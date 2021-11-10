ALSTOM SA : Alstom first half 2021/22 results – in line with Capital Markets Day on 6 July 2021

English French

Alstom first half 2021/22 results – in line with Capital Markets Day on 6 July 2021

Very solid o rder intake of €9.7 billion for H1 2021/22 , +81% versus proforma, ro bust backlog at €76.4 billion

Sales H1 2021/22 at €7.4 billion , +14% versus proforma

aEBIT 1 2 margin at 4.5%

Adjusted n et profit 2 3 of €17 2 million

Free Cash Flow 2 at € ( 1. 46 ) billion for H1 2021/22 , due to anticipated non-recurring adverse working capital change . P ositive F ree Cash Flow H2 2021/22 confirmed

Bombardier Transportation integration fully on track and progress on projects stabilisation

€400m synergies run rate4 and outlook 2024/25 confirmed

10 November 2021 – During the first half of fiscal year 2021/22 (between 1 April 2021 and 30 September 2021), Alstom booked €9.7 billion of orders and sales reached €7.4 billion. Book-to-bill ratio exceeded 1.3. Adjusted EBIT reached €335 million leading to an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.5%. Adjusted net profit2 3 amounted to €172 million. Free Cash Flow amounted to €(1,461) million. The backlog amounted to €76,362 million on 30 September 2021, providing strong visibility on future sales.

“Our first semester results are in line with our expectations as announced at the Capital Markets Day in July. During the first semester, the Group had a very strong commercial performance across all regions and product lines, illustrated by significant wins in Mexico, Taiwan, or Europe. Those successes leveraged the market momentum acceleration and the reinforced Group’s profile which combines qualified teams, diverse product portfolios and improved customer intimacy around the world. Our operational performance is also consistent with our plan, with the integration of Bombardier Transportation fully on track and the progress on project stabilisation. The Group is now firmly engaged on the continuous improvement of its financial trajectory.

Alstom, in the context of the COP 26, reiterates its commitments and targets to contribute to the decarbonisation of our economy through its green mobility solutions and innovations.”, said Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Alstom Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Key figures5

Actual figures

(in € million) Half-year ended 30 September 2020 Half-year ended

30 September

2020 proforma5 Half-year ended 30 September 2021 % change reported % change proforma5 Orders backlog 40,001 76,362 91% Orders received2 2,652 5,364 9,726 267% 81% Sales 3,518 6,536 7,443 112% 14% Adjusted EBIT1 2 263 335 27% Adjusted EBIT margin1 2

EBIT before PPA2 7.5%

197 4.5%

179



Adjusted net profit2 3 168 172 Free Cash Flow2 (253) (1,461)

***

Strategic and business update

The enlarged Group profile made progress on all four strategic pillars of its Alstom in Motion 2025 strategy in the first half year of 2021/22:

1. Growth by offering greater value to customers

Orders

The Group booked a very solid order intake of €9,726 million in H1 2021/22 versus €5,364 million in H1 2020/21 proforma (+81%), sustained by a strong commercial dynamic.

Alstom order intake is fuelled by the strong demand in Europe, totalling €6.3 billion of orders, notably with large orders such as €1.4 billion order in Denmark for 100 Coradia Stream trains and 15 years of maintenance. Alstom also signed several contracts in Germany, including a signalling order in Stuttgart with the Coburg rail node and an order for suburban trains in Hamburg totalling €0.5 billion.

Alstom booked €3.4 billion of orders outside Europe. In the Asia Pacific region, Alstom registered more than €1 billion, including 25 new generation X’trapolis suburban trains for €0.3 billion and the phase two of Taipei’s fully automated Circular Line for €0.4 billion. Americas, with €2.3 billion of orders, confirmed a positive market momentum with the Tren Maya large-scale intercity railway project for €1 billion and 60 new Flexity streetcars for the city of Toronto for €0.3 billion.

The book-to-bill ratio exceeded 1.3. The backlog amounted to €76.4 billion on 30 September 2021.

Sales





In H1 2021/22 (from 1 April to 30 September 2021), Alstom’s total sales reached €7,443 million versus €6,536 million in H1 2020/21 proforma (+14%), with recovery from last year’s lockdown.

