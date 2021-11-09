AssetMark Reports $86.8B Platform Assets for Third Quarter 2021

CONCORD, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

Net income for the quarter was $12.3 million, or $0.17 per share.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $29.9 million, or $0.40 per share, on total revenue of $139.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $44.8 million, or 32.0% of total revenue.

Platform assets increased 29.1% year-over-year and 2.6% quarter-over-quarter to $86.8 billion, aided by quarterly record net flows of $2.8 billion and partially offset by a negative market impact net of fees of $0.6 billion. Year-to-date annualized net flows as a percentage of beginning-of-year platform assets were 12.5%.

More than 6,500 new households and 201 new producing advisors joined the AssetMark platform during the third quarter. In total, as of September 30, 2021 there were over 8,500 advisors (approximately 2,750 were engaged advisors) and over 203,000 investor households on the AssetMark platform.

We realized a 23.7% annualized production lift from existing advisors for the third quarter, indicating that advisors continued to grow organically and increase wallet share on our platform.

“This is another record-breaking quarter for AssetMark, underscoring the strength of our business and execution of our advisor-centric strategy,” said AssetMark CEO Natalie Wolfsen. “Net flows of $2.8 billion marked the third consecutive quarter of record organic growth. We also realized the company’s highest quarterly revenue, adjusted EBITDA, net income and EPS this quarter. While we are very happy with these results, our focus remains on the future and our commitment to delivering value to our advisors and our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2021 Key Operating Metrics

3Q21 3Q20 Variance per year Operational metrics: Platform assets (at period-beginning) (millions of dollars) 84,594 63,229 33.8% Net flows (millions of dollars) 2,830 1,209 134.1% Market impact net of fees (millions of dollars) (598) 2,816 NM Acquisition impact (millions of dollars) - - NM Platform assets (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 86,826 67,254 29.1% Net flows lift (% of beginning of year platform assets) 3.8% 2.0% 180 bps Advisors (at period-end) 8,552 8,473 0.9% Engaged advisors (at period-end) 2,749 2,398 14.6% Assets from engaged advisors (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 79,667 60,043 32.7% Households (at period-end) 203,004 182,683 11.1% New producing advisors 201 171 17.5% Production lift from existing advisors (annualized %) 23.7% 18.7% 26.6% Assets in custody at ATC (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 65,656 47,989 36.8% ATC client cash (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 2,611 2,656 (1.7%) Financial metrics: Total revenue (millions of dollars) 140 107 30.4% Net income (loss) (millions of dollars) 12.2 8.6 42.5% Net income (loss) margin (%) 8.8% 8.0% 80 bps Capital expenditure (millions of dollars) 9.3 8.3 11.3% Non-GAAP financial metrics: Adjusted EBITDA (millions of dollars) 44.8 29.3 52.6% Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 32.0% 27.4% 460 bps Adjusted net income (millions of dollars) 29.9 18.2 64.5% Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results

Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results



Webcast and Conference Call Information

AssetMark will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2021 results. In conjunction with this earnings press release, AssetMark has posted an earnings presentation on its investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date: November 9, 2021

November 9, 2021 Time: 2:00 p.m. PT; 5:00 p.m. ET

2:00 p.m. PT; 5:00 p.m. ET Phone: Listeners can pre-register for the conference call here: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9023/assetmark-financial-holdings-inc-q3-2021-earnings-conference-call/. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (dial in number, direct event passcode and registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering to join the call directly.

Listeners can pre-register for the conference call here: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9023/assetmark-financial-holdings-inc-q3-2021-earnings-conference-call/. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (dial in number, direct event passcode and registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering to join the call directly. Webcast: http://ir.assetmark.com. Please access the website 10 minutes prior to the start time. The webcast will be available in recorded form at http://ir.assetmark.com for 14 days from November 9, 2021.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.



AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment advisor subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $86.8 billion in platform assets as of September 30, 2021 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology that conveys uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including our business strategies, our financial performance, investments in new products, services and capabilities and general market, economic and business conditions. Other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our prospectus dated July 17, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Additional information is also available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. All information provided in this release is based on information available to us as of the date of this press release and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are inherently uncertain. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.





AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands except share data and par value)

September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,448 $ 70,619 Restricted cash 12,000 11,000 Investments, at fair value 13,872 10,577 Fees and other receivables, net 9,776 8,891 Income tax receivable, net 11,154 8,596 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,305 13,637 Total current assets 108,555 123,320 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,788 7,388 Capitalized software, net 71,994 68,835 Other intangible assets, net 706,623 655,736 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,315 27,496 Goodwill 440,757 338,848 Other assets 2,145 1,965 Total assets $ 1,361,177 $ 1,223,588 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,024 $ 2,199 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 47,724 43,694 Total current liabilities 48,748 45,893 Long-term debt, net 115,000 75,000 Other long-term liabilities 17,190 16,302 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 29,288 31,820 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 159,475 149,500 Total long-term liabilities 320,953 272,622 Total liabilities 369,701 318,515 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value (675,000,000 shares authorized and 73,548,557 and 72,459,255 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 74 72 Additional paid-in capital 923,511 850,430 Retained earnings 67,891 54,571 Total stockholders’ equity 991,476 905,073 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,361,177 $ 1,223,588





AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Asset-based revenue $ 134,152 $ 103,808 $ 374,655 $ 304,170 Subscription-based revenue 3,172 — 3,172 — Spread-based revenue 1,235 2,628 6,513 14,128 Other revenue 1,108 702 2,375 2,861 Total revenue 139,667 107,138 386,715 321,159 Operating expenses: Asset-based expenses 38,697 33,431 110,609 98,530 Spread-based expenses (484 ) 436 1,060 2,158 Employee compensation 44,051 42,802 150,800 131,663 General and operating expenses 18,794 15,947 52,599 48,695 Professional fees 5,071 3,636 14,349 10,627 Depreciation and amortization 10,648 8,670 29,849 25,826 Total operating expenses 116,777 104,922 359,266 317,499 Interest expense 1,061 1,344 2,606 4,445 Other income (expense), net 119 (15 ) 82 (4 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 21,710 887 24,761 (781 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 9,460 (7,710 ) 11,441 (2,834 ) Net income 12,250 8,597 13,320 2,053 Net comprehensive income $ 12,250 $ 8,597 $ 13,320 $ 2,053 Net income per share attributable to common

stockholders: Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.13 $ 0.19 $ 0.03 Diluted 0.17 0.12 0.19 0.03 Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding, basic 72,921,794 67,282,040 71,764,582 67,211,341 Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding, diluted 73,566,777 70,068,690 71,940,398 69,695,817





AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 13,320 $ 2,053 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 29,849 25,826 Interest 540 456 Deferred income taxes 226 593 Share-based compensation 48,079 40,041 Impairment of right-of-use assets and property, plant, and equipment — 2,381 Changes in certain assets and liabilities: Fees and other receivables, net (594 ) 2,853 Receivables from related party (91 ) (42 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,866 4,796 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 14 (13,160 ) Income tax receivable, net (2,308 ) (11,398 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 93,901 54,399 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of WBI OBS Financial, LLC, net of cash received — (18,561 ) Purchase of Voyant, Inc., net of cash received (124,236 ) — Purchase of investments (2,435 ) (1,896 ) Sale of investments 173 12 Purchase of property and equipment (652 ) (2,288 ) Purchase of computer software (26,016 ) (18,750 ) Net cash used in investing activities (153,166 ) (41,483 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from credit facility draw down 75,000 — Payments on credit facility (35,000 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 94 187 Net cash provided by financing activities 40,094 187 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (19,171 ) 13,103 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 81,619 105,341 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 62,448 $ 118,444 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION Income taxes paid $ 15,977 $ 8,807 Interest paid 1,870 3,985 Non-cash operating activities: Non-cash changes to right-of-use assets (1,176 ) 38,734 Non-cash changes to lease liabilities (1,176 ) 40,078 Common stock issued in acquisition of business 24,910 -

Explanations and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income, all of which are non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating our performance. We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that such non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, such non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and less interest income), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments set forth below. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful financial metrics in assessing our operating performance from period to period because they exclude certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business, such as certain material non-cash items and other adjustments such as share-based compensation, strategic initiatives and reorganization and integration costs. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provide useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including:

non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance; and

costs associated with acquisitions and the resulting integrations, debt refinancing, restructuring, litigation and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

We use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin:

as measures of operating performance;

for planning purposes, including the preparation of budgets and forecasts;

to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business;

to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies;

in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance; and

as considerations in determining compensation for certain employees.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation to, or as substitutes for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments; and

the definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin can differ significantly from company to company and as a result have limitations when comparing similarly titled measures across companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited).

