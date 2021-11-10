ALSTOM SA : Availability of the half-year financial report as at 30 September 2021

10 November 2021 - Alstom announces today that the half-year financial report as at 30 September 2021 is available and has been filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers.

The half-year financial report is available on Alstom’s website www.alstom.com, in the “Finance/Regulated information” section.

   
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail and trams to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on 29 January 2021, the enlarged Group’s combined proforma revenue amounts to €14 billion for the 12-month period ended 31 March 2021. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people. www.alstom.com		 
       

 

 
 ContactsPress:
Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 18 81
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

 

Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74
Samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

Investor relations:
Martin VAUJOUR - Tel.: +33 (6) 88 40 17 57
martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com

 

Claire LEPELLETIER – Tel.: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06
claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com		 

 

