amortization of intangible assets obtained in acquisitions is not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

Adjusted net income does not purport to be an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities. The term adjusted net income is not defined under GAAP, and adjusted net income is not a measure of net income, operating income or any other performance or liquidity measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, adjusted net income has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation to, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • adjusted net income does not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • adjusted net income does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and
  • other companies in the financial services industry may calculate adjusted net income differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

The schedule set forth below presents the Company’s GAAP results from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, with certain line items adjusted for the items described above. Included below is also a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited).



Non-GAAP Presentation		 Three months ended
September 30,		  Nine months ended
September 30,
(in thousands) 2021  2020  2021  2020
Revenue:               
Asset-based revenue $134,152  $103,808  $374,655  $304,170
Subscription-based revenue  3,172      3,172   
Spread-based revenue  1,235   2,628   6,513   14,128
Other revenue  1,108   702   2,375   2,861
Total revenue  139,667   107,138   386,715   321,159
Adjusted operating expenses:               
Asset-based expenses  38,697   33,431   110,609   98,530
Spread-based expenses  (484)  436   1,060   2,158
Adjusted employee compensation (1)  34,415   28,373   96,889   85,432
Adjusted general and operating expenses (1)  17,712   12,107   46,198   41,483
Adjusted professional fees (1)  4,548   3,350   12,949   9,680
Adjusted depreciation and amortization (2)  4,679   3,562   13,664   10,502
Total adjusted operating expenses  99,567   81,259   281,369   247,785
Interest expense  1,061   1,344   2,606   4,445
Adjusted other expense, net (1)           
Adjusted income before income taxes  39,039   24,535   102,740   68,929
Adjusted provision for income taxes (3)  9,174   6,379   24,143   17,921
Adjusted net income $29,865  $18,156  $78,597  $51,008
Adjusted earnings per share $0.40  $0.25  $1.07  $0.70
Adjusted number of common shares outstanding,
      diluted (4)		  74,687,043   72,798,865   73,680,825   72,633,854
Adjusted EBITDA (5) $44,761  $29,330  $118,894  $83,034
  1. Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
  2. Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
  3. Consists of the provision for income taxes under US GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.
  4. Consists of the outstanding shares at period-end and the full dilutive impact of unvested equity awards which includes restricted stock awards, restricted stock units, stock options and stock appreciation rights.
  5. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and less interest income), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments set forth in the ‘Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin’ section above.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited).

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation. Three months ended
September 30, 2021		  Three months ended
September 30, 2020
(in thousands) GAAP  Adjustments  Adjusted  GAAP  Adjustments  Adjusted
Revenue:                       
Asset-based revenue $134,152  $  $134,152  $103,808  $  $103,808
Subscription-based revenue  3,172      3,172         
Spread-based revenue  1,235      1,235   2,628      2,628
Other revenue  1,108      1,108   702      702
Total revenue  139,667      139,667   107,138      107,138
Operating expenses:                       
Asset-based expenses  38,697      38,697   33,431      33,431
Spread-based expenses  (484)     (484)  436      436
Employee compensation (1)  44,051   (9,636)  34,415   42,802   (14,429)  28,373
General and operating expenses (1)  18,794   (1,082)  17,712   15,947   (3,840)  12,107
Professional fees (1)  5,071   (523)  4,548   3,636   (286)  3,350
Depreciation and amortization (2)  10,648   (5,969)  4,679   8,670   (5,108)  3,562
Total operating expenses  116,777   (17,210)  99,567   104,922   (23,663)  81,259
Interest expense  1,061      1,061   1,344      1,344
Other income (expense), net (1)  119   (119)     (15)  15   
Income before income taxes  21,710   17,329   39,039   887   23,648   24,535
Provision for (benefit from) income
      taxes (3)		  9,460   (286)  9,174   (7,710)  14,089   6,379
Net income $12,250      $29,865  $8,597      $18,156
  1. Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
  2. Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
  3. Consists of the provision for income taxes under US GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP
Presentation		 Nine months ended
September 30, 2021		  Nine months ended
September 30, 2020
(in thousands) GAAP  Adjustments  Adjusted  GAAP  Adjustments  Adjusted
Revenue:                       
Asset-based revenue $374,655  $  $374,655  $304,170  $  $304,170
Subscription-based revenue  3,172      3,172         
Spread-based revenue  6,513      6,513   14,128      14,128
Other revenue  2,375      2,375   2,861      2,861
Total revenue  386,715      386,715   321,159      321,159
Operating expenses:                       
Asset-based expenses  110,609      110,609   98,530      98,530
Spread-based expenses  1,060      1,060   2,158      2,158
Employee compensation (1)  150,800   (53,911)  96,889   131,663   (46,231)  85,432
General and operating expenses (1)  52,599   (6,401)  46,198   48,695   (7,212)  41,483
Professional fees (1)  14,349   (1,400)  12,949   10,627   (947)  9,680
Depreciation and amortization (2)  29,849   (16,185)  13,664   25,826   (15,324)  10,502
Total operating expenses  359,266   (77,897)  281,369   317,499   (69,714)  247,785
Interest expense  2,606      2,606   4,445      4,445
Other income (expense), net (1)  82   (82)     (4)  4   
Income (loss) before income taxes  24,761   77,979   102,740   (781)  69,710   68,929
Provision for (benefit from) income
      taxes (3)		  11,441   12,702   24,143   (2,834)  20,755   17,921
Net income $13,320      $78,597  $2,053      $51,008
  1. Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
  2. Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
  3. Consists of the provision for income taxes under US GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021		 Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
(in thousands) Compensation Non-
Compensation		 Total Compensation Non-
Compensation		 Total
Net income         $12,250          $8,597 
Acquisition-related amortization(1) $  $5,969   5,969  $  $5,108   5,108 
Expense adjustments(2)  1,662   1,605   3,267   1,510   4,126   5,636 
Share-based compensation  7,974      7,974   12,919      12,919 
Other expenses     119   119      (15)  (15)
Tax effect of adjustments(3)  (391)  677   286   (393)  (13,696)  (14,089)
Adjusted net income $9,245  $8,370  $29,865  $14,036  $(4,477) $18,156 
                         
  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021		 Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
(in thousands) Compensation Non-
Compensation		 Total Compensation Non-
Compensation		 Total
Net income         $13,320          $2,053 
Acquisition-related amortization(1) $  $16,185   16,185  $  $15,324   15,324 
Expense adjustments(2)  5,832   7,801   13,633   6,190   8,159   14,349 
Share-based compensation  48,079      48,079   40,041      40,041 
Other expenses     82   82      (4)  (4)
Tax effect of adjustments(3)  (1,371)  (11,331)  (12,702)  (1,609)  (19,146)  (20,755)
Adjusted net income $52,540  $12,737  $78,597  $44,622  $4,333  $51,008 
  1. Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
  2. Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above other than share-based compensation.
  3. Reflects the tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.


