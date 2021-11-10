Kelly® Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings and Announces Dividend

Financial Highlights



Q3 revenue up 15.1%; 14.5% in constant currency

Q3 operating earnings of $9.0 million; up from a loss a year ago and up 25.9% on an adjusted basis

Q3 earnings per share of $0.87 up from $0.42 a year ago; adjusted EPS of $0.25 compared to $0.29



TROY, Mich., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly® (Nasdaq: KELYA , KELYB ), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced results for the third quarter of 2021.

Peter Quigley, president and chief executive officer, announced revenue for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $1.2 billion, a 15.1% increase compared to the corresponding quarter of 2020. Revenue improved year-over-year in the quarter reflecting increased customer demand compared to the COVID-19-impacted prior year period.

Earnings from operations in the third quarter of 2021 totaled $9.0 million, compared to a loss of $2.4 million reported in the third quarter of 2020. Included in the third quarter of 2020 was a $9.5 million charge related to a customer dispute in Mexico. On an adjusted basis, earnings from operations improved 25.9%.

Diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2021 were $0.87 compared to $0.42 per share in the third quarter of 2020. Included in the earnings per share is a non-cash gain per share, net of tax, on Kelly’s investment in Persol Holdings common stock of $0.62 in the third quarter of 2021 and $0.29 in the third quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $0.25 in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $0.29 in the corresponding quarter of 2020.

“We’re pleased that all five of our specialty operating segments delivered organic year-over-year gains in the third quarter, contributing to solid revenue and GP dollar growth for the company,” said Quigley, who noted that Kelly has already begun taking actions to better leverage top-line growth heading into 2022. “Demand for our solutions is strong, and we’re finding innovative ways to connect talent and clients in a tight labor market. We’re confident that Kelly’s specialty strategy will continue to deliver top and bottom-line growth throughout the recovery and into the post-COVID environment.”

Kelly also reported that on November 10, its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share. The dividend is payable on December 8, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 24, 2021.

About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 370,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2020 was $4.5 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED OCTOBER 3, 2021 AND SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) % CC % 2021 2020 Change Change Change Revenue from services $ 1,195.4 $ 1,038.2 $ 157.2 15.1 % 14.5 % Cost of services 966.5 847.2 119.3 14.1 Gross profit 228.9 191.0 37.9 19.8 19.2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 219.9 193.4 26.5 13.7 13.2 Earnings (loss) from operations 9.0 (2.4 ) 11.4 NM Gain (loss) on investment in Persol Holdings 35.5 16.8 18.7 112.0 Other income (expense), net (0.3 ) (0.7 ) 0.4 50.1 Earnings (loss) before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 44.2 13.7 30.5 222.8 Income tax expense (benefit) 11.1 (1.2 ) 12.3 NM Net earnings (loss) before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 33.1 14.9 18.2 122.4 Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 1.7 1.8 (0.1 ) (3.6 ) Net earnings (loss) $ 34.8 $ 16.7 $ 18.1 108.9 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.87 $ 0.42 $ 0.45 107.1 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.87 $ 0.42 $ 0.45 107.1 STATISTICS: Permanent placement revenue (included in revenue from services) $ 19.7 $ 9.1 $ 10.6 118.0 % 116.6 % Gross profit rate 19.2 % 18.4 % 0.8 pts. Conversion rate 3.9 % (1.3 )% 5.2 pts. Adjusted EBITDA $ 17.3 $ 13.2 $ 4.1 Adjusted EBITDA margin 1.4 % 1.3 % 0.1 pts. Effective income tax rate 25.2 % (8.5 )% 33.7 pts. Average number of shares outstanding (millions): Basic 39.4 39.3 Diluted 39.5 39.4









KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE 39 WEEKS ENDED OCTOBER 3, 2021 AND SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) % CC % 2021 2020 Change Change Change Revenue from services $ 3,659.4 $ 3,274.6 $ 384.8 11.8 % 10.3 % Cost of services 2,986.2 2,671.1 315.1 11.8 Gross profit 673.2 603.5 69.7 11.5 10.1 Selling, general and administrative expenses 639.9 591.0 48.9 8.3 7.0 Goodwill impairment charge — 147.7 (147.7 ) NM Gain on sale of assets — (32.1 ) 32.1 NM Earnings (loss) from operations 33.3 (103.1 ) 136.4 NM Gain (loss) on investment in Persol Holdings 71.8 (31.4 ) 103.2 NM Other income (expense), net (4.0 ) 3.6 (7.6 ) (211.5 ) Earnings (loss) before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 101.1 (130.9 ) 232.0 NM Income tax expense (benefit) 19.0 (36.5 ) 55.5 152.0 Net earnings (loss) before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 82.1 (94.4 ) 176.5 NM Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 2.3 (1.0 ) 3.3 NM Net earnings (loss) $ 84.4 $ (95.4 ) $ 179.8 NM Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 2.12 $ (2.43 ) $ 4.55 NM Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 2.12 $ (2.43 ) $ 4.55 NM STATISTICS: Permanent placement revenue (included in revenue from services) $ 54.3 $ 28.9 $ 25.4 87.8 % 84.5 % Gross profit rate 18.4 % 18.4 % — pts. Conversion rate 4.9 % (17.1 )% 22.0 pts. Adjusted EBITDA $ 56.4 $ 48.6 $ 7.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin 1.5 % 1.5 % — pts. Effective income tax rate 18.8 % 27.9 % (9.1 ) pts. Average number of shares outstanding (millions): Basic 39.4 39.3 Diluted 39.5 39.3









KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) Third Quarter % CC % 2021 2020 Change Change Professional & Industrial Revenue from services $ 452.6 $ 446.5 1.4 % 1.0 % Gross profit 76.6 77.1 (0.5 ) (0.9 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 69.4 65.4 6.2 5.9 Restructuring charges — (0.1 ) NM NM Total SG&A expenses 69.4 65.3 6.2 5.9 Earnings (loss) from operations 7.2 11.8 (38.1 ) Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 7.2 11.7 (38.1 ) Gross profit rate 16.9 % 17.3 % (0.4 ) pts. Science, Engineering & Technology Revenue from services $ 306.2 $ 244.0 25.5 % 25.3 % Gross profit 68.1 50.7 34.5 34.4 SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 48.4 31.3 54.8 54.6 Restructuring charges — — NM NM Total SG&A expenses 48.4 31.3 54.8 54.6 Earnings (loss) from operations 19.7 19.4 1.7 Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 19.7 19.4 1.7 Gross profit rate 22.3 % 20.8 % 1.5 pts. Education Revenue from services $ 66.6 $ 27.5 142.1 % 142.1 % Gross profit 10.0 4.1 139.7 139.7 SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 17.0 11.6 45.9 45.9 Restructuring charges — — NM NM Total SG&A expenses 17.0 11.6 46.1 46.1 Earnings (loss) from operations (7.0 ) (7.5 ) 6.6 Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges (7.0 ) (7.5 ) 6.7 Gross profit rate 15.1 % 15.2 % (0.1 ) pts. Outsourcing & Consulting Revenue from services $ 113.4 $ 87.9 29.1 % 28.6 % Gross profit 37.3 29.1 27.9 26.9 SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 30.7 25.4 20.5 19.8 Restructuring charges — — NM NM Total SG&A expenses 30.7 25.4 20.5 19.7 Earnings (loss) from operations 6.6 3.7 79.1 Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 6.6 3.7 78.7 Gross profit rate 32.8 % 33.1 % (0.3 ) pts. International Revenue from services $ 256.8 $ 232.4 10.5 % 8.8 % Gross profit 36.9 30.0 22.7 21.0 SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 34.5 39.9 (13.6 ) (14.8 ) Restructuring charges — — NM NM Total SG&A expenses 34.5 39.9 (13.6 ) (14.8 ) Earnings (loss) from operations 2.4 (9.9 ) NM Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 2.4 (9.9 ) NM Gross profit rate 14.4 % 12.9 % 1.5 pts.









KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) September Year to Date % CC % 2021 2020 Change Change Professional & Industrial Revenue from services $ 1,386.7 $ 1,346.7 3.0 % 2.5 % Gross profit 227.7 241.1 (5.5 ) (6.0 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 207.8 206.1 0.8 0.5 Restructuring charges — 4.3 NM NM Total SG&A expenses 207.8 210.4 (1.2 ) (1.6 ) Earnings (loss) from operations 19.9 30.7 (34.9 ) Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 19.9 35.0 (43.0 ) Gross profit rate 16.4 % 17.9 % (1.5 ) pts. Science, Engineering & Technology Revenue from services $ 859.1 $ 761.5 12.8 % 12.6 % Gross profit 187.8 156.0 20.4 20.2 SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 131.0 98.6 32.9 32.7 Restructuring charges — 0.5 NM NM Total SG&A expenses 131.0 99.1 32.2 32.0 Earnings (loss) from operations 56.8 56.9 (0.2 ) Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 56.8 57.4 (1.1 ) Gross profit rate 21.9 % 20.5 % 1.4 pts. Education Revenue from services $ 284.1 $ 195.1 45.6 % 45.6 % Gross profit 44.0 28.8 52.5 52.5 SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 46.5 36.9 26.0 26.0 Restructuring charges — 0.8 NM NM Total SG&A expenses 46.5 37.7 23.1 23.1 Earnings (loss) from operations (2.5 ) (8.9 ) 72.1 Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges (2.5 ) (8.1 ) 69.0 Gross profit rate 15.5 % 14.8 % 0.7 pts. Outsourcing & Consulting Revenue from services $ 320.0 $ 261.0 22.6 % 21.2 % Gross profit 103.4 87.1 18.7 16.3 SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 89.2 79.1 12.7 10.9 Restructuring charges — — NM NM Total SG&A expenses 89.2 79.1 12.6 10.8 Earnings (loss) from operations 14.2 8.0 79.0 Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 14.2 8.0 77.5 Gross profit rate 32.3 % 33.4 % (1.1 ) pts. International Revenue from services $ 810.1 $ 710.6 14.0 % 9.0 % Gross profit 110.3 90.5 21.8 16.3 SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 102.2 100.3 1.8 (2.8 ) Restructuring charges — 1.1 NM NM Total SG&A expenses 102.2 101.4 0.7 (3.9 ) Earnings (loss) from operations 8.1 (10.9 ) NM Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 8.1 (9.8 ) NM Gross profit rate 13.6 % 12.7 % 0.9 pts.









KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) October 3, 2021 January 3, 2021 September 27, 2020 Current Assets Cash and equivalents $ 43.5 $ 223.0 $ 248.2 Trade accounts receivable, less allowances of $12.3, $13.3, and $11.4, respectively 1,423.9 1,265.2 1,111.4 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 71.0 61.4 71.4 Total current assets 1,538.4 1,549.6 1,431.0 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 36.1 41.0 40.8 Operating lease right-of-use assets 79.3 83.2 84.0 Deferred taxes 304.0 282.0 273.3 Goodwill, net 114.8 3.5 — Investment in Persol Holdings 222.6 164.2 145.8 Investment in equity affiliate 122.0 118.5 115.6 Other assets 386.3 319.9 301.2 Total noncurrent assets 1,265.1 1,012.3 960.7 Total Assets $ 2,803.5 $ 2,561.9 $ 2,391.7 Current Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ — $ 0.3 $ 0.5 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 645.2 536.8 458.4 Operating lease liabilities 18.4 19.6 19.5 Accrued payroll and related taxes 334.9 293.0 240.7 Accrued workers' compensation and other claims 21.1 22.7 25.0 Income and other taxes 58.4 53.2 52.4 Total current liabilities 1,078.0 925.6 796.5 Noncurrent Liabilities Operating lease liabilities 64.1 67.5 68.1 Accrued payroll and related taxes 58.2 58.5 75.7 Accrued workers' compensation and other claims 39.1 42.2 44.4 Accrued retirement benefits 213.5 205.8 188.2 Other long-term liabilities 76.5 59.3 52.7 Total noncurrent liabilities 451.4 433.3 429.1 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 40.1 40.1 40.1 Treasury stock (15.2 ) (17.1 ) (17.2 ) Paid-in capital 23.2 21.3 20.6 Earnings invested in the business 1,245.3 1,162.9 1,139.5 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (19.3 ) (4.2 ) (16.9 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,274.1 1,203.0 1,166.1 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,803.5 $ 2,561.9 $ 2,391.7 STATISTICS: Working Capital $ 460.4 $ 624.0 $ 634.5 Current Ratio 1.4 1.7 1.8 Debt-to-capital % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Global Days Sales Outstanding 63 64 61 Year-to-Date Free Cash Flow $ 23.5 $ 170.5 $ 204.2