H1 2021/22 sales in Services amounting €1,559 million illustrates the positive impact of traffic pick-up. In Rolling stock, the H1 2021/22 sales at €4,285 million were sustained by the progressive ramp-up of production. In Signalling, Alstom reported €1,077 million sales, benefiting from the sound level of project execution. Systems delivered €522 million of sales in H1 2021/22 with growth resuming thanks to the ramp-up of systems projects in Canada, Egypt and Thailand.

Sales related to non-performing backlog, representing sales on project under cost-to-cost method with a negative margin at completion amounted to €1.29 billion in H1 2021/22. Alstom confirms that the execution of such non-performing projects should last 2 to 3 years.

2. Innovation by Pioneering Smarter and Greener Mobility for All





Alstom reiterates its commitment to accelerate smart, green and inclusive mobility innovation. The R&D expenses in H1 2021/22 amounted to €220 million6.

During the first half of fiscal year 2021/22, Alstom confirmed its leadership in hydrogen trains. Coradia iLint, world's first hydrogen fuel cell passenger train which has already cumulated more than 200,000 km in passenger service, made its first runs this semester in Poland, Sweden and France. The Group has reached another milestone to build an innovative and strong hydrogen rail value chain by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Plastic Omnium to design onboard hydrogen storage solutions for railway.

In September 2021, Alstom also reached important milestones with its high capacity and energy-efficient electrical rail solutions by presenting Avelia Horizon power car. Avelia Horizon brings its predecessor’s benefits to a further level, offering 20% more capacity along with energy consumption reduced by 20% compared to the previous generation.

Alstom has also been awarded an integrated turnkey metro system with the train-to-train Signalling technology for line 18 of the Ile-de-France network. The train-to-train technology adds up to 30% in line capacity and reduces by up to 30% the energy consumption.

In September 2021 also, Alstom and Airbus Cybersecurity signed a worldwide cooperation agreement to provide cybersecurity solutions and services to rail operators.

3. Efficiency at scale, Powered by Digital





Alstom delivered in H1 2021/22 an adjusted EBIT7 of €335 million versus €263 million in H1 2020/21. It corresponds to a 4.5% aEBIT margin, impacted by the trading of non-performing backlog and progressive ramp-up of sales during the year.

Below adjusted EBIT, Alstom booked €(47) million of restructuring and rationalisation costs including the closure of Aptis activities and €(32) million of Bombardier Transportation integration costs and other costs.

Adjusted net profit8 reached € 172 million compared to €168 million the previous year, impacted by the volume effect, the integration costs and other one-off items below adjusted EBIT. Net profit from continued operations (Group share) stood at €(24) million, including net effect from purchase price allocation (PPA) after tax for €(196) million.

The gross margin backlog improved during H1 2021/22, based on trading low margin backlog and healthy gross margin on order intake.

4. One Alstom team Agile, Inclusive and Responsible





Alstom fully supports the Paris Agreement emission reduction targets and has implemented its own fully aligned targets9. The Group is being represented at COP26 to voice the importance of sustainable transport for decarbonization of the economy and promote alternatives to diesel in rail. It considers the COPs ambition as a catalyst to bring novel solutions for green and smart rail while further improving our environmental impact in production.

In 2021/22, the Alstom Foundation will benefit from a €2.2 million budget – a 50% increase which enabled the selection of more projects than usual and to address several new countries. 38 projects in 24 countries have been selected on October 2021 by the Foundation Board, relating to the protection of the environment, the access to energy and water, as well as the economic and social development, focusing on street children and orphans, and the employability of disadvantaged youth and women.

Alstom is proud of having joined the Paris stock exchange’s CAC 40 ESG® index after markets close on 17 September 2021, comprising the 40 companies within the CAC Large 60 Index that have demonstrated the best environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. This inclusion demonstrates the Group’s commitment to smart and sustainable mobility and underlines its policy in ESG.

***

Balance sheet

During the first half of fiscal year 2021/22, the Group Free Cash Flow is negative at €(1,461) million. As anticipated, the Free Cash Flow has been impacted by non-recurring working capital build-up due to project stabilisation efforts, phasing effect and industrial ramp-up.

The Group held €1,139 million of cash and cash equivalent at the end of September 2021. In addition, Alstom benefits from a strong liquidity with two Revolving Credit Facilities for a total of €3,250 million10 both fully undrawn.

Consequently, the Group liquidity stood at €4,389 million as of 30 September 2021, versus €4,500 million as of end of March 2021.

Alstom has increased its NEU CP11 program outstanding, from €250 million in March 2021 to €750 million end of September 2021.

In July 2021, Alstom successfully issued a two-tranches senior bond for a total amount of €1.2 billion. One 6-year tranche amounting to €500 million with a fixed coupon of 0.125% payable annually and one 9-year tranche amounting to €700 million with a fixed coupon of 0.5% payable annually.

***

Clear global integration roadmap

The new organisation of Alstom was fully deployed during H1 2021/22. The culture change roadmap has been defined and is now deployed from H1 2021/22. Alstom confirms the objective to generate €400 million cost synergies on annual run rate basis by the fourth to fifth year after closing of the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation on 29 January 2021

On processes convergence, Alstom has already achieved about 40% of its objectives, focusing on the commercial and tender processes and tools, as well as on the deployment of strong engineering and quality governance principles. Alstom expects to reach 80% of convergence of its processes by the end of the fiscal year 2021/22. 100% of Rolling stock sites are already using the new inventory management methodology.

On IT integration, Alstom has finalised the digital factory roadmap, and has already started its roll-out in some Bombardier Transportation legacy sites, leveraging the maturity of the solutions and its past deployment experience in Alstom.

The products convergence is on track. The products and components portfolios of both legacies have been reviewed extensively, enabling Alstom to offer the best of both legacies in tenders. Alstom has already prepared its new integrated R&D plan which is now being deployed across the organisation to intensify and focus innovation efforts.

***

Outlook for fiscal year 2021/22

As the basis for its 2021/22 guidance, the Group assumes neither further disruptions to the world economy, nor significant supply-chain shortages, that would materially impact the Group’s ability to deliver products and services.

Book to bill ratio above 1 on the back of a very good visibility on the short-term pipeline,

Sales progression in H2 vs H1 2021/22 as a result of production ramp-up and stabilisation efforts,

Progressive recovery of aEBIT,

Free Cash Flow generation as of H2 2021/22 and onwards.

***

Mid-term financial trajectory and objectives

The outlook given in connection with the Capital Markets Day held on 6 July 2021 is confirmed

Sales: Between 2020/21 (proforma sales of €14 billion) – and 2024/25, Alstom is aiming at sales Compound Annual Growth Rate over 5% supported by strong market momentum and unparalleled €76.4 billion backlog as of 30 September 2021, securing ca. €30 billion of sales over the next three years. Rolling stock should grow above market rate, Services at solid mid-single digit path and Signalling at high single digit path.





Profitability: The adjusted EBIT margin should reach between 8% and 10% from 2024/25 onwards, benefiting from operational excellence initiatives, the completion of the challenging projects in backlog while synergies are expected to deliver €400 million run rate between 2024/25 and 2025/26.





Free Cash Flow: From 2024/25 onwards, the conversion from adjusted net income 12 to Free Cash Flow should be over 80% 13 driven by mid-term stability of working capital, stabilisation of CAPEX to around 2% of sales and cash focus initiatives while benefiting from volume and synergies take up.





to Free Cash Flow should be over 80% driven by mid-term stability of working capital, stabilisation of CAPEX to around 2% of sales and cash focus initiatives while benefiting from volume and synergies take up. Alstom will maintain its disciplined capital allocation focusing on maintaining its investment grade profile while keeping flexibility and ability to pursue growth opportunities through focused bolt-on M&A.





Alstom is committed to delivering sustained shareholder returns with a dividend pay-out ratio14 of between 25% and 35%15





***

The management report and the consolidated financial statements, as approved by the Board of Directors, in its meeting held on 9 November 2021, are available on Alstom’s website at www.alstom.com. These financial statements were audited by the Statutory Auditors whose certification report is in the process of being issued.

1 aEBIT includes equity-accounted investments when these are considered to be part of the operating activities of the Group. This mainly includes Chinese joint-ventures, namely CASCO joint-venture for Alstom as well as, following the integration of Bombardier Transportation, Bombardier Sifang (Qingdao) Transportation Ltd., Bombardier NUG Propulsion System Co. Ltd.

2 Non - GAAP. See definition in the appendix

3 Net profit from continued operations (Group share) excluding the impact of amortisation of assets exclusively valued when determining the PPA in the context of business combination, net of the corresponding tax effect.

4 Objective to generate €400 million cost synergies on annual run rate basis by the fourth to fifth year after closing of the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation on 29 January 2021

5 Geographic and product breakdowns of reported orders, backlog and sales are provided in Appendix 1. Any reference in this document to variations « Pro forma like-for-like», orders and sales, correspond to a combined, non-audited, group vision including Alstom legacy fiscal year 2020/21 for the 1st Semester and legacy Bombardier Transportation contribution for 6 months of their fiscal year 2020 (April to September 2020) and are in line with Alstom accounting methods. The variations calculated using these combined figures exclude any scope and Forex adjustments and are defined in the appendix.

6 Excluding €(38) million of amortisation expenses of the purchase price allocation of Bombardier Transportation.

7 Non - GAAP. See definition in the apendix

8 net profit from continued operations (Group share) excluding the impact of amortisation of assets exclusively valued when determining the PPA in the context of business combination, net of the corresponding tax effect.

9 On legacy perimetre

10 €1,500 million long term Revolving Credit Facility maturing in October 26 with a 1-year extension option at lenders discretion remaining. A first one-year extension option has been successfully exercised in September 2021 with all lenders' consent. This facility is undrawn at September closing. And €1,750 million short term Revolving Credit Facility having a remaining 10-month maturity, and two 6-month extension options at the borrower's discretion up to August 2023. This facility is also undrawn at September closing.

11 Negociable European Commercial Papers

12 Adjusted net income

13 Subject to short term volatility

14 The pay-out ratio is calculated by dividing the amount of the overall dividend with the "Adjusted net profit from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of the parent, group share" as presented in the management report in the consolidated financial statements.

15 Of adjusted net income

About Alstom



Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail and trams to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on 29 January 2021, the enlarged Group’s combined proforma revenue amounts to €14 billion for the 12-month period ended 31 March 2021. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people. www.alstom.com

APPENDIX 1A – GEOGRAPHIC BREAKDOWN

Actual figures H1 % H1 % (in € million) 2020/21 Contrib. 2021/22 Contrib. Europe 1,088 41% 6,256 64% Americas 249 10% 2,270 23% Asia / Pacific 432 16% 1,042 11% Africa / Middle East / Central Asia 883 33% 158 2% Orders by destination 2,652 100% 9,726 100%





Actual figures H1 % H1 % (in € million) 2020/21 Contrib. 2021/22 Contrib. Europe 20,398 51% 41,681 55% Americas 5,106 13% 11,653 15% Asia / Pacific 6,262 16% 11,398 15% Africa / Middle East / Central Asia 8,235 20% 11,630 15% Backlog by destination 40,001 100% 76,362 100%





Actual figures H1 % H1 % (in € million) 2020/21 Contrib. 2021/22 Contrib. Europe 2,017 57% 4,620 62% Americas 557 16% 1,226 16% Asia / Pacific 424 12% 1,045 14% Africa / Middle East / Central Asia 520 15% 552 7% Sales by destination 3,518 100% 7,443 100%



APPENDIX 1B – PRODUCT BREAKDOWN

Actual figures H1 % H1 % (in € million) 2020/21 Contrib. 2021/22 Contrib. Rolling stock 890 34% 5,023 51% Services 820 31% 1,522 16% Systems 374 14% 2,195 23% Signalling 568 21% 986 10% Orders by destination 2,652 100% 9,726 100%





Actual figures H1 % H1 % (in € million) 2020/21 Contrib. 2021/22 Contrib. Rolling stock 19,838 50% 38,983 51% Services 13,899 35% 24,420 32% Systems 2,218 5% 6,348 8% Signalling 4,046 10% 6,611 9% Backlog by destination 40,001 100% 76,362 100%





Actual figures H1 % H1 % (in € million) 2020/21 Contrib. 2021/22 Contrib. Rolling stock 1,713 49% 4,285 58% Services 662 19% 1,559 21% Systems 452 13% 522 7% Signalling 691 19% 1,077 14% Sales by destination 3,518 100% 7,443 100%

APPENDIX 2 – INCOME STATEMENT

Actual figures Half-Year ended Half-year ended (in € million) 30 September 2020 30 September 2021 Sales 3,518 7,443 Adjusted Gross Margin before PPA* 634 949 Adjusted Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (aEBIT)* 263 335 Restructuring and rationalisation costs (7) (47) Impairment loss and other 33 (32) Covid-19 inefficiencies & incremental costs (68) - Reversal of net interest in equity investees pick-up (24) (77) EARNING BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) BEFORE PPA* 197 179 Financial result (23) (20) Tax result (38) (43) Share in net income of equity investees 37 65 Minority interests from continued operations (5) (9) Adjusted net profit* 168 172 PPA net of tax (7) (196) Net profit – Continued operations, Group share 161 (24) Net profit (loss) from discontinued operations 9 (2) Net profit (Group share) 170 (26)

* see definition below

APPENDIX 3 – FREE CASH FLOW

Actual figures

(in € million) Half-Year ended

30 September 2020 Half-Year ended

30 September 2021 EBIT before PPA 197 179 Depreciation and amortisation1 94 226 Restructuring variation (15) 10 Capital expenditure (54) (135) R&D capitalisation (39) (34) Change in working capital2 (433) (1,697) Financial cash-out (21) (10) Tax cash-out (30) (86) Other 48 85 Free Cash Flow (253) (1,461)

1 Before PPA

2 Change in working capital for €1,697 million corresponds to the €1,763 million changes in working capital resulting from operating activities disclosed in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements from which the €66 million variations of restructuring provisions and of corporate tax and other tax have been excluded.

APPENDIX 4 - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INDICATORS DEFINITIONS

This section presents financial indicators used by the Group that are not defined by accounting standard setters.



Orders received

A new order is recognised as an order received only when the contract creates enforceable obligations between the Group and its customer.

When this condition is met, the order is recognised at the contract value.

If the contract is denominated in a currency other than the functional currency of the reporting unit, the Group requires the immediate elimination of currency exposure using forward currency sales. Orders are then measured using the spot rate at inception of hedging instruments.

Book-to-Bill

The book-to-bill ratio is the ratio of orders received to the amount of sales traded for a specific period.

Adjusted Gross Margin before PPA

Adjusted Gross Margin before PPA is a Key Performance Indicator to present the level of recurring operational performance. It represents the sales minus the cost of sales, adjusted to exclude the impact of amortisation of assets exclusively valued when determining the purchase price allocations (“PPA”) in the context of business combination as well as non-recurring “one off” items that are not supposed to occur again in following years and are significant.

Adjusted EBIT

Adjusted EBIT (“aEBIT”) is the Key Performance Indicator to present the level of recurring operational performance. This indicator is also aligned with market practice and comparable to direct competitors.

Starting September 2019, Alstom has opted for the inclusion of the share in net income of the equity-accounted investments into the aEBIT when these are considered to be part of the operating activities of the Group (because there are significant operational flows and/or common project execution with these entities). This mainly includes Chinese joint-ventures, namely CASCO joint-venture for Alstom as well as, following the integration of Bombardier Transportation, Bombardier Sifang (Qingdao) Transportation Ltd., Bombardier NUG Propulsion System Co. Ltd.

aEBIT corresponds to Earning Before Interests and Tax adjusted for the following elements:

net restructuring expenses (including rationalisation costs);

tangibles and intangibles impairment;

capital gains or loss/revaluation on investments disposals or controls changes of an entity;

any other non-recurring items, such as some costs incurred to realise business combinations and amortisation of an asset exclusively valued in the context of business combination, as well as litigation costs that have arisen outside the ordinary course of business;

and including the share in net income of the operational equity-accounted investments.





A non-recurring item is a “one-off” exceptional item that is not supposed to occur again in following years and that is significant.

Adjusted EBIT margin corresponds to Adjusted EBIT in percentage of sales.