Three Months Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands except for percentages) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 12,250 $ 8,597 8.8 % 8.0 % Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 9,460 (7,710 ) 6.8 % (7.2 )% Interest income (18 ) (111 ) — (0.1 )% Interest expense 1,061 1,344 0.8 % 1.3 % Amortization/depreciation 10,648 8,670 7.6 % 8.1 % EBITDA 33,401 10,790 24.0 % 10.1 % Share-based compensation(1) 7,974 12,919 5.7 % 12.1 % Reorganization and integration costs(2) 2,315 101 1.7 % 0.1 % Acquisition expenses(3) 948 3,014 0.7 % 2.8 % Business continuity plan(4) 4 42 — — Office closures(5) — 2,479 — 2.3 % Unrealized loss (gain) in investments 119 (15 ) 0.1 % — Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,761 $ 29,330 32.2 % 27.4 % Nine Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands except for percentages) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 13,320 $ 2,053 3.4 % 0.6 % Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 11,441 (2,834 ) 3.0 % (0.9 )% Interest income (116 ) (842 ) — (0.3 )% Interest expense 2,606 4,445 0.7 % 1.4 % Amortization/depreciation 29,849 25,826 7.7 % 8.1 % EBITDA 57,100 28,648 14.8 % 8.9 % Share-based compensation(1) 48,079 40,041 12.4 % 12.5 % Reorganization and integration costs(2) 8,094 248 2.1 % 0.1 % Acquisition expenses(3) 5,236 10,239 1.4 % 3.2 % Business continuity plan(4) 136 1,383 — 0.4 % Office closures(5) 167 2,479 — 0.8 % Unrealized loss (gain) in investments 82 (4 ) — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 118,894 $ 83,034 30.7 % 25.9 %

“Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of Class C Common Units (which are incentive units) of AssetMark Holdings LLC, our former parent company, and RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.

“Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to the departure of our former chief executive officer in March 2021, our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.

“Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.

“Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to operations while transitioning to a remote workforce and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.

Set forth below is a summary of the adjustments involved in the reconciliation from net income and net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, broken out by compensation and non-compensation expenses (unaudited).

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 (in thousands) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Share-based compensation(1) $ 7,974 $ — $ 7,974 $ 12,919 $ — $ 12,919 Reorganization and integration costs(2) 1,484 831 2,315 101 — 101 Acquisition expenses(3) 178 770 948 1,409 1,605 3,014 Business continuity plan(4) — 4 4 — 42 42 Office closures(5) — — — — 2,479 2,479 Unrealized loss (gain) in investments — 119 119 — (15 ) (15 ) Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA $ 9,636 $ 1,724 $ 11,360 $ 14,429 $ 4,111 $ 18,540 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 (in percentages) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Share-based compensation(1) 5.7 % — 5.7 % 12.1 % — 12.1 % Reorganization and integration costs(2) 1.1 % 0.6 % 1.7 % 0.1 % — 0.1 % Acquisition expenses(3) 0.1 % 0.5 % 0.6 % 1.3 % 1.5 % 2.8 % Business continuity plan(4) — — — — — — Office closures(5) — — — — 2.3 % 2.3 % Unrealized loss (gain) in investments — — — — — — Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin % 6.9 % 1.1 % 8.0 % 13.5 % 3.8 % 17.3 %





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 (in thousands) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Share-based compensation(1) $ 48,079 $ — $ 48,079 $ 40,041 $ — $ 40,041 Reorganization and integration costs(2) 4,417 3,677 8,094 250 (2 ) 248 Acquisition expenses(3) 1,403 3,833 5,236 4,858 5,381 10,239 Business continuity plan(4) 12 124 136 1,082 301 1,383 Office closures(5) — 167 167 — 2,479 2,479 Unrealized loss (gain) in investments — 82 82 — (4 ) (4 ) Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA $ 53,911 $ 7,883 $ 61,794 $ 46,231 $ 8,155 $ 54,386 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 (in percentages) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Share-based compensation(1) 12.4 % — 12.4 % 12.5 % — 12.5 % Reorganization and integration costs(2) 1.1 % 1.0 % 2.1 % 0.1 % — 0.1 % Acquisition expenses(3) 0.4 % 1.0 % 1.4 % 1.5 % 1.7 % 3.2 % Business continuity plan(4) — — — 0.3 % 0.1 % 0.4 % Office closures(5) — — — — 0.8 % 0.8 % Unrealized loss (gain) in investments — — — — — — Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin % 13.9 % 2.0 % 15.9 % 14.4 % 2.6 % 17.0 %

“Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of Class C Common Units (which are incentive units) of AssetMark Holdings LLC, our former parent company, and RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.

“Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to the departure of our former chief executive officer in March 2021, our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.

“Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.

“Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to operations while transitioning to a remote workforce and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income represents net income before: (a) share-based compensation expense, (b) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, (c) acquisition and related integration expenses, (d) restructuring and conversion costs and (e) certain other expenses. Reconciled items are tax effected using the income tax rates in effect for the applicable period, adjusted for any potentially non-deductible amounts. We prepared adjusted net income to eliminate the effects of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. We have historically not used adjusted net income for internal management reporting and evaluation purposes; however, we believe that adjusted net income, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including

the following:

non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance;

costs associated with acquisitions and related integrations, restructuring and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance; and

amortization expense can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon each company’s financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of acquired intangible assets and the method by which assets were acquired; as such, the amortization of intangible assets obtained in acquisitions is not considered a key measure of our operating performance.



Adjusted net income does not purport to be an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities. The term adjusted net income is not defined under GAAP, and adjusted net income is not a measure of net income, operating income or any other performance or liquidity measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, adjusted net income has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation to, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted net income does not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

adjusted net income does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and

other companies in the financial services industry may calculate adjusted net income differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.



The schedule set forth below presents the Company’s GAAP results from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, with certain line items adjusted for the items described above. Included below is also a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited).





Non-GAAP Presentation Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Asset-based revenue $ 134,152 $ 103,808 $ 374,655 $ 304,170 Subscription-based revenue 3,172 — 3,172 — Spread-based revenue 1,235 2,628 6,513 14,128 Other revenue 1,108 702 2,375 2,861 Total revenue 139,667 107,138 386,715 321,159 Adjusted operating expenses: Asset-based expenses 38,697 33,431 110,609 98,530 Spread-based expenses (484 ) 436 1,060 2,158 Adjusted employee compensation (1) 34,415 28,373 96,889 85,432 Adjusted general and operating expenses (1) 17,712 12,107 46,198 41,483 Adjusted professional fees (1) 4,548 3,350 12,949 9,680 Adjusted depreciation and amortization (2) 4,679 3,562 13,664 10,502 Total adjusted operating expenses 99,567 81,259 281,369 247,785 Interest expense 1,061 1,344 2,606 4,445 Adjusted other expense, net (1) — — — — Adjusted income before income taxes 39,039 24,535 102,740 68,929 Adjusted provision for income taxes (3) 9,174 6,379 24,143 17,921 Adjusted net income $ 29,865 $ 18,156 $ 78,597 $ 51,008 Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.25 $ 1.07 $ 0.70 Adjusted number of common shares outstanding,

diluted (4) 74,687,043 72,798,865 73,680,825 72,633,854 Adjusted EBITDA (5) $ 44,761 $ 29,330 $ 118,894 $ 83,034

Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.

Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.

Consists of the provision for income taxes under US GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization. Consists of the outstanding shares at period-end and the full dilutive impact of unvested equity awards which includes restricted stock awards, restricted stock units, stock options and stock appreciation rights.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and less interest income), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments set forth in the ‘Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin’ section above.



Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited).

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation. Three months ended

September 30, 2021 Three months ended

September 30, 2020 (in thousands) GAAP Adjustments Adjusted GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Revenue: Asset-based revenue $ 134,152 $ — $ 134,152 $ 103,808 $ — $ 103,808 Subscription-based revenue 3,172 — 3,172 — — — Spread-based revenue 1,235 — 1,235 2,628 — 2,628 Other revenue 1,108 — 1,108 702 — 702 Total revenue 139,667 — 139,667 107,138 — 107,138 Operating expenses: Asset-based expenses 38,697 — 38,697 33,431 — 33,431 Spread-based expenses (484 ) — (484 ) 436 — 436 Employee compensation (1) 44,051 (9,636 ) 34,415 42,802 (14,429 ) 28,373 General and operating expenses (1) 18,794 (1,082 ) 17,712 15,947 (3,840 ) 12,107 Professional fees (1) 5,071 (523 ) 4,548 3,636 (286 ) 3,350 Depreciation and amortization (2) 10,648 (5,969 ) 4,679 8,670 (5,108 ) 3,562 Total operating expenses 116,777 (17,210 ) 99,567 104,922 (23,663 ) 81,259 Interest expense 1,061 — 1,061 1,344 — 1,344 Other income (expense), net (1) 119 (119 ) — (15 ) 15 — Income before income taxes 21,710 17,329 39,039 887 23,648 24,535 Provision for (benefit from) income

taxes (3) 9,460 (286 ) 9,174 (7,710 ) 14,089 6,379 Net income $ 12,250 $ 29,865 $ 8,597 $ 18,156

Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.

Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.

Consists of the provision for income taxes under US GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP

Presentation Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 (in thousands) GAAP Adjustments Adjusted GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Revenue: Asset-based revenue $ 374,655 $ — $ 374,655 $ 304,170 $ — $ 304,170 Subscription-based revenue 3,172 — 3,172 — — — Spread-based revenue 6,513 — 6,513 14,128 — 14,128 Other revenue 2,375 — 2,375 2,861 — 2,861 Total revenue 386,715 — 386,715 321,159 — 321,159 Operating expenses: Asset-based expenses 110,609 — 110,609 98,530 — 98,530 Spread-based expenses 1,060 — 1,060 2,158 — 2,158 Employee compensation (1) 150,800 (53,911 ) 96,889 131,663 (46,231 ) 85,432 General and operating expenses (1) 52,599 (6,401 ) 46,198 48,695 (7,212 ) 41,483 Professional fees (1) 14,349 (1,400 ) 12,949 10,627 (947 ) 9,680 Depreciation and amortization (2) 29,849 (16,185 ) 13,664 25,826 (15,324 ) 10,502 Total operating expenses 359,266 (77,897 ) 281,369 317,499 (69,714 ) 247,785 Interest expense 2,606 — 2,606 4,445 — 4,445 Other income (expense), net (1) 82 (82 ) — (4 ) 4 — Income (loss) before income taxes 24,761 77,979 102,740 (781 ) 69,710 68,929 Provision for (benefit from) income

taxes (3) 11,441 12,702 24,143 (2,834 ) 20,755 17,921 Net income $ 13,320 $ 78,597 $ 2,053 $ 51,008

Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.

Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.

Consists of the provision for income taxes under US GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 (in thousands) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Net income $ 12,250 $ 8,597 Acquisition-related amortization(1) $ — $ 5,969 5,969 $ — $ 5,108 5,108 Expense adjustments(2) 1,662 1,605 3,267 1,510 4,126 5,636 Share-based compensation 7,974 — 7,974 12,919 — 12,919 Other expenses — 119 119 — (15 ) (15 ) Tax effect of adjustments(3) (391 ) 677 286 (393 ) (13,696 ) (14,089 ) Adjusted net income $ 9,245 $ 8,370 $ 29,865 $ 14,036 $ (4,477 ) $ 18,156 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 (in thousands) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Net income $ 13,320 $ 2,053 Acquisition-related amortization(1) $ — $ 16,185 16,185 $ — $ 15,324 15,324 Expense adjustments(2) 5,832 7,801 13,633 6,190 8,159 14,349 Share-based compensation 48,079 — 48,079 40,041 — 40,041 Other expenses — 82 82 — (4 ) (4 ) Tax effect of adjustments(3) (1,371 ) (11,331 ) (12,702 ) (1,609 ) (19,146 ) (20,755 ) Adjusted net income $ 52,540 $ 12,737 $ 78,597 $ 44,622 $ 4,333 $ 51,008

Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.

Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above other than share-based compensation.

Reflects the tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.





Contacts

Investors:

Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@assetmark.com

Media:

Alaina Kleinman

Head of PR & Communications

alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.