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE 39 WEEKS ENDED OCTOBER 3, 2021 AND SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $ 84.4 $ (95.4 ) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash from operating activities: Goodwill impairment charge — 147.7 Deferred income taxes on goodwill impairment charge — (23.0 ) Depreciation and amortization 22.0 18.0 Operating lease asset amortization 16.0 15.9 Provision for credit losses and sales allowances 0.8 10.7 Stock-based compensation 4.0 2.9 (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings (71.8 ) 31.4 Gain on sale of assets — (32.1 ) Equity in net (earnings) loss of PersolKelly Pte. Ltd. (2.3 ) 1.0 Other, net 4.6 1.8 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions (26.7 ) 137.6 Net cash from operating activities 31.0 216.5 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (7.5 ) (12.3 ) Proceeds from sale of assets — 55.5 Acquisition of companies, net of cash received (213.0 ) (36.4 ) Proceeds from company-owned life insurance 10.4 2.3 Proceeds from sale of Brazil, net of cash disposed — 1.2 Proceeds from loans with equity affiliate 5.8 — Proceeds from (investment in) equity securities 5.0 (0.2 ) Other investing activities 0.9 0.2 Net cash (used in) from investing activities (198.4 ) 10.3 Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in short-term borrowings (0.2 ) (1.5 ) Financing lease payments (1.3 ) (1.0 ) Dividend payments (2.0 ) (3.0 ) Payments of tax withholding for stock awards (0.6 ) (1.2 ) Contingent consideration payments (1.6 ) — Other financing activities — (0.1 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5.7 ) (6.8 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3.9 ) 3.4 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (177.0 ) 223.4 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 228.1 31.0 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 51.1 $ 254.4









KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE FROM SERVICES BY GEOGRAPHY (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) Third Quarter % CC % 2021 2020 Change Change Americas United States $ 851.7 $ 740.6 15.0 % 15.0 % Canada 43.3 30.3 42.8 35.1 Puerto Rico 25.5 18.4 39.2 39.2 Mexico 14.4 27.4 (47.4 ) (52.7 ) Brazil — 1.8 NM NM Total Americas Region 934.9 818.5 14.2 13.8 Europe France 56.3 48.8 15.4 14.3 Switzerland 54.5 49.6 10.0 9.8 Portugal 36.6 31.7 15.6 14.6 Russia 33.0 27.2 21.3 21.1 Italy 18.5 14.5 27.5 26.4 United Kingdom 17.2 16.4 4.5 (2.1 ) Germany 9.0 7.0 28.2 27.3 Ireland 7.4 4.9 49.9 48.8 Other 17.3 12.0 44.4 43.0 Total Europe Region 249.8 212.1 17.8 16.6 Total Asia-Pacific Region 10.7 7.6 41.4 39.3 Total Kelly Services, Inc. $ 1,195.4 $ 1,038.2 15.1 % 14.5 %

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE FROM SERVICES BY GEOGRAPHY (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) September Year to Date % CC % 2021 2020 Change Change Americas United States $ 2,604.8 $ 2,369.2 9.9 % 9.9 % Canada 116.9 88.7 31.8 21.9 Mexico 82.1 78.6 4.5 (1.8 ) Puerto Rico 76.6 56.1 36.6 36.6 Brazil — 17.0 NM NM Total Americas Region 2,880.4 2,609.6 10.4 9.8 Europe France 168.1 141.2 19.0 11.9 Switzerland 161.2 141.2 14.2 9.6 Portugal 120.9 99.1 22.0 14.5 Russia 99.3 88.6 12.1 17.5 Italy 56.0 42.5 31.7 23.9 United Kingdom 51.9 56.5 (8.2 ) (15.8 ) Germany 24.6 22.1 11.3 5.1 Ireland 18.8 14.0 34.1 26.8 Other 49.9 38.7 29.0 21.6 Total Europe Region 750.7 643.9 16.6 11.6 Total Asia-Pacific Region 28.3 21.1 33.9 24.9 Total Kelly Services, Inc. $ 3,659.4 $ 3,274.6 11.8 % 10.3 %





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES THIRD QUARTER (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2021 2020 SG&A Expenses: As Reported Restructuring(5) Adjusted Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 69.4 $ — $ 69.4 $ 65.4 Science, Engineering & Technology 48.4 — 48.4 31.3 Education 17.0 — 17.0 11.6 Outsourcing & Consulting 30.7 — 30.7 25.4 International 34.5 — 34.5 30.4 Corporate 19.9 0.1 20.0 19.9 Total Company $ 219.9 $ 0.1 $ 220.0 $ 184.0