EBIT before PPA

Following the Bombardier Transportation acquisition and with effect from these Fiscal year 2021/22 condensed interim consolidated financial statements, Alstom decided to introduce the “EBIT before PPA” indicator aimed at restating its Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (“EBIT”) to exclude the impact of amortisation of assets exclusively valued when determining the purchase price allocations (“PPA”) in the context of business combination, net of the corresponding tax effect. This indicator is also aligned with market practice.

The non-GAAP measure adjusted EBIT (aEBIT hereafter) indicator reconciles with the GAAP measure EBIT as follows:

Half-Year ended Half-year ended (in € million) 30 September 2020 30 September 2021 Adjusted Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (aEBIT) 263 335 aEBIT (in % of Sales) 7.5% 4.5% Restructuring and rationalisation costs (7) (47) Integration, acquisition and other costs 33 (32) Covid-19 inefficiencies and incremental costs (68) - Reversal of Net interest in equity investees pick-up (24) (77) Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) before PPA 197 179 PPA amortisation* (7) (217) Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) 190 (38)

* Gross amount before tax

Adjusted net profit

Following the Bombardier Transportation, Alstom decided to introduce the “adjusted net profit” indicator aimed at restating its net profit from continued operations (Group share) to exclude the impact of amortisation of assets exclusively valued when determining the purchase price allocations (“PPA”) in the context of business combination, net of the corresponding tax effect. This indicator is also aligned with market practice.

This non-GAAP measure adjusted net profit indicator reconciles with the GAAP measure net profit from continued operations attributable to equity holders (net profit – Group share) as follows:

(in € million) Half-Year ended

30 September 2020 Half-Year ended

30 September 2021 Adjusted net profit 168 172 Amortisation of assets valued when determining the purchase price allocation (7) (196) Net profit from continued operations attributable to equity holders 161 (24)

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is deﬁned as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures including capitalised development costs, net of proceeds from disposals of tangible and intangible assets. Free Cash Flow does not include any proceeds from disposals of activity.

The most directly comparable financial measure to Free Cash Flow calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS is net cash provided by operating activities.

Alstom uses the Free Cash Flow both for internal analysis purposes as well as for external communication as the Group believes it provides accurate insight into the actual amount of cash generated or used by operations.

A reconciliation of Free Cash Flow and net cash provided by operating activities is presented below:

Half-Year ended Half-year ended (in € million) 30 September 2020 30 September 2021 Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities

Of which operating flows provided / (used) by discontinued operations (162) (1,293) Capital expenditure (including capitalised R&D costs) (92) (169) Proceeds from disposals of tangible and intangible assets 1 1 Free Cash Flow (253) (1,461)

Net cash/(debt)

The net cash/(debt) is defined as cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and other current financial asset, less borrowings.

Half-Year ended Half-Year ended (in € million) 30 September 2020 30 September 2021 Cash and cash equivalents 1,953 1,139 Other current financial assets 25 37 Less: Current financial debt 384 1,074 Non-current financial debt 751 2,628 Net cash/(debt) at the end of the period 843 (2,526)

Proforma like-for-like new Alstom

The "proforma like-for-like New Alstom" variations, orders and sales, correspond to the like-for-like variation of Alstom after the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation integrating Bombardier Transportation over the comparable periods preceding the acquisition. The pre-acquisition financial data used to calculate the "proforma like-for-like New Alstom" variations, sales, are extracted from the historical accounts of Alstom and Bombardier Transportation respectively. In order to ensure the comparability of the results, the proforma restatements as presented in chapter 3 of the URD “Unaudited proforma Condensed Financial Information as of 31 March 2021" have been applied. Data related to the commercial performance correspond to orders intake recorded by Alstom and Bombardier Transportation integrating Bombardier Transportation over the comparable periods preceding the acquisition. These indicators are not presented on an organic basis and, therefore, are not restated in order to eliminate the impact of changes in scope of consolidation and changes resulting from the translation of the accounts into euro following the variation of foreign currencies against the euro. Sales Q1 2020/21 and Q2 2020/21 of Bombardier Transportation were converted at the average quarterly foreign exchange rate EUR/USD of 1/1.1004 for Q1 and 1/1.1648 for Q2, communicated in Bombardier Inc Q2 and Q3 2020 financial report. Orders received Q1 2020/21 and Q2 2020/21 of Bombardier Transportation were converted at the quarterly closing foreign exchange rate EUR/USD of 1/1.1284 for Q1 and 1/1.1702 for Q2, as communicated in Bombardier Inc Q2 and Q3 2020 financial report.

Adjusted income statement, EBIT and Adjusted Net Profit

This section presents reconciliation between consolidated income statement and the MD&A management view.

Total Consolidated Adjustments Total Adjusted (in € million) Income statement (GAAP) (1) (2) (3) Income Statement (Management view) September 30,2021 Sales 7,443 7,443 Cost of sales (6,694) 179 21 (6,494) Adjusted Gross Margin before PPA(1)(2) 749 179 21 - 949 R&D expenses (258) 38 (220) Selling expenses (162) (162) Administrative expenses (309) (309) Equity pick-up - 77 77 Adjusted EBIT (1)(2) 20 217 21 77 335 Other income / (expenses) (58) (21) (79) Equity pick-up (reversal) - (77) (77) EBIT / EBIT before PPA (2) (38) 217 - - 179 Financial income 6 6 Financial expenses (26) (26) Pre-tax income (58) 217 - - 159 Income tax charge (22) (21) (43) Share in net income of equity-accounted investments 65 65 Net profit (loss) from continued operations (15) 196 - - 181 Net (profit) loss attributable to non controlling interests (9) (9) Net profit (loss)/Adjusted Net Profit (loss)(2) (24) 196 - - 172 Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) - (196) (196) Net profit (loss) from discontinued operations (2) (2) Net profit (Group share) (26) - - - (26)

Note: (1) figures not reported as such in the income statement

Note: (2) Alternative performance indicator for management reporting only

Adjustments 30 September 2021:

(1) Impact of business combinations: amortization of assets exclusively valued when determining the purchase price allocation (PPA), including corresponding tax effect;

(2) Impact of Aptis closure: reclassification of operational results as non-recurring items following Alstom’s announced and planned discontinuance of Aptis activities;

(3) Reclassification of share in net income of the equity-accounted investments when these are considered to be part of operating activities of the Group.







Total Consolidated Adjustments Total Adjusted (in € million) Income statement (GAAP) (1) (2) (3) Income Statement (Management view) September 30,2020 Sales 3,518 3,518 Cost of sales (2,952) 68 (2,884) Adjusted Gross Margin before PPA(1)(2) 566 - 68 - 634 R&D expenses (125) (125) Selling expenses (101) (101) Administrative expenses (169) (169) Equity pick-up - 24 24 Adjusted EBIT(1)(2) 171 - 68 24 263 Other income / (expenses) 19 7 (68) (42) Equity pick-up (reversal) - (24) (24) EBIT / EBIT before PPA(2) 190 7 197 Financial income 1 1 Financial expenses (24) (24) Pre-tax income 167 7 - - 174 Income tax charge (38) (1) (39) Share in net income of equity-accounted investments 37 37 Net profit (loss) from continued operations 166 7 - - 173 Net (profit) loss attributable to non controlling interests (5) (5) Net profit (loss)/Adjusted Net profit (loss)(2) 161 7 168 Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) - (7) (7) Net profit (loss) from discontinued operations 9 9 Net profit (Group share) 170 - - - 170

Note: (1) figures not reported as such in the income statement

Note: (2) Alternative performance indicator for management reporting only

Adjustments 30 September 2020:

(1) Impact of business combinations: amortisation of assets exclusively valued when determining the purchase price allocation (PPA), including corresponding tax effect;

(2) Impact from Covid-19 reclassified as non- recurring items;

(3) Reclassification of share in net income of the equity-accounted investments when these are considered to be part of operating activities of the Group.

million long term Revolving Credit Facility maturing in October 26 with a 1-year extension option at lenders discretion remaining. A first one-year extension option has been successfully exercised in September 2021 with all lenders’ consent. This facility is undrawn at September closing. And €1,750 million short term Revolving Credit Facility having a remaining 10-month maturity, and two 6-month extension options at the borrower’s discretion up to August 2023. This facility is also undrawn at September closing.

Attachment