2021 2020 Earnings (loss) from Operations: As Reported Restructuring(5) Adjusted Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 7.2 $ — $ 7.2 $ 11.7 Science, Engineering & Technology 19.7 — 19.7 19.4 Education (7.0 ) — (7.0 ) (7.5 ) Outsourcing & Consulting 6.6 — 6.6 3.7 International 2.4 — 2.4 (0.4 ) Corporate (19.9 ) (0.1 ) (20.0 ) (19.9 ) Total Company $ 9.0 $ (0.1 ) $ 8.9 $ 7.0









KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES THIRD QUARTER (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2020 SG&A Expenses: As Reported Customer Dispute(4) Restructuring(5) Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 65.3 $ — $ 0.1 $ 65.4 Science, Engineering & Technology 31.3 — — 31.3 Education 11.6 — — 11.6 Outsourcing & Consulting 25.4 — — 25.4 International 39.9 (9.5 ) — 30.4 Corporate 19.9 — — 19.9 Total Company $ 193.4 $ (9.5 ) $ 0.1 $ 184.0





2020 Earnings (loss) from Operations: As Reported Customer Dispute(4) Restructuring(5) Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 11.8 $ — $ (0.1 ) $ 11.7 Science, Engineering & Technology 19.4 — — 19.4 Education (7.5 ) — — (7.5 ) Outsourcing & Consulting 3.7 — — 3.7 International (9.9 ) 9.5 — (0.4 ) Corporate (19.9 ) — — (19.9 ) Total Company $ (2.4 ) $ 9.5 $ (0.1 ) $ 7.0









KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES SEPTEMBER YEAR TO DATE (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2021 2020 SG&A Expenses: As Reported Restructuring(5) Adjusted Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 207.8 $ — $ 207.8 $ 206.1 Science, Engineering & Technology 131.0 — 131.0 98.6 Education 46.5 — 46.5 36.9 Outsourcing & Consulting 89.2 — 89.2 79.1 International 102.2 — 102.2 90.8 Corporate 63.2 0.1 63.3 61.6 Total Company $ 639.9 $ 0.1 $ 640.0 $ 573.1









2021 2020 Earnings (loss) from Operations: As Reported Restructuring(5) Adjusted Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 19.9 $ — $ 19.9 $ 35.0 Science, Engineering & Technology 56.8 — 56.8 57.4 Education (2.5 ) — (2.5 ) (8.1 ) Outsourcing & Consulting 14.2 — 14.2 8.0 International 8.1 — 8.1 (0.3 ) Corporate (63.2 ) (0.1 ) (63.3 ) (61.6 ) Total Company $ 33.3 $ (0.1 ) $ 33.2 $ 30.4









KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES SEPTEMBER YEAR TO DATE (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2020 SG&A Expenses: As Reported Customer Dispute(4) Restructuring(5) Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 210.4 $ — $ (4.3 ) $ 206.1 Science, Engineering & Technology 99.1 — (0.5 ) 98.6 Education 37.7 — (0.8 ) 36.9 Outsourcing & Consulting 79.1 — — 79.1 International 101.4 (9.5 ) (1.1 ) 90.8 Corporate 63.3 — (1.7 ) 61.6 Total Company $ 591.0 $ (9.5 ) $ (8.4 ) $ 573.1





2020 Earnings (loss) from Operations: As Reported Goodwill impairment(1) Gain on sale

of assets(3) Customer Dispute(4) Restructuring(5) Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 30.7 $ — $ — $ — $ 4.3 $ 35.0 Science, Engineering & Technology 56.9 — — — 0.5 57.4 Education (8.9 ) — — — 0.8 (8.1 ) Outsourcing & Consulting 8.0 — — — — 8.0 International (10.9 ) — — 9.5 1.1 (0.3 ) Corporate (178.9 ) 147.7 (32.1 ) — 1.7 (61.6 ) Total Company $ (103.1 ) $ 147.7 $ (32.1 ) $ 9.5 $ 8.4 $ 30.4









KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) Third Quarter September Year to Date 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income tax expense (benefit) $ 11.1 $ (1.2 ) $ 19.0 $ (36.5 ) Taxes on goodwill impairment charge(1) — — — 23.0 Taxes on investment in Persol Holdings(2) (10.9 ) (5.2 ) (22.0 ) 9.6 Taxes on gain on sale of assets(3) — — — (8.1 ) Taxes on customer dispute(4) — 2.8 — 2.8 Taxes on restructuring charges(5) — — — 2.2 Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) $ 0.2 $ (3.6 ) $ (3.0 ) $ (7.0 ) Third Quarter September Year to Date 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings (loss) $ 34.8 $ 16.7 $ 84.4 $ (95.4 ) Goodwill impairment charge, net of taxes(1) — — — 124.7 (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(2) (24.6 ) (11.6 ) (49.8 ) 21.8 (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net of taxes(3) — 0.1 — (23.9 ) Customer dispute, net of taxes(4) — 6.7 — 6.7 Restructuring charges, net of taxes(5) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) 6.2 Adjusted net earnings $ 10.1 $ 11.8 $ 34.5 $ 40.1 Third Quarter September Year to Date 2021 2020 2021 2020 Per Share Per Share Net earnings (loss) $ 0.87 $ 0.42 $ 2.12 $ (2.43 ) Goodwill impairment charge, net of taxes(1) — — — 3.18 (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(2) (0.62 ) (0.29 ) (1.25 ) 0.56 Gain on sale of assets, net of taxes(3) — — — (0.61 ) Customer dispute, net of taxes(4) — 0.17 — 0.17 Restructuring charges, net of taxes(5) — — — 0.16 Adjusted net earnings $ 0.25 $ 0.29 $ 0.86 $ 1.02

Note: Earnings per share amounts for each quarter are required to be computed independently and may not equal the amounts computed for the total year.





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) Third Quarter September Year to Date 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings (loss) $ 34.8 $ 16.7 $ 84.4 $ (95.4 ) Other (income) expense, net 0.3 0.7 4.0 (3.6 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 11.1 (1.2 ) 19.0 (36.5 ) Depreciation and amortization 8.4 6.2 23.2 18.2 EBITDA 54.6 22.4 130.6 (117.3 ) Equity in net (earnings) loss of affiliate (1.7 ) (1.8 ) (2.3 ) 1.0 Goodwill impairment charge(1) — — — 147.7 (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings(2) (35.5 ) (16.8 ) (71.8 ) 31.4 Gain on sale of assets(3) — — — (32.1 ) Customer dispute(4) — 9.5 — 9.5 Restructuring(5) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) 8.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17.3 $ 13.2 $ 56.4 $ 48.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin 1.4 % 1.3 % 1.5 % 1.5 %





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Management believes that the non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) information excluding the 2020 goodwill impairment charge, the 2021 and 2020 gains and losses on the investment in Persol Holdings, the 2020 gain on sale of assets, the 2020 customer dispute and the 2020 restructuring charges, are useful to understand the Company's fiscal 2021 financial performance and increases comparability. Specifically, Management believes that removing the impact of these items allows for a meaningful comparison of current period operating performance with the operating results of prior periods. Management also believes that such measures are used by those analyzing performance of companies in the staffing industry to compare current performance to prior periods and to assess future performance.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (percent of total GAAP revenue) which Management believes is useful to compare operating performance compared to prior periods and uses it in conjunction with GAAP measures to assess performance. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with similarly titled measures of other companies and should be used in conjunction with GAAP measurements.

These non-GAAP measures may have limitations as analytical tools because they exclude items which can have a material impact on cash flow and earnings per share. As a result, Management considers these measures, along with reported results, when it reviews and evaluates the Company's financial performance. Management believes that these measures provide greater transparency to investors and provide insight into how Management is evaluating the Company's financial performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(1) The goodwill impairment charge is the result of an interim impairment test the Company performed during the first quarter of 2020, due to a triggering event caused by a decline in the Company's common stock price.

(2) The gains and losses on the investment in Persol Holdings represent the change in fair value of the investment during the period presented and the related tax expense and benefit.

(3) Gain on sale of assets in 2020 primarily represents the excess of the proceeds over the cost of the headquarters properties sold during the first quarter of 2020.

(4) Customer dispute represents a non-cash charge in Mexico to increase the reserve against a long-term receivable from a former customer based on an updated probability of loss assessment.

(5) Restructuring charges in 2020 and subsequent adjustments in 2021 represent severance costs and lease terminations in preparation for the new operating model adopted in the third quarter of 2020